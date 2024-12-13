Hollywood may not be done with the quiet luxury beauty trend. After Selena Gomez announced her engagement to her partner Benny Blanco wearing a sheer-pink manicure fit for a bride , Dua Lipa was spotted in a similar pared-back beauty look, opting for a set of increasingly trendy naked nails .

For a press run promoting her CBS special ‘An Evening With Dua Lipa,’ the singer’s nails were first filed into a medium-length almond shape. Then, they were painted a sheer beige color, making it seem like she barely had any polish on her fingers at all. The look was finished with a glossy topcoat and devoid of any nail art , making it perfect for minimalists who prefer a more subdued manicure aesthetic. She kept the rest of her look simple with a slicked-back bun and soft makeup, allowing her gorgeous red dress to be the star of the show.

A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa) A photo posted by on

Though the colder months typically find celebrities embracing darker-toned polishes (like the black cherry shade that were recently spotted on Jennifer Lopez,) Lipa’s manicure is proof that naked nails are one of the most versatile mani trends of the moment. On top of that, she’s not the only celebrity that’s been spotted in the look. Sabrina Carpenter was recently spotted in a pink version of the trend at an appearance on 'The Colbert Show' and even Kaia Gerber and Meghan Markle have been seen embracing the trend.

The best part is that a naked manicure is extremely easy to achieve at home (perhaps more so than the naked dress trend that celebrities love right now), but it’s important to find the polish that best matches your undertone for a true “my nails but better” experience. We went ahead and found a few shades that you can use as a starting point to uncover that perfect match. Keep scrolling and let's get naked.

Chanel Le Vernis in Legende $32 at Chanel Chanel Le Vernis in the shade Legende is a pale beige brown shade that goes on sheer but can be built up to be more opaque. It works particularly well on neutral undertones.

Essie Nail Polish in Rainwear Don't Care $12 at Amazon Essie's Rainwear Don't Care is a dirty taupe with a white base. Use one coat to get a sheer effect or mix it with a topcoat to get a "my nails with something extra" finish.

Opi Nail Lacquer in My Vampire Is Buff $12 at Amazon My Vampire Is Buff from OPI is a pale cream that can work for virtually any skin and undertone tone for that naked nail look.

