28 Things I'm Bookmarking for a Chicer Summer

From beauty essentials to pretty dresses, these are the latest items currently open in my browser.

anneliese henderson instagram wearing yellow dress and flats
(Image credit: @annadzhenderson)
Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.

New York's unpredictable summer weather has kept me indoors more than I'd prefer, but I've found the beauty in taking a beat from the hectic city with a little time on my couch. Between planning weekend getaways and booking beauty treatments (the Glo2Facial Essential is next on my list), I've also been deep in shopping mode. I have more tabs open than I'd like to admit: Pretty dresses for a Rhode Island birthday weekend, sunscreens to have on hand post-facial, bikinis for afternoons spent at a rooftop pool. And, of course, a few just-because finds. Scroll on to see what I'm eyeing and adding to cart.

Nolita 19 With Strawberry Print
Coach
Nolita 19 With Strawberry Print

The strawberry print feels perfect for summer.

Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops

The perfect summer flip-flop.

Stretch-Cotton Poplin One-Shoulder Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Stretch-Cotton Poplin One-Shoulder Drop-Waist Maxi Dress

I have a few weddings coming up in the next few months, and this dress is my top pick.

Cotton Poplin Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt

The bubble hem adds an extra chic touch.

Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Polo
Banana Republic
Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Polo

Just a touch of preppy.

Vacation
Classic Spray SPF 30 (Was $19)

If you haven't smelled this sunscreen, you are in for a treat. It's heavenly.

Strapless Linen Peplum Top
Banana Republic
Strapless Linen Peplum Top

I can't decide what I love more—the peplum style or the linen fabric. The combo feels so luxe.

Linen High-Low Open-Back Tank
Banana Republic
Linen High-Low Open-Back Tank

A party in the back, as they say.

Sunday Riley
C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (Was $65)

An internet favorite that I have yet to try. I think summer is the perfect time.

T3
Airebrush Round One-Step Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush

I've been needing an easy way to achieve a luxe blowout, and everyone has been recommended this T3 round brush.

Adidas
Taekwondo Shoes

I've been eyeing this controversial style for months now. It's time I finally buy them.

Adidas
SL72 OG Shoes

On the subject of sneakers, I've been loving these on the fashion set.

Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes

And these.

Adidas
Own the Run Jacket (Was $90)

For rainy runs.

Run Pocket Medium Support Bra
Adidas
Run Pocket Medium Support Bra (Was $55)

A classic.

Tula
Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30

A daily SPF 30 sunscreen that not only protects skin from the sun, but also from pollution and blue light.

Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement - 756g
The Collagen Co.
Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement

A milkshake that makes my skin glow? Sign me up.

Purple Grape Collagen Sachets - 280g
The Collagen Co.
Purple Grape Collagen Sachets

Easy, on-the-go collagen packs that I can throw in my bag.

Scoop Women’s Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress With Long Sleeves, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress

So pretty.

Scoop Woman's Shrunken Cardigan Sweater, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Shrunken Cardigan Sweater (Was $26)

This price is too good to pass up.

Scoop Women’s Asymmetrical Maxi Dress, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Asymmetrical Maxi Dress

There's just nothing better than a little black dress.

Scoop Women's Ultimate Refined Jersey Knit Fitted Baby Tee, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Ultimate Refined Jersey Knit Fitted Baby Tee

The ultimate black tee for only $9.

Scoop Women’s Ponte Maxi Dress With Square Neck, Sizes Xs-Xxl
Scoop
Ponte Maxi Dress With Square Neck

Simple and chic.

La Roche-Posay Lipikar Ap+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil, 13.52 Fl Oz
La Roche-Posay
Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil

I've recommended this cleanser to all my friends. It's time for a restock.

Kevin.murphy Heated.defense, Leave-In Heat Protection Foam for All Hair Types, 150 Ml
Kevin.Murphy
Heated.Defense Leave-In Heat Protection Foam for All Hair Types

I don't straighten my hair as much in the summer. But when I do, I always reach for a good heat protectant.

Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream, 1.7 Fl Oz
Kate Somerville
Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream

I've never used anything with goat milk but there's a first time for everything, right?

Glamnetic Press-On Nails – Fairy Dust | Velvet Pink Short Oval Nails, Reusable, 30 Count
Glamnetic
Press-On Nails (Was $20)

I've been getting so tired of going to the nail salon, so I'm going to opt for doing my nails at home.

Strawberry Kiwi Super Beauty Greens - 308g
The Collagen Co.
Strawberry Kiwi Super Beauty Greens

These Super Beauty Greens are packed with skin-loving nutrients that will make my morning routine look (and taste) a lot better.

