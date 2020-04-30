The Best Plus-Size Swimsuits of Summer 2022
Because once quarantine is over...
By Andrea Zendejas published
Swimsuit shopping is fun (said no one ever). Everyone knows how difficult it can be to buy bikinis and one-pieces, even though the options are plentiful, because everyone has specific tastes and needs for what is, essentially, underwear you'll wear in public. For women with curves (in other words, most of us), the journey to finding a cute swimsuit can even be more headache-inducing, because not all brands strive for true inclusivity. That said, there are brands out there, like Saint Somebody and Swimsuits for All, that bring beautiful and well-made plus-size swimsuits to the masses. Whether you're looking for a bikini with support or a one-piece with a plunging back, we rounded up the best styles from brands that make sure all women have access to high-quality swimwear. When you do find the perfect swimsuit from this list, going to the beach—one piña colada, please—or hanging out by the pool (when we can) will be 1,000 times more delightful.
Saint Somebody Come As You Are One Piece
For Showing Off Your Tan
This pretty mustard one-piece suit by Saint Somebody will enhance your sun-kissed glow. The suit has built-in support and adjustable shoulder straps for a super comfortable fit.
Bruna Malucelli Bespoke Katie One-Piece
For Personalizing
You can tie-dye your own swimsuit at home—or, if you're like us and would rather leave it to the professionals, opt for this Bruna Malucelli one-piece. The swimsuit sizing range from XS to 4X and you can even personalize it with script or cursive font.
Eloquii Reversible Bikini
For Animal Print Lovers
Two in one? Yes, please. This animal print reversible bikini is ideal for numerous reasons: You can mix and match the top or bottoms with your other solid colored bikinis and the swimsuit comes in at under $100. Plus, this bikini has built-in foam cups to support and shape the girls.
Cynthia Rowley Daybreak Mixed Floral Wetsuit
For Surfers
For the surfer girl, this wetsuit is made with neoprene and has built-in 50+ SPF sun protection. When you want to take a break from the waves, trying styling the suit with a denim skirt or sarong.
Frankies Bikinis Charlotte One-Piece
For 'Baywatch' Fans
Remember the iconic red Baywatch swimsuit? This sporty racerback one-piece was inspired by that suit to show off your curves. No lifeguarding training required to rock this swim piece.
Miraclesuit Swim Must Have Escape One-Piece Swimsuit
For Shaping
Miraclesuit is known for its amazing fabrics that shape and control your body. Ruching details like this have slimming effects that flatter every shape in seconds.
Marina Rinaldi Sport 2 Sagoma Floral One-Piece Swimsuit
For Sports
This floral sporty one piece by Marina Rinaldi is perfect for the active woman. You can easily swim and play some beach volleyball in it. Style it with a sarong for a walk on the boardwalk.
Modcloth The Siena One-Piece Swimsuit
For a Dose of Joy
A color block one-piece swimsuit adds some freshness and fun to your poolside ensemble. Some details to note on this swim piece: it has adjustable straps, removable bust cups, and comes in sizes XS to 3X.
Peek & Beau Curve Eco Crop Bikini
For Romantic Vibes
I love how subtle this floral print is. The high-waisted bottoms even come with a cute belt for that Western girl vibe. You know what I'll be wearing the next time I'm at the beach.
Chromat X Bustier Suit
For Big Busts
For extra boob support, try this underwire one-piece. It has modern yet retro vibes for those seeking something with a bit more uniqueness.
Addition Elle Wrap Front One-Piece Swimsuit
For Print Lovers
This Addition Elle swimsuit will give you a beautiful silhouette thanks to the black belt around the waist. Try pairing this with a yellow sarong to bring out the yellow bits of the suit.
Swimsuits For All Ashley Graham Executive Polka Dot Bikini
For Polka Dot Fans
You can't go wrong with a classic polka dot bikini. This scoop neck top is amongst the most flattering silhouettes because it elongates your neck and emphasizes your collarbones. Bonus: the swimsuit has a hidden underwire bra with removable cups for a comfortable fit.
Becca Etc. Bond Girl One-Piece Swim Suit
For Mesh Panel Fans
For the classic black swimsuit, opt for this updated version of the one piece. It has cutouts with sheer panels for a sexy but still covered up look and the one-shoulder fit is more interesting than your standard two-strap contraption.
Adore Me Andressa Contour
For a Tropical Vacation
Prep for your next vacation with this palm leaf printed one piece. If you're not planning on traveling any time soon, this swimsuit will look just as lovely on you at the pool. The sizing ranges from 0X to 4X.
Draper James x Lands' End High Neck Tankini Swimsuit
For Tankini Fans
I love this collaboration between Reese Witherspoon's Draper James and Land's End. The gingham print tankini is a timeless Americana print that is perfect for all those summer BBQ parties (that we are longing for).
Aerie V Space Dye Bandeau Bikini Top
For V Neckline Lovers
Aerie is known for its size-inclusive, positive campaigns and product offerings. I love this swimsuit because of the textured pique fabric, the v-cut in the bikini top, and the fact that this swimsuit has removable cups.
Torrid Black One-Shoulder Flounce Wireless Bikini Top
For Ruffle Obsessives
Ruffles always add a flirty and feminine touch, especially on a swimsuit. The bikini top, which goes from a size medium to 6X, can also easily be styled as a crop top with a high-waisted skirt or jeans.
Kitty and Vibe Scoop Top
For Fruity Vibes
When life gives you lemons...wear a lemon swimsuit. This scoop neck top and the high waisted bottoms is the most comfortable fit, keeps everything in place. Kitty and Vibe offers top sizes from A - G and bottom sizesS - 3XL.
•••
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter (subscribe here).
Andrea Zendejas is the accessories editor for the Hearst Fashion Group, who loves all accessories, but especially jewelry.
-
Where to Eat, Drink, and Stay in Sonoma, California
Sonoma shares a border with neighboring Napa Valley, but the wine country has a unique spirit of its own!
By Michelle Stansbury
-
When Are We Getting Season 2 of 'Yellowjackets'?
We have so many questions!
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Kate Middleton Becoming Princess of Wales Would Be a "Bittersweet Moment" for Prince William, Source Says
It's likely she will inherit Princess Diana's title.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
The 11 Breton Tops You'll Wear With Everything
This tee is still timeless, 163 years later.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 4 Types of Jeans I'll Always Invest In
For the denim die-hards.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
The Top Winter Shoe Trends for 2022
Make the best of the season's footwear offerings.
By Sara Holzman
-
The 20 Jeans Brands Fashion Editors Swear By
Your search for the perfect pair of denim is over.
By Sara Holzman
-
29 Sophisticated Work Bags to Carry Your Mobile Office In
Whatever your workday looks like, you'll be well-accessorized.
By Julia Gall
-
24 Animal Print Coats and Jackets to Pounce On
Take a walk on the wild side.
By Sara Holzman
-
16 Blanket Scarves to Stay Cozy In
Say hello to your new favorite accessory.
By Sara Holzman
-
17 Chunky Sneakers to Put Your Best Foot Forward In
The humble "dad sneaker" is back and better than ever.
By Julia Marzovilla