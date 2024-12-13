Jude Law Just Recreated Mr. Napkin Head From 'The Holiday' and the Entire Internet Is Swooning
"They keep asking you, 'Is there going to be a sequel?' ... Is that a yes, Jude?"
In case you were wondering, Jude Law knows just how much you still love Mr. Napkin Head. He's also aware of how ready the world is for a sequel to The Holiday.
Since its release in 2006, Nancy Meyers' The Holiday has become a staple Christmas movie. The adorable premise follows Iris (Kate Winslet) and Amanda (Cameron Diaz) as they swap homes over the holiday season. While Iris leaves England for sunny Los Angeles, Amanda travels to Rosehill Cottage, Iris' idyllic country home, where she meets the dashing Graham, played by Jude Law.
Just in time for the holiday season, Law reunited with Meyers to celebrate him receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a video shared to Instagram, Meyers congratulated Law on the achievement, before teasing him about the Christmas rom-com they made together almost two decades ago. "Congrats Jude! I was thrilled to be at a lunch for Jude today and I had one question for him," she captioned the post.
Referring to the many interviews in which Law has been asked about The Holiday, Meyers says, "They keep asking you, 'Is there going to be a sequel?'" Seemingly in response, Law can be seen picking up a napkin, putting it on his head, and then being handed a pair of glasses. Having recreated his fan favorite character, Mr. Napkin Head, Meyers asks, "Is that a yes, Jude?"
A post shared by Nancy Meyers (@nmeyers)
A photo posted by on
Sadly, the video clip cuts before Law can answer, but seeing him recreate the beloved Mr. Napkin Head character from The Holiday has given fans hope.
"Patiently waiting for YEARS for this," one person commented underneath the video. Another commenter noted, "Omg this is such a TEASE!" Someone else couldn't handle the suggestion of a sequel, writing, "This is not the time of year to be messing around with our hearts, Nancy!" And one astute person said, "Just casually breaking the internet."
Earlier this month, Law opened up about the beautiful English cottage shown in The Holiday, revealing that it wasn't a real house, after all. Speaking to BBC Radio 2, Law said, "That cottage doesn't exist." He continued, "So the director [Nancy Meyers], she's a bit of a perfectionist. She toured that whole area and didn't quite find the chocolate box cottage she's looking for. So she just hired a field and drew it and had someone build it."
