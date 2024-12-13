Dua Lipa’s Naked Nails Are Such a Chic Twist on the Minimalist Manicure Trend
Bonus: they're super easy to DIY.
Hollywood may not be done with the quiet luxury beauty trend. After Selena Gomez announced her engagement to her partner Benny Blanco wearing a sheer-pink manicure fit for a bride, Dua Lipa was spotted in a similar pared-back beauty look, opting for a set of increasingly trendy naked nails.
For a press run promoting her CBS special ‘An Evening With Dua Lipa,’ the singer’s nails were first filed into a medium-length almond shape. Then, they were painted a sheer beige color, making it seem like she barely had any polish on her fingers at all. The look was finished with a glossy topcoat and devoid of any nail art, making it perfect for minimalists who prefer a more subdued manicure aesthetic. She kept the rest of her look simple with a slicked-back bun and soft makeup, allowing her gorgeous red dress to be the star of the show.
A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)
A photo posted by on
Though the colder months typically find celebrities embracing darker-toned polishes (like the black cherry shade that were recently spotted on Jennifer Lopez,) Lipa’s manicure is proof that naked nails are one of the most versatile mani trends of the moment. On top of that, she’s not the only celebrity that’s been spotted in the look. Sabrina Carpenter was recently spotted in a pink version of the trend at an appearance on 'The Colbert Show' and even Kaia Gerber and Meghan Markle have been seen embracing the trend.
The best part is that a naked manicure is extremely easy to achieve at home (perhaps more so than the naked dress trend that celebrities love right now), but it’s important to find the polish that best matches your undertone for a true “my nails but better” experience. We went ahead and found a few shades that you can use as a starting point to uncover that perfect match. Keep scrolling and let's get naked.
Chanel Le Vernis in the shade Legende is a pale beige brown shade that goes on sheer but can be built up to be more opaque. It works particularly well on neutral undertones.
Essie's Rainwear Don't Care is a dirty taupe with a white base. Use one coat to get a sheer effect or mix it with a topcoat to get a "my nails with something extra" finish.
My Vampire Is Buff from OPI is a pale cream that can work for virtually any skin and undertone tone for that naked nail look.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ariel Baker is the beauty writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
-
Keira Knightley's 'Black Doves' Spy Wardrobe Masters Covert Luxury
The leading lady's wardrobe was a feast of jewel tones, vintage film references, and clandestine luxury.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
With the Mystery of the Morgan House Solved, Will 'No Good Deed' Return for Season 2? Here's What We Know
The dark comedy could be Netflix's latest hit to get the anthology treatment.
By Radhika Menon Published
-
Prince William Reveals the One Embarrassing Christmas Tradition He's Totally Against
"Some people don't even own one."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Selena Gomez’s Engagement Manicure Is Sheer Bridal Perfection
Minimalists and brides-to-be agree: This shade is a staple.
By Ariel Baker Last updated
-
Taylor Swift's All-Time Favorite Pat McGrath Red Lipstick Is Finally Back in Stock
It's been a long time coming.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Tatcha’s Brightening Collection Gives a Meghan Markle-Level Glow in Just a Week
Tatcha’s newest launches make it easy.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Jennifer Lopez's Favorite "Cozy and Inviting" Candle Is On Sale for Cyber Monday
For the record, her favorite fragrances are on a rare Cyber Monday sale.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Why the Eternally "Popular" French Manicure Is So Perfect for Ariana Grande in 'Wicked'
Glinda couldn't wear anything else.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hair Pins for a Flawless French Twist Are Under $20 for Black Friday
Vintage hair pins are less than $20 right now.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Taylor Swift Takes the Boyfriend Blush Trend Out to Dinner With Matching Coral Lipstick and Eyeshadow
With coral lipstick and eyeshadow to match.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Hailey Bieber Drops a Cinnamon Roll Rhode Lip Tint Inspired By Her "Insane" Recipe
The flavor is "insane."
By Hanna Lustig Published