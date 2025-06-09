28 Things I'm Bookmarking for a Chicer Summer

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.

New York's unpredictable summer weather has kept me indoors more than I'd prefer, but I've found the beauty in taking a beat from the hectic city with a little time on my couch. Between planning weekend getaways and booking beauty treatments (the Glo2Facial Essential is next on my list), I've also been deep in shopping mode. I have more tabs open than I'd like to admit: Pretty dresses for a Rhode Island birthday weekend, sunscreens to have on hand post-facial, bikinis for afternoons spent at a rooftop pool. And, of course, a few just-because finds. Scroll on to see what I'm eyeing and adding to cart.