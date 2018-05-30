Emily Ratajkowski's Silver Top Is Just Strings Tied Together

If you’re well-versed in what a “naked dress” looks like (exhibit A), let Emily Ratajkowski introduce you to the “naked top.” If you can’t picture the design, just scroll through her latest Instagram photos. The star couldn’t resist sharing a few snaps of her artfully constructed Paco Rabanne top.

#emrata in Cote D’Azur A post shared by Emma Jade Morrison (@emmajademorrison) on May 29, 2018 at 1:04pm PDT

The designer number came in a shimmery metallic fabric with fringe details on the front, call it a "sequin waterfall," while the back was just two silvery straps holding the whole thing together. It appears Emily was loving her barely-there look as she took several bathroom selfies (iconic).

🇫🇷 A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 29, 2018 at 12:48pm PDT

Côte d’Azur A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 29, 2018 at 12:53pm PDT

Though my favorite image has to be this snap, where she showed off her full top, trouser, and heels ensemble, in front of a Rolls-Royce no less. (Okay, the photo is kind of extra, but I still love it.)

Chou Chou A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on May 29, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

If Emily's convinced you that a backless, silver top is must-have party attire, shop similar pieces below.

