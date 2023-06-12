These Are the 30 Summer Must-Have Items I’ve Been Influenced to Buy This Week

Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.
Recently, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I may actually be a summer girl. After all, I all but moved my home office to the garden as soon as the sun came out. This newfound revelation led me to the internet, and of course, I had to stay on top of all the seasonal drops.
I’ve started to incorporate a few summer items into my daily wardrobe and routine, but the time has come to take bigger swings. My stateside colleagues will be happy to hear I’m taking a page from their book and adding baseball caps, raffia, and tweed to my wardrobe. I’ve long lived for the “quiet luxury” look, and this season, I’m thinking outside the box. Below are just some of the items that have piqued my interest this week.
When you start seeing people on Instagram popping out the trusty Jil Sander T-shirt, you know summer is definitely here.
I’ve been slowly adding to my denim collection this season, and Madewell’s light-wash, wide-leg jeans had to make the cut.
Mark my words: Small shades are the eyewear shape of the summer.
A lightly crafted cotton cap with a logo detail—is it too much to wear this with the Jil Sander top?
I used to reserve maxi skirts for vacation, but thanks to effortless pieces like this COS knitted skirt, I’m now living in them daily.
A TikTok fave, First Aid’s Beauty Face Cleanser is a cream formula that removes surface oils, makeup, and dirt.
With a cream-gel texture, Beauty Pie’s lip liner has the best color payoff I’ve ever seen in a pencil.
The pastel and brown detailing takes these “dad sneakers” up a notch.
Like I said, I’m fully committed to the daily maxi skirt, and I trust Raey’s denim more than anyone else’s.
You can’t fault me for wanting to upgrade my MET tote bag to this chic denim one from French brand A.P.C.
Nothing beats the feel of vintage leather pieces such as this Louis Vuitton key case.
I’ll wear less makeup this summer, but I’ll always brush one stroke of Beauty Pie’s eyebrow gel over my brows.
A pair of Alexander McQueen sunglasses is always a good idea. I’ll be wearing mine at the beach and beyond.
Paired with the matching boxer shorts below, this poplin shirt is the perfect summer silhouette.
Stop what you’re doing because Saint Laurent has just joined the small-shoulder-bag gang, and this one is raffia.
I’m living out my “retired edgy ballerina’ fantasies with these black patent-leather ballet flats.
Of all the summer hats I’ve tried, this straw visor is the best.
Yes, I’m purchasing yet another pair of the classic H&M linen shorts because they’re just that good. This time, I’ve opted for the blue stripe.
This baseball cap is a runner-up to the Jil Sander one. I can’t hate on anything The Frankie Shop makes.
Thanks to the slingback design, kitten heel, and pointed toe, these Pedro slingbacks are getting a prime spot in my shoe rotation.
I know this tank may seem a little scary, but there’s zero nip slip, and the ribbed cotton material is super comfortable.
Another day, another basket bag to roam around with—except this one comes in a multicolor design.
It may seem like a rogue feature in my edit, but warmer weather calls for a change in bedding. H&M was the first place I went for its linen duvet cover.
Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.
-
Found: Father's Day Gifts So Much Better Than Socks and a Tie
Look no further for a gift that dad *actually* wants.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Instead of Europe, Consider Jordan For Your Summer Getaway
The Middle Eastern country is home to unbelievable sights, food, culture, and history.
By Laura Studarus
-
Prince Harry Is "Free From the Shackles" of the Royal Family's "Mentality," Friend Says
His court battle is proof.
By Iris Goldsztajn