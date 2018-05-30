Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Markle Is "Stoked" for Royal Life
2
Why Can't I Orgasm?
2 dope queens Unqualified
3
The 10 Best Podcasts of 2018
4
Twitter's Obsessed With Serena Williams' Bodysuit
5
How to Make Straight Hair Hold a Curl

Emily Ratajkowski's Silver Top Is Just Strings Tied Together

A very naked look indeed.

Instagram user emrata

If you’re well-versed in what a “naked dress” looks like (exhibit A), let Emily Ratajkowski introduce you to the “naked top.” If you can’t picture the design, just scroll through her latest Instagram photos. The star couldn’t resist sharing a few snaps of her artfully constructed Paco Rabanne top.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

#emrata in Cote D’Azur

A post shared by Emma Jade Morrison (@emmajademorrison) on

The designer number came in a shimmery metallic fabric with fringe details on the front, call it a "sequin waterfall," while the back was just two silvery straps holding the whole thing together. It appears Emily was loving her barely-there look as she took several bathroom selfies (iconic).

🇫🇷

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Côte d’Azur

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Though my favorite image has to be this snap, where she showed off her full top, trouser, and heels ensemble, in front of a Rolls-Royce no less. (Okay, the photo is kind of extra, but I still love it.)

Chou Chou

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on


Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If Emily's convinced you that a backless, silver top is must-have party attire, shop similar pieces below.

Courtesy

h:ours, $148 SHOP IT

Courtesy

8 other reasons, $89 SHOP IT

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Courtesy

Forever 21, $47 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Nasty Gal, $22 SHOP IT

Related Stories
Emily Ratajkowski Is Unapologetically Herself
Emily Ratajkowski
8 Things Emily Ratajkowski Does to Stay in Shape
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
32 Amazing Father's Day Gifts
Bella Hadid Masters the Menswear Vest
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Twitter's Obsessed With Serena Williams' Bodysuit
Easy Summer Outfits Using 3 Items or Less
Pippa Middleton Found the Perfect Summertime Dress
11 Facts About the Louis Vuitton Cruise '19 Show
kitty spencer best looks
Lady Kitty Spencer's Best Style Moments
Balenciaga shirt Twitter Can't Handle This New Balenciaga Sh
kitty spencer Lady Kitty Spencer Is Bulgari’s Newest Ambassador
Bella Hadid's Best Looks