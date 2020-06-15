13 One-Piece Swimsuits for Summer

Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.

One-piece swimsuits aren't relegated to the lap pool. With a reputation that's skewed matronly in the past, the maillot has been allotted new, modern sex appeal. A one-piece can make you a sultry Baywatch babe, all without the pitfalls of a twisted-up string bikini. Plunging necklines, swooping backs, and intricate strap details are just a few variations on the classic one-piece, giving butt-cheek baring two-pieces a dose of friendly competition. Built with a practical framework, the one-piece wins on beach days, and scores big on summer beach nights. Sport one with a breezy maxi skirt or pair it with a high-rise jean. Skeptics should envision themselves in an elegant one-shoulder version on the Italian Riviera or a gingham check for fireworks off a pier. There are so many options, you'll forget you ever owned a two-piece! Below, 13 to choose from.

1. Andrea Iyamah Shani Swimsuit

This low-back, high-waisted swimsuit will deliver style at the pool, but can double as a bodysuit, when paired with mid-rise jeans.

2. ONIA Andrea Rib One Piece

While the form and fit almost resembles a corset, the ribbed knit fabric and a summertime hue begs for the beach.

3. Lemlem Lola Nageur One Piece

Made in Morocco, this swimsuit's sultry low back offsets the sweet shoulder bows. Pair it with a short ruffle skirt for lunch on the water.

4. Ganni Cheetah Print One-Piece

Feel great about rocking this one-piece knowing it's made from 100% recycled polyester. Offset the animal print with a minimalist linen sarong and a straw beach tote.

5. Marysia One-Shoulder Swimsuit

A classic black one-piece (i.e. this one) should exist in every woman's swim wardrobe. A single strap adds an air of sophistication that pairs perfectly with a wide-brimmed hat and oversized sunnies.

6. Eres Belted Swimsuit

Invest in a quality swimsuit once, and you can turn to it year after year. A built-in belt cinches your waist and adds a no-fuss accessory.

7. Fendi Floral Print Swimsuit

This retro swimsuit not only plays to your curves, it also transcends the pool or beach. Go ahead, pop on white jeans and a pair of leather flats to hit the streets.

8. Cala de la Cruz Strapless Graphic Print Swimsuit

Crafted by local artisans in Columbia, this graphic black-and-white one-piece will transport you to far flung places— even when you're confined to the backyard.

9. Ephemera Gingham Printed Swimsuit

You'll never tire of a gingham print swimsuit, the quintessential pick for summer pool parties.

10. Cult Gaia x Adriana Degreas Strapless Parrot Swimsuit

Channel the nature vibes of Brazil in this macaw appliqué swimsuit. The one-piece features a mesh middle so the design looks imprinted on your skin while the strapless style helps you avoid shoulder tan lines.

11. Jade Swim Bond One Piece

If you're looking for something a little different, try out this cut-out, sash-tie one-piece with loads of built-in details.

12. Tory Burch Lipsi One-Piece Swimsuit

This sporty two-toned one-piece has molded underwire cups and a flattering waistband, but also plays nice on the sand volleyball courts. We couldn't ask for more.

13. Bromelia Swimwear One-Piece Swimsuit

This black one-piece has amazing stretch capabilities that will pull you in. The racerback straps keep it secure, while the backside has a cheeky bottom fit.

