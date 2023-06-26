These Are the Top Fashion and Beauty Pieces to Buy Any Mom-To-Be

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

My sister is about to have a baby, and as her older sister and a fashion editor, I believe it’s my duty to make sure she feels and looks her best during this time. She has all of the baby essentials covered, so it’s high time we start thinking about her maternity and post-pregnancy must-haves.

Nothing says mom-to-be more than a pair of comfy J W Anderson mules, a Hunza G swimsuit and retro-style sunglasses. And while a basic diaper bag is great, I think my sister will appreciate the chic, olive-green Dagne Dover diaper backpack so much more. If you or someone you love is also expecting, take a page out of my book and check out the top fashion and beauty pieces below.

COS Checked Seersucker Mini Dress Was $135, Now $95 at COS My sister just started showing, so I’m taking full advantage of loose, flowing dresses just like this cute piece from COS.

Stone and Strand Initial Sparkle Gold Diamond Necklace $285 at Net-a-Porter I’m a sentimental person, so I’m buying her this cute Stone and Strand necklace with her bundle of joy’s first initial.

Fortela Amy Oversized Striped Cotton Shirt $470 at Net-a-Porter Here's another piece to add to her summer wardrobe, this time from Fortela’s summer collection of lightweight, striped shirts.

Ancient Greek Sandals Latria Buckled Leather Sandals $176 at MatchesFashion Ancient Greek Sandals never misses with its stylish and comfortable shoes. These Latria leather sandals come finished with a golden buckle in the shape of the brand’s signature Greek wings.

Hunza G Seersucker Swimsuit $215 at Net-a-Porter The best thing about Hunza G swimwear is that its seersucker material flexes to fit all sizes.

SheGlam Expert Eyebrow Palette $4 at SheGlam My sister loves the quick-makeup look, so SheGlam’s eyebrow palette is a must for her.

Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius Concealer $30 at Beauty Pie Super minimal but always on point, this color-corrector and concealer duo hits the spot.

Bertha Aaliyah Polarized Sunglasses $95 at QVC It’s not summer without a pair of retro-style sunnies.

Mom & Me & Mom by Maya Angelou Was $26, Now $8 at Amazon The perfect mommy-centric read courtesy of Maya Angelou.

Rosebud Woman Soothe Calming Cream $40 at Nordstrom With a mix of natural ingredients such as chamomile and mint, this cream works wonders to calm redness and prevent stretch marks.

Madewell Maternity Kangaroo-Pocket Overalls $148 at Madewell I don’t think there’s a cuter maternity outfit than white overalls with a pair of sneakers (and your hair up in a bun).

Hudson Rosie High Rise Wide Leg Maternity Jeans $225 at Bloomingdales Maternity jeans, but make them chic!

J W Anderson Chain Suede Mules $695 at Farfetch A classic in any wardrobe, the popular J W Anderson mules have been updated this season with muted colors.

Ingrid & Isabel The Dream Smocked Off the Shoulder Maxi Dress Was $128, Now $83 at Bloomingdales Made with a stretchy neckline and gauzy texture, this summer dress works for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum.

Skims Fits Everybody Triangle Bralette in Onyx $32 at Net-a-Porter With its no-wire design and two-ply stretch fabric, the Fits Everybody range from Skims is the ultimate maternity lingerie.

Skims Fits Everybody Cheeky Briefs in Onyx $18 at Net-a-Porter Ditto.

Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Firmeza Firming & Debloating Body Oil $52 at Sephora Your body needs all the TLC it can get during this time, so a body oil for constant massages is top priority.

Mount Lai Gua Sha Facial Lifting Tool $30 at Sephora A gua sha tool obviously comes next.

Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Suede Sneakers $109 at Pedro Shoes I couldn’t curate a pregnancy edit without a pair of comfy sneakers.

Isabel Marant Off-White Haley Bucket Hat $225 at Ssense This hat screams stylish mom!

Beauty Pie Sleepeasy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $80 at Beauty Pie A silk pillowcase is the ultimate way to ensure you get that much needed rest each night.

Desmond & Dempsey Leopard Print Classic Short Pajama Set $155 at Bergdorf Goodman Another night-time staple.

Veneda Carter Gold Small Open Hoop Earrings $180 at Ssense I wanted my sister to feel glamorous, so I added a pair of Veneda Carter earrings to my order.

Everlane The Italian Leather Day Glove Flats $135 at Everlane These are the most comfortable flats I own, so I had to get her a pair, too.

MeMoi 100% Cotton Woven Waffle Kimono Robe $142 at QVC I bought one of these for my sister and one for myself for our cute at-home pamper session.

Beauty Pie Soul Providers Dry Oil Scrub $55 at Beauty Pie This body-scrub and oil hybrid features lemongrass, black pepper, and apricot and primrose oils for a velvety-soft feel.

Dagne Dover Medium Indi Diaper Backpack $195 at Saks Fifth Avenue A practical purchase had to make the list, so of course, I opted for the Dagne Dover diaper bag crafted from water-resistant neoprene and designed to fit all baby essentials.

Smythson Panama Mummy To Be Textured-Leather Notebook $85 at Net-a-Porter The Smythson leather-bound notebook will keep any mom-to-be super organized.