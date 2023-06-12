These Are the 30 Summer Must-Have Items I’ve Been Influenced to Buy This Week

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Recently, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I may actually be a summer girl. After all, I all but moved my home office to the garden as soon as the sun came out. This newfound revelation led me to the internet, and of course, I had to stay on top of all the seasonal drops.

I’ve started to incorporate a few summer items into my daily wardrobe and routine, but the time has come to take bigger swings. My stateside colleagues will be happy to hear I’m taking a page from their book and adding baseball caps, raffia, and tweed to my wardrobe. I’ve long lived for the “quiet luxury” look, and this season, I’m thinking outside the box. Below are just some of the items that have piqued my interest this week.

Jil Sander Off-White Logo T-Shirt Was $390, Now $312 at Ssense When you start seeing people on Instagram popping out the trusty Jil Sander T-shirt, you know summer is definitely here.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Ohlman Wash $138 at Madewell I’ve been slowly adding to my denim collection this season, and Madewell’s light-wash, wide-leg jeans had to make the cut.

Saint Laurent SL 557 Shade Sunglasses $420 at Farfetch Mark my words: Small shades are the eyewear shape of the summer.

Isabel Marant Tyron Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap $210 at Net-a-Porter A lightly crafted cotton cap with a logo detail—is it too much to wear this with the Jil Sander top?

COS Asymmetric Flared Knitted Skirt $135 at COS I used to reserve maxi skirts for vacation, but thanks to effortless pieces like this COS knitted skirt, I’m now living in them daily.

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser $25 at QVC A TikTok fave, First Aid’s Beauty Face Cleanser is a cream formula that removes surface oils, makeup, and dirt.

Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner in Vanilla Nude $25 at Beauty Pie With a cream-gel texture, Beauty Pie’s lip liner has the best color payoff I’ve ever seen in a pencil.

Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Suede Sneakers $110 at Pedro Shoes The pastel and brown detailing takes these “dad sneakers” up a notch.

Raey Split Back Organic-Cotton Denim Maxi Skirt $260 at MatchesFashion Like I said, I’m fully committed to the daily maxi skirt, and I trust Raey’s denim more than anyone else’s.

SheGlam Freck Please Freckle Tint $5 at SheGlam I can’t forget my “clean girl” makeup staple.

A.P.C. Indigo Lou Denim Tote $125 at Ssense You can’t fault me for wanting to upgrade my MET tote bag to this chic denim one from French brand A.P.C.

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned 6 Key Case $325 at QVC Nothing beats the feel of vintage leather pieces such as this Louis Vuitton key case.

Beauty Pie Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel $30 at Beauty Pie I’ll wear less makeup this summer, but I’ll always brush one stroke of Beauty Pie’s eyebrow gel over my brows.

Alexander McQueen AM 302S Square Sunglasses $315 at QVC A pair of Alexander McQueen sunglasses is always a good idea. I’ll be wearing mine at the beach and beyond.

Everlane The Poplin Shirt $78 at Everlane Paired with the matching boxer shorts below, this poplin shirt is the perfect summer silhouette.

Everlane The Poplin Boxer Short $68 at Everlane Please see above!

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag $1,590 at Net-a-Porter Stop what you’re doing because Saint Laurent has just joined the small-shoulder-bag gang, and this one is raffia.

Thom Browne Black Thom John Ballerina Flats $820 at Ssense I’m living out my “retired edgy ballerina’ fantasies with these black patent-leather ballet flats.

Eugenia Kim Micky Metallic Straw-Effect Visor $175 at Net-a-Porter Of all the summer hats I’ve tried, this straw visor is the best.

H&M Linen Shirt Was $30, Now $23 at H&M Yes, I’m purchasing yet another pair of the classic H&M linen shorts because they’re just that good. This time, I’ve opted for the blue stripe.

The Frankie Shop Frankie Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap Was $36, Now $25 at Net-a-Porter This baseball cap is a runner-up to the Jil Sander one. I can’t hate on anything The Frankie Shop makes.

Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Leather Slingback Pumps $99 at Pedro Shoes Thanks to the slingback design, kitten heel, and pointed toe, these Pedro slingbacks are getting a prime spot in my shoe rotation.

Agolde Bea Cut-Away Cotton Ribbed Tank Was $89, Now $35 at MatchesFashion I know this tank may seem a little scary, but there’s zero nip slip, and the ribbed cotton material is super comfortable.

Chico’s Shell Gold Tone Drop Earrings Was $30, Now $20 at Chico’s These look more expensive than they are.

Pedro Shoes Palma Tote Bag $106 at Pedro Shoes Another day, another basket bag to roam around with—except this one comes in a multicolor design.

Beauty Pie Über Youth Neck & Chest Super Lift Serum-Spray $75 at Beauty Pie A staple.

Chico’s Trapunto Shorts $80 at Chico’s Minimalist white shorts for those scorching days.

H&M Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set $201 at H&M It may seem like a rogue feature in my edit, but warmer weather calls for a change in bedding. H&M was the first place I went for its linen duvet cover.