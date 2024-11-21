Strathberry's Black Friday Sale Features Bags Beloved by Meghan Markle, Jennifer Lopez, and Kate Middleton

You can shop their favorite styles in various colors for 30 percent off, starting now.

a collage of Meghan Markle Jennifer Lopez and Kate Middleton carrying strathberry bags
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If Jennifer Lopez puts down her favorite $29,000 Hermés Birkin for another all-white bag, you know it must be a good one. Which is why fans began flocking to accessory brand Strathberry after Lopez carried its royal-favorite Nano Tote on the red carpet back in October. At $495 a pop, the Strathberry Nano is much more affordable than the other high-end purses in her rotation—and, as of this week, they just got a whole lot more accessible.

Starting Wednesday, Nov. 20, the A-list loved brand is giving fans a jump start on their holiday shopping. Strathberry started its Black Friday sales more than a week early, offering up to 30 percent off some of its most popular styles—including J.Lo's bag of choice.

Lopez's ivory Nano is still in stock, however, the exact color isn't included in the sale. But there are several other versions available at a discount, including a nearly-identical croc version reminiscent of Lopez's rare Himalayan croc Birkin bag. Even in a different color, it's worth the investment: Handmade in Ubrique, Spain, Strathberry's handbags offer the same quality leather and hardware as major luxury designers, but at a fraction of the price. (In fact, they're assembled side-by-side in the same workshops.)

jennifer lopez wears a white denim jacket with a white mini bag from strathberry

Jennifer Lopez carried Strathberry on a recent red carpet.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Strathberry Nano Tote - Croc-Embossed Leather Vanilla
Strathberry Nano Tote

The Edinburgh-based accessory designer is also a regular fixture in more than one royal wardrobe. Catherine, Princess of Wales, has worn its designs several times in the past. The most recent sighting entailed a white Mosaic Tote carried for a Christmas service. Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle has carried their bags regularly since 2017. Her style of choice—the $645 East/West Mini in bottle green—is likewise shoppable, but also on sale in different colors.

meghan markle wears a navy plaid coat and a dark green crossbody bag from strathberry

Meghan Markle first carried Strathberry in 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You can, however, shop the same style in several other colors including: camel leather, olive snakeskin, two-tone, silver, gold, floral print, and my personal favorite, the glossy burgundy croc iteration.

East/west Mini - Croc-Embossed Leather Burgundy
Strathberry East/West Mini

This trio of Hollywood and real-life royalty is just the start of Strathberry's A-list fandom. Other notable women who've carried its leather mini totes and crossbody bags include Katie Holmes, Anna Kendrick, and Zara Tindall (multiple times, in her case).

With a three-figure price tag to start, a 30 percent discount ends up bringing hefty savings on these celebrity-favorite bags. The J.Lo lookalike is nearly $124 off, while Markle's East/West is up to $193 off in certain colors. If you were looking for a sign to start shopping Strathberry's Black Friday sale early, this is it.

Kate Middleton carrying strathberry for a christmas service

Kate Middleton carried Strathberry's Mosaic bag in 2023.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Strathberry's Pre-Black Friday Sale

Mosaic Bag - Raspberry Red With Burgundy Stitch
Strathberry Mosaic Bag

Mini Crescent - Candy Pink
Strathberry Mini Crescent

Osette - Caramel Shearling
Strathberry Osette

Frame Clutch - Snake-Embossed Leather Black/gold
Strathberry Frame Clutch

Osette Shopper - Caramel
Strathberry Osette Shopper

Multrees Hobo - Black With Silver Hardware
Strathberry Multrees Hobo

The Strathberry Nano Tote - Lizard-Embossed Leather Metallic Gold
Strathberry Nano Tote

