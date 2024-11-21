Strathberry's Black Friday Sale Features Bags Beloved by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Middleton
You can shop their favorite styles in various colors for 30 percent off, starting now.
If Jennifer Lopez puts down her favorite $29,000 Hermés Birkin for another all-white bag, you know it must be a good one. Which is why fans began flocking to accessory brand Strathberry after Lopez carried its royal-favorite Nano Tote on the red carpet back in October. At $495 a pop, the Strathberry Nano is much more affordable than the other high-end purses in her rotation—and, as of this week, they just got a whole lot more accessible.
Starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, the A-list loved brand is giving fans a jump start on their holiday shopping. Strathberry started its Black Friday sales more than a week early, offering up to 30 percent off some of its most popular styles—including J.Lo's bag of choice.
Lopez's ivory Nano is still in stock, however, the exact color isn't included in the sale. But there are several other versions available at a discount, including a nearly-identical croc version reminiscent of Lopez's rare Himalayan croc Birkin bag. Even in a different color, it's worth the investment: Handmade in Ubrique, Spain, Strathberry's handbags offer the same quality leather and hardware as major luxury designers, but at a fraction of the price. (In fact, they're assembled side-by-side in the same workshops.)
The Edinburgh-based accessory designer is also a regular fixture in more than one royal wardrobe. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has worn its designs several times in the past. The most recent sighting entailed a white Mosaic Tote carried for a Christmas service. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has carried their bags regularly since 2017. Her style of choice—the $645 East/West Mini in bottle green—is likewise shoppable, but also on sale in different colors.
You can, however, shop the same style in several other colors including: camel leather, olive snakeskin, two-tone, silver, gold, floral print, and my personal favorite, the glossy burgundy croc iteration.
This trio of Hollywood and real-life royalty is just the start of Strathberry's A-list fandom. Other notable women who've carried its leather mini totes and crossbody bags include Katie Holmes, Anna Kendrick, and Zara Tindall (multiple times, in her case).
With a three-figure price tag to start, a 30 percent discount ends up bringing hefty savings on these celebrity-favorite bags. The J.Lo lookalike is nearly $124 off, while Markle's East/West is up to $193 off in certain colors. If you were looking for a sign to start shopping Strathberry's Black Friday sale early, this is it.
Shop Strathberry's Pre-Black Friday Sale
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
