While packing for my Fourth of July getaway, I realized I've worn the same lavender bikini for three summers straight. The two-piece looked frayed and tired in my suitcase, let alone on my person. Thus began my hunt for a replacement. Turns out, I didn't have to look far. My work as Marie Claire's resident celebrity style expert meant a new swimsuit has been a click away for weeks.

This year's Beachwear Wrapped™ is off to a nostalgic start. Celebrities' favorite trends for 2025 resemble suits I haven't considered since 2015. According to Marie Claire's fashion features editor, Emma Childs, full-coverage suits are on the rise. Kylie Jenner was first to take the plunge with a pair of throwback swim shorts. On May 19, the Kylie Cosmetics founder styled an itty-bitty Gimaguas top with thigh-length shorts from the Barcelona-based label.

In mid-June, Sofia Richie Grainge also harnessed the full-coverage trend with a monogrammed one-piece Gucci swimsuit. On day two of her Euro summer vacation, she wore it to the beach with another summer 2025 staple: Miu Miu's crochet tote. So, what I'm hearing is, it's time to awaken my inner child.

A hop, skip, and yacht ride away, Emily Ratajkowski soaked up the sun in the iconic Burberry bikini. I was too young to pull off the early-aughts status symbol 20 years ago, but now's my chance.

I can't channel Ratajkowski's holiday in Anguilla or Jenner's Turks & Caicos trip (at least not yet). However, shopping their nostalgia-fueled swimsuits can make my lake days look a lot more stylish. Watch this space and join me in copying summer 2025's hottest celebrity swimwear from now until summer inevitably ends. Their favorite styles look even better the second time around.

Sofia Richie's One-Piece

Sofia Richie Grainge returned to her French wedding venue, Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock, in a burgundy one-piece suit. (Image credit: @sofiagrainge)

For Grainge's grand return to the famed Hotel du Cap-Eden-Rock in Antibes (her viral wedding venue), she swapped a barely-there bikini for a full-coverage one-piece by Gucci. It's as cuddly as a pool towel in terrycloth jersey, but far more elevated thanks to the G-printed monogram.

Gucci Gg Terrycloth Jersey Swimsuit $850 at Mytheresa

Kylie Jenner's Swim Shorts

Kylie Jenner went for a swim in a bedazzled bikini and low-waisted shorts. (Image credit: @kyliejenner)

If anyone can encourage me to give swim shorts another go, it's Jenner. I haven't worn them since my pre-teen summer camp days, but the billionaire's bedazzled shorts have won me over. Apparently, I'm not their only fan, because the Gimaguas bottoms sold out immediately after Jenner debuted them. Lucky for us, the label offers similar styles while we await a restock.

Hailey Bieber's Cheetah-Print Bikini

Hailey Bieber continued her animal-print streak with a cheetah Tropic of C set. (Image credit: @haileybieber)

At this point, the animal print renaissance has touched every portion of Hailey Bieber's closet. Over the past year, the model curated handbags, outerwear, and dresses in zebra, leopard, and cheetah. On May 19, she added a cheetah-print Tropic of C bikini to her menagerie.

Emily Ratajkowski's Burberry Bikini

EmRata channeled Kate Moss in a barely-there Burberry bikini. (Image credit: @emrata)

Ratajkowski is the newest Burberry babe on the block. On vacay in Anguilla (an island in the eastern Caribbean Sea), the supermodel came out swinging in the brand's resurgent tartan triangle bralette and stringy bottoms. In later photos, the My Body author went full Kate Moss mode with the matching bucket hat.

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Set

Kim Kardashian is her own best model in a Roberto Cavalli x SKIMS suit. (Image credit: @kimkardashian)

Just 24 hours after Kim Kardashian's swim collab with Roberto Cavalli dropped, the SKIMS founder modeled a best-selling set. She chose the triangle top and thong bottoms in the Fagianella print: a baby blue floral pattern inspired by an archival Roberto Cavalli creation. The A-lister layered the complementary sarong atop her hips, but in true Kardashian-Jenner form, the cover-up sold fast.

Roberto Cavalli X Skims Triangle Bikini Top | Fagianella Print $88 at SKIMS Roberto Cavalli X Skims Thong Bikini Bottom | Fagianella Print $84 at SKIMS

Gabrielle Union's Fruity 'Fit

This beaded bikini was made for a maximalist like Gabrielle Union. (Image credit: @gabunion)

Sure, Gabrielle Union wore this intricate BYDEEAU bikini back in April, but it still lives in my mind rent-free. Hand-beaded tropical fruits adorn each cup in a poolside take on fashion's foodie trend fixation. The hipster bottoms, on the other hand, feature an ombré print underneath a bedazzled sunset.

Sophie Turner's Turquoise Two-Piece

Sophie Turner was all smiles in a turquoise three-piece. (Image credit: @sophieturner)

Patterns are certainly having a moment this season, but one-color combos still deserve a spot in my swimsuit drawer. Sophie Turner set the blueprint when she went turquoise blue for her friend's bachelorette trip. The Game of Thrones alum paired her bikini with a matching sequin skirt for extra coverage. It was semi-sheer, so her stringy thong still peeked through.

Kourtney Kardashian's White Bikini

Kourtney Kardashian looked luxe as she lounged around in a white bikini. (Image credit: @kourtneykardash)

If I could copy-and-paste a Kardashian's vacation attire into my suitcase, Kourtney would be my girl. Case in point: this $80 stark white set from Gooseberry. I splurged on her swimsuit weeks ago, now all I'm missing is the luxury yacht in the background.

Suki Waterhouse's Newspaper Bikini

Suki Waterhouse looked every bit a Galliano girl in a newspaper bikini dupe. (Image credit: @sukiwaterhouse)

John Galliano's Dior newspaper print is the envy of all Sex and the City fans. Ever since it appeared in Season 3, Episode 17 of the show, I've kept my eye out for vintage pieces on secondhand sites. While my hunt continues, Suki Waterhouse's waterproof rendition from Dipped In Blue will suffice.