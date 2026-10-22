Just in Time for the Holidays, the Stephanie Gottlieb x Movado Collaboration Features "Joyful" Watches for Maximalists

A decade after the New York jewelry designer launched her eponymous label, Gottlieb and the Swiss brand debuted watches that are "made to be worn like your favorite jewelry," per the press release. Playing with pops of citrine, blue topaz, amethyst, pink tourmaline, and more, Gottlieb reimagined the almost 80-year-old Museum Dial in her recognizable rainbow form.
"Movado’s iconic Museum Dial became the perfect canvas for bringing my world of color to life," Gottlieb said in a statement. "We wanted to create watches that feel both joyful and timeless—pieces you’ll reach for to celebrate life every day." Similar to her signature tennis bracelet and necklace, each watch face explodes with color. Meanwhile, the mesh gold band grounds the daring design in everyday wearability.
"Stephanie has an incredible talent for using color and gemstones in a way that feels fun, personal, and distinctly her own,” said Margot Grinberg, the president of Movado. "This collaboration brings her unique perspective to the Museum Dial, creating a fresh expression of an iconic design while staying true to the simplicity and timeless modernism at the heart of Movado’s design DNA."
The "centerpiece" of the limited-edition collection is, without a doubt, the rainbow Museum Dial. It features the same Milanese mesh band as the previous picks, but with a gradient assortment of bezel-set gemstones bordering the gold watch face.
This isn't Gottlieb's first high-profile partnership: She's a pro at translating the brand's style vocabulary through the lens of another company. Her cool-girl earring collaboration with Studs launched in Dec. 2024. In Sept. 2025, she teamed up with Oak and Luna on a 44-piece collection of sterling silver and gold vermeil sparklers. Fast forward to this month, and she introduced her lab-grown diamond line with Sofer Jewelry, too.
Peruse the Stephanie Gottlieb x Movado pieces below—and don't wait to place your order. Only 110 pieces are available in each design. So, once they're gone, they're gone.
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Shop the Stephanie Gottlieb x Movado Collaboration
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.