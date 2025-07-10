If three is a trend, four must mean the coin purse revival has hit takeover status. In just a month, Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, and Kendall Jenner have given the grandma-ish staple new life, pairing the nostalgic bag with any fashion girl's dream look. (See Jenner in vintage Hervé Léger and an itty-bitty purse.) On July 10, however, Rachel Brosnahan boarded the bandwagon with the bag that started it all: Coach's Large Kisslock Frame Bag.

Mere hours before her new film, Superman hits theaters, Brosnahan closed out her packed press tour with a coin purse in tow. While Swift, Chopra, and Jenner chose a Polly Pocket-sized accessory, the Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actor proved herself a Coach collector with the now-famous oversize version. Until July 8, the Spring 2025 accessory had been sold out in every possible color: brown, black, pink. But as soon as Coach restocked it, Brosnahan (with help from her stylist, Alexandra Mandelkorn) got her hands on the "Brass/Dark Brown" version. She adorned it with of-the-moment bag charms—a fluffy bunny and carrot. (No Labubus, though.)

Rachel Brosnahan entered CBS Studios with an oversize Coach coin purse. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Brosnahan clearly curated her promo 'fit around the bag, because her matching set nailed the eclectic grandpa aesthetic to a T. She paired a button-down vest with the complementary trousers, both in taupe plaid. Though she's not a David Yurman ambassador (yet), she coated herself in multiple DY pieces, including chunky bracelets and a $3,050 diamond-encrusted pinky ring.

A few days before Brosnahan's Coach-clad look dropped, creative director Stuart Vevers confirmed the restock news with his Instagram followers. "Please don’t get upset with me in the comments if this sells out quickly," Vevers wrote in the caption.

The second restock came two years after the coin purse, complete with a metal frame and kiss-lock closure, premiered in the label's leather-forward Fall 2024 collection. A year later, during the Spring 2025 show, it returned to the runway in a variety of shades and sizes. Models carried it as a clutch, but it also boasts detachable shoulder straps à la Brosnahan.

On Tuesday, the $695 Large Kisslock Frame Bag, inspired by the archival "Cashin Carry" from 1969, sold out in minutes at Coach once again. One shopper compared securing the Kisslock to buying Beyoncé tickets. Vevers predicted this would happen, so Coach will likely resupply in the coming months. (Please, Vevers. I'm begging.)

A model carried Coach's oversize coin purse on the Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In true press tour fashion, Brosnahan's Coach bag wasn't around for long. She switched looks after only a few minutes on CBS News, stepping out again in head-to-toe Thom Browne.

Instead of the cartoonishly-large coin purse, The Amateur actor sported a more avant-garde accessory: Thom Browne's Hector Grained Leather Dog Bag. The $1,650 mimics the shape of a life-size dachshund, a must-have for dog moms everywhere.

A few hours later, Rachel swapped the coin purse with Thom Browne's dog bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much to this fashion writer's surprise, the Coach coin purse is still available at Dillard's. Snatch it up ahead, before I beat you to it.