Stylist Molly Dickson doesn't just frost herself in Aurate—she adorns her celebrity clients with jewelry from the brand too. After years of loaning diamonds to Dickson for her red carpet-bound roster, the New York-based jewelry brand gave her "full creative control" over a brand-new 26-piece collection.
Dickson designed the collaboration for fashion girls like Sadie Sink, Lana Del Rey, McKenna Grace, and Keke Palmer. But that's not to say her star-studded clientele scored a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the new collaboration. "I didn't tell anyone about [the Aurate collection] because I'm a private person and I don't think my clients need to know what I'm working on," she tells Marie Claire. "My job is to make them look their best and help them shine in their projects." Still, the second the stylist shared the news on Instagram, Del Rey commented "excuse me" and sent requests for specific pieces.
Not only was Dickson "very intentional about making sure that all my clients would love [the line,]" but a gift from Del Rey inspired one of the standout styles: the Georgian Drop Huggies. "[The 2024 Grammys were] my first time working with her and a week after, she wrote me a handwritten card and was like, 'Thank you so much for all of your help—I love working with you,' and gifted me these diamond drop earrings," she says.
Turns out, Dickson wanted an almost identical pair for over 12 years: during her assistant days, she saw a similar silhouette on an antique jeweler's shelf.
Aurate X Molly Dickson
Georgian Drop Huggie Earrings
Dickson sees plenty of similarities between her personal style, Del Rey's, and Sink's. "They also are huge fans of antique jewelry, mainly from the Georgian era," she says, reflecting on the 18th and early 19th-century design details that influenced her Aurate collection. The production process began with the Georgian Tennis Necklace, featuring round-cut diamonds against antique-looking, button-back settings.
Aurate X Molly Dickson
Georgian Tennis Necklace
However, Georgian-era signatures, like mixed metals and asymmetrical gemstones, didn't dominate Dickson's entire mood board. "The way to also attract the younger girls was to mix [the antique] with something more modern and ' 90s-inspired," she says. "That's why I really wanted to do the black choker that they can pair with the charms."
So, the stylist added oval, heart, and pear-shaped diamond pendants to the lineup, which gives the seemingly simple Cord Necklace some character. "Being able to [wear the medallions] with the choker or even a personal chain that your grandma got you, I think the versatility is really cool," she adds.
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Aurate X Molly Dickson
Georgian Pendant Cord Necklace
With her Gen-Z clients in mind (think: Off Campus'sElla Bright, Elle's Lexi Minetree, and Ariana Greenblatt), Dickson made sure she could mix-and-match the collection's bling. "I am really into stacking earrings up the ear; a lot of my younger clients have so many piercings," she says. It doesn't need to be symmetrical: "What you do on your right ear does not need to happen on your left ear."
Yes, the Aurate x Molly Dickson collection slipped seamlessly into Dickson's "styling kit," but it also elevates her "very casual" closet with ease. "I'm normally in my dad's T-shirt and sweatpants," she says. "So, I feel like [styling] all of this jewelry makes me look a little more elevated than just wearing pajamas all day."
For her everyday jewelry stack, Dickson doubles up on the Georgian Drop Huggies and stacks a set of Aurate tennis necklaces on top of a chain from Del Rey. "I shower in [these pieces], I work out in them," she says. "They're [the styles] that you can put on and forget about and wear them as if they're literally part of your skin." She doesn't even need to look in the mirror—and frankly, she doesn't have time to. "I know it's going to go well with any look that I wear," she adds.
For an average workday, Dickson recommends reaching for the tennis necklaces, because "you can pair them with anything," she says. "And then, if you go out to drinks after work, it's still elevated enough and chic and versatile." As for dressing up the Aurate diamonds, Dickson presents the longer Georgian Tennis Earrings as a black-tie-appropriate pair.
But which Aurate x Molly Dickson diamonds will make their red carpet debut first? "You'll just have to wait and see," Dickson says. Pro tip: Zoom in on Grace's ears and décolletage during the Hunger Games: Sunrise On the Reaping press tour. In the meantime, shop the entire collection below.
Shop the Rest of the Aurate x Molly Dickson Collaboration
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.