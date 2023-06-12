These Are the 30 Summer Must-Have Items I’ve Been Influenced to Buy This Week

(Image credit: Original Illustration by Makena Frederick)
Most Coveted is a new shopping series sharing our editors’ curation of the must-know items they can’t stop thinking about.

Recently, I’ve come to terms with the fact that I may actually be a summer girl. After all, I all but moved my home office to the garden as soon as the sun came out. This newfound revelation led me to the internet, and of course, I had to stay on top of all the seasonal drops.

I’ve started to incorporate a few summer items into my daily wardrobe and routine, but the time has come to take bigger swings. My stateside colleagues will be happy to hear I’m taking a page from their book and adding baseball caps, raffia, and tweed to my wardrobe. I’ve long lived for the “quiet luxury” look, and this season, I’m thinking outside the box. Below are just some of the items that have piqued my interest this week.

Jil Sander Off-White Logo T-Shirt

When you start seeing people on Instagram popping out the trusty Jil Sander T-shirt, you know summer is definitely here.

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean in Ohlman Wash

I’ve been slowly adding to my denim collection this season, and Madewell’s light-wash, wide-leg jeans had to make the cut.

Saint Laurent SL 557 Shade Sunglasses

Mark my words: Small shades are the eyewear shape of the summer.

Isabel Marant Tyron Logo-Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

A lightly crafted cotton cap with a logo detail—is it too much to wear this with the Jil Sander top?

COS Asymmetric Flared Knitted Skirt

I used to reserve maxi skirts for vacation, but thanks to effortless pieces like this COS knitted skirt, I’m now living in them daily.

First Aid Beauty Face Cleanser

A TikTok fave, First Aid’s Beauty Face Cleanser is a cream formula that removes surface oils, makeup, and dirt.

Beauty Pie Wondergel Long Wear Lip Liner in Vanilla Nude

With a cream-gel texture, Beauty Pie’s lip liner has the best color payoff I’ve ever seen in a pencil.

Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Suede Sneakers

The pastel and brown detailing takes these “dad sneakers” up a notch.

Raey Split Back Organic-Cotton Denim Maxi Skirt

Like I said, I’m fully committed to the daily maxi skirt, and I trust Raey’s denim more than anyone else’s.

SheGlam Freck Please Freckle Tint

I can’t forget my “clean girl” makeup staple.

A.P.C. Indigo Lou Denim Tote

You can’t fault me for wanting to upgrade my MET tote bag to this chic denim one from French brand A.P.C.

Chico’s Drop Link Earrings

These gold-and-silver earrings are handcrafted with nickel-free metal.

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned 6 Key Case

Nothing beats the feel of vintage leather pieces such as this Louis Vuitton key case.

Beauty Pie Arch-Ology Tinted Eyebrow Sculpting Gel

I’ll wear less makeup this summer, but I’ll always brush one stroke of Beauty Pie’s eyebrow gel over my brows.

Alexander McQueen AM 302S Square Sunglasses

A pair of Alexander McQueen sunglasses is always a good idea. I’ll be wearing mine at the beach and beyond.

Everlane The Poplin Shirt

Paired with the matching boxer shorts below, this poplin shirt is the perfect summer silhouette.

Everlane The Poplin Boxer Short

Please see above!

Saint Laurent Le 5 à 7 Leather-Trimmed Raffia Shoulder Bag

Stop what you’re doing because Saint Laurent has just joined the small-shoulder-bag gang, and this one is raffia.

Thom Browne Black Thom John Ballerina Flats

I’m living out my “retired edgy ballerina’ fantasies with these black patent-leather ballet flats.

Eugenia Kim Micky Metallic Straw-Effect Visor

Of all the summer hats I’ve tried, this straw visor is the best.

H&M Linen Shirt

Yes, I’m purchasing yet another pair of the classic H&M linen shorts because they’re just that good. This time, I’ve opted for the blue stripe.

The Frankie Shop Frankie Embroidered Cotton-Twill Baseball Cap

This baseball cap is a runner-up to the Jil Sander one. I can’t hate on anything The Frankie Shop makes.

Pedro Shoes Pedro Icon Leather Slingback Pumps

Thanks to the slingback design, kitten heel, and pointed toe, these Pedro slingbacks are getting a prime spot in my shoe rotation.

Agolde Bea Cut-Away Cotton Ribbed Tank

I know this tank may seem a little scary, but there’s zero nip slip, and the ribbed cotton material is super comfortable.

Chico’s Shell Gold Tone Drop Earrings

These look more expensive than they are.

Pedro Shoes Palma Tote Bag

Another day, another basket bag to roam around with—except this one comes in a multicolor design. 

Beauty Pie Über Youth Neck & Chest Super Lift Serum-Spray

A staple.

Chico’s Trapunto Shorts

Minimalist white shorts for those scorching days.

H&M Linen King/Queen Duvet Cover Set

It may seem like a rogue feature in my edit, but warmer weather calls for a change in bedding. H&M was the first place I went for its linen duvet cover.

Chico’s Black Label Poplin Cut Out Sleeve Dress

Can you even say you shopped for summer clothes if you didn’t buy a dress?

Associate Shopping Editor

Humaa is the Associate Shopping Editor at Who What Wear and Marie Claire where she oversees all affiliate organic and branded content for the fashion, beauty and home verticals. Before joining Marie Claire, Humaa was Commerce Editor at British Vogue where she wrote all affiliate stories to help build up on organic E-Commerce revenue. When she’s not trying to save the world one cashmere sweater at a time, on her off days you can find Humaa with her head buried in the most romantic of romance novels.

