These Are the Top Fashion and Beauty Pieces to Buy Any Mom-To-Be

Once the baby essentials are covered, the real fun can begin.

MC
(Image credit: Original Illustration by Ally Quirk)
Humaa Hussain
By Humaa Hussain
published

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

My sister is about to have a baby, and as her older sister and a fashion editor, I believe it’s my duty to make sure she feels and looks her best during this time. She has all of the baby essentials covered, so it’s high time we start thinking about her maternity and post-pregnancy must-haves.

Nothing says mom-to-be more than a pair of comfy J W Anderson mules, a Hunza G swimsuit and retro-style sunglasses. And while a basic diaper bag is great, I think my sister will appreciate the chic, olive-green Dagne Dover diaper backpack so much more. If you or someone you love is also expecting, take a page out of my book and check out the top fashion and beauty pieces below. 

MC
COS Checked Seersucker Mini Dress

My sister just started showing, so I’m taking full advantage of loose, flowing dresses just like this cute piece from COS.

MC
Stone and Strand Initial Sparkle Gold Diamond Necklace

I’m a sentimental person, so I’m buying her this cute Stone and Strand necklace with her bundle of joy’s first initial.

MC
Fortela Amy Oversized Striped Cotton Shirt

Here's another piece to add to her summer wardrobe, this time from Fortela’s summer collection of lightweight, striped shirts. 

MC
Ancient Greek Sandals Latria Buckled Leather Sandals

Ancient Greek Sandals never misses with its stylish and comfortable shoes. These Latria leather sandals come finished with a golden buckle in the shape of the brand’s signature Greek wings.

MC
Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit

The best thing about Hunza G swimwear is that its seersucker material flexes to fit all sizes.

MC
SheGlam Expert Eyebrow Palette

My sister loves the quick-makeup look, so SheGlam’s eyebrow palette is a must for her.

MC
Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius Concealer

Super minimal but always on point, this color-corrector and concealer duo hits the spot.

MC
Bertha Aaliyah Polarized Sunglasses

It’s not summer without a pair of retro-style sunnies.

MC
Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou

The perfect mommy-centric read courtesy of Maya Angelou.

MC
Rosebud Woman Soothe Calming Cream

With a mix of natural ingredients such as chamomile and mint, this cream works wonders to calm redness and prevent stretch marks.

MC
Madewell Maternity Kangaroo-Pocket Overalls

I don’t think there’s a cuter maternity outfit than white overalls with a pair of sneakers (and your hair up in a bun).

MC
Hudson Rosie High Rise Wide Leg Maternity Jeans

Maternity jeans, but make them chic!

MC
J W Anderson Chain Suede Mules

A classic in any wardrobe, the popular J W Anderson mules have been updated this season with muted colors.

MC
Ingrid & Isabel The Dream Smocked Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress

Made with a stretchy neckline and gauzy texture, this summer dress works for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum.

MC
Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette in Onyx

With its no-wire design and two-ply stretch fabric, the Fits Everybody range from Skims is the ultimate maternity lingerie.

MC
Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky Briefs in Onyx

Ditto.

MC
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil

Your body needs all the TLC it can get during this time, so a body oil for constant massages is top priority. 

MC

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool

A gua sha tool obviously comes next.

MC
Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Suede Sneakers

I couldn’t curate a pregnancy edit without a pair of comfy sneakers.

MC
Isabel Marant Off-White Haley Bucket Hat

This hat screams stylish mom!

MC
Beauty Pie Sleepeasy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase

A silk pillowcase is the ultimate way to ensure you get that much needed rest each night.

MC
Desmond & Dempsey Leopard Print Classic Short Pajama Set

Another night-time staple.

MC
Veneda Carter Gold Small Open Hoop Earrings

I wanted my sister to feel glamorous, so I added a pair of Veneda Carter earrings to my order.

MC
Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Flats

These are the most comfortable flats I own, so I had to get her a pair, too.

MC
MeMoi 100% Cotton Woven Waffle Kimono Robe

I bought one of these for my sister and one for myself for our cute at-home pamper session. 

MC
Beauty Pie Soul Providers Dry Oil Scrub

This body-scrub and oil hybrid features lemongrass, black pepper, and apricot and primrose oils for a velvety-soft feel. 

MC
Dagne Dover Medium Indi Diaper Backpack

A practical purchase had to make the list, so of course, I opted for the Dagne Dover diaper bag crafted from water-resistant neoprene and designed to fit all baby essentials.

MC
Smythson Panama Mummy To Be Textured-Leather Notebook

The Smythson leather-bound notebook will keep any mom-to-be super organized.

MC
Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Leather Shoulder Bag

This crossbody bag is made with a combination of cow leather and suede.

Humaa Hussain
Humaa Hussain
Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

Latest