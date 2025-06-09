28 Things I'm Bookmarking for a Chicer Summer

Most Coveted is a shopping series sharing our editors' curation of the must-know items they can't stop thinking about.
New York's unpredictable summer weather has kept me indoors more than I'd prefer, but I've found the beauty in taking a beat from the hectic city with a little time on my couch. Between planning weekend getaways and booking beauty treatments (the Glo2Facial Essential is next on my list), I've also been deep in shopping mode. I have more tabs open than I'd like to admit: Pretty dresses for a Rhode Island birthday weekend, sunscreens to have on hand post-facial, bikinis for afternoons spent at a rooftop pool. And, of course, a few just-because finds. Scroll on to see what I'm eyeing and adding to cart.
Coach
Nolita 19 With Strawberry Print
The strawberry print feels perfect for summer.
Havaianas
Slim Flip Flops
The perfect summer flip-flop.
Banana Republic
Stretch-Cotton Poplin One-Shoulder Drop-Waist Maxi Dress
I have a few weddings coming up in the next few months, and this dress is my top pick.
Banana Republic
Cotton Poplin Bubble-Hem Maxi Skirt
The bubble hem adds an extra chic touch.
Banana Republic
Crinkle Knit Sleeveless Polo
Vacation
Classic Spray SPF 30 (Was $19)
If you haven't smelled this sunscreen, you are in for a treat. It's heavenly.
Banana Republic
Strapless Linen Peplum Top
I can't decide what I love more—the peplum style or the linen fabric. The combo feels so luxe.
Banana Republic
Linen High-Low Open-Back Tank
A party in the back, as they say.
Sunday Riley
C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream (Was $65)
An internet favorite that I have yet to try. I think summer is the perfect time.
T3
Airebrush Round One-Step Volumizing Hair Dryer Brush
I've been needing an easy way to achieve a luxe blowout, and everyone has been recommended this T3 round brush.
I've been eyeing this controversial style for months now. It's time I finally buy them.
On the subject of sneakers, I've been loving these on the fashion set.
Adidas
Gazelle Indoor Shoes
Adidas
Own the Run Jacket (Was $90)
Adidas
Run Pocket Medium Support Bra (Was $55)
Tula
Protect + Glow Daily Sunscreen Gel Broad Spectrum SPF 30
A daily SPF 30 sunscreen that not only protects skin from the sun, but also from pollution and blue light.
The Collagen Co.
Chocolate Milkshake Collagen Meal Replacement
A milkshake that makes my skin glow? Sign me up.
The Collagen Co.
Purple Grape Collagen Sachets
Easy, on-the-go collagen packs that I can throw in my bag.
Scoop
Chiffon Ruffle Maxi Dress
Scoop
Shrunken Cardigan Sweater (Was $26)
This price is too good to pass up.
Scoop
Asymmetrical Maxi Dress
There's just nothing better than a little black dress.
Scoop
Ultimate Refined Jersey Knit Fitted Baby Tee
The ultimate black tee for only $9.
Scoop
Ponte Maxi Dress With Square Neck
La Roche-Posay
Lipikar AP+ Gentle Foaming Cleansing Oil
I've recommended this cleanser to all my friends. It's time for a restock.
Kevin.Murphy
Heated.Defense Leave-In Heat Protection Foam for All Hair Types
I don't straighten my hair as much in the summer. But when I do, I always reach for a good heat protectant.
Kate Somerville
Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream
I've never used anything with goat milk but there's a first time for everything, right?
Glamnetic
Press-On Nails (Was $20)
I've been getting so tired of going to the nail salon, so I'm going to opt for doing my nails at home.
The Collagen Co.
Strawberry Kiwi Super Beauty Greens
These Super Beauty Greens are packed with skin-loving nutrients that will make my morning routine look (and taste) a lot better.
