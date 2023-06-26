These Are the Top Fashion and Beauty Pieces to Buy Any Mom-To-Be

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
My sister is about to have a baby, and as her older sister and a fashion editor, I believe it’s my duty to make sure she feels and looks her best during this time. She has all of the baby essentials covered, so it’s high time we start thinking about her maternity and post-pregnancy must-haves.
Nothing says mom-to-be more than a pair of comfy J W Anderson mules, a Hunza G swimsuit and retro-style sunglasses. And while a basic diaper bag is great, I think my sister will appreciate the chic, olive-green Dagne Dover diaper backpack so much more. If you or someone you love is also expecting, take a page out of my book and check out the top fashion and beauty pieces below.
My sister just started showing, so I’m taking full advantage of loose, flowing dresses just like this cute piece from COS.
I’m a sentimental person, so I’m buying her this cute Stone and Strand necklace with her bundle of joy’s first initial.
Here's another piece to add to her summer wardrobe, this time from Fortela’s summer collection of lightweight, striped shirts.
Ancient Greek Sandals never misses with its stylish and comfortable shoes. These Latria leather sandals come finished with a golden buckle in the shape of the brand’s signature Greek wings.
The best thing about Hunza G swimwear is that its seersucker material flexes to fit all sizes.
My sister loves the quick-makeup look, so SheGlam’s eyebrow palette is a must for her.
Super minimal but always on point, this color-corrector and concealer duo hits the spot.
With a mix of natural ingredients such as chamomile and mint, this cream works wonders to calm redness and prevent stretch marks.
I don’t think there’s a cuter maternity outfit than white overalls with a pair of sneakers (and your hair up in a bun).
A classic in any wardrobe, the popular J W Anderson mules have been updated this season with muted colors.
Made with a stretchy neckline and gauzy texture, this summer dress works for all stages of pregnancy and postpartum.
With its no-wire design and two-ply stretch fabric, the Fits Everybody range from Skims is the ultimate maternity lingerie.
Your body needs all the TLC it can get during this time, so a body oil for constant massages is top priority.
A gua sha tool obviously comes next.
I couldn’t curate a pregnancy edit without a pair of comfy sneakers.
A silk pillowcase is the ultimate way to ensure you get that much needed rest each night.
I wanted my sister to feel glamorous, so I added a pair of Veneda Carter earrings to my order.
These are the most comfortable flats I own, so I had to get her a pair, too.
I bought one of these for my sister and one for myself for our cute at-home pamper session.
This body-scrub and oil hybrid features lemongrass, black pepper, and apricot and primrose oils for a velvety-soft feel.
A practical purchase had to make the list, so of course, I opted for the Dagne Dover diaper bag crafted from water-resistant neoprene and designed to fit all baby essentials.
The Smythson leather-bound notebook will keep any mom-to-be super organized.
