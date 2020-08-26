First Mother's Day Gifts Every New Mom Will Appreciate

Whether you're a new mom or you're shopping for someone else's first Mother's Day, gifts for new moms can be challenging to select. Time with a newborn is so special, and those sweet (and sleepless) moments are unforgettable. Becoming a new mom is a huge learning curve, so she'll need to try out a lot of different things to see what works for mom and baby. From carriers, journals, sleep sacs, play gyms, personalized board books, and a high chair to a more sustainable diaper option, this list has a bit of everything. And every mom needs to take care of herself, so consider giving a new mom a gift for herself as well. Happy first Mother's Day!

Hello Bello Baby Gift Set

Bathtime Essentials

You can never have enough bath care products when a new baby is in the house.

Tiny Tags Gold Mini Dog Tag with Birthstone

A Customized Charm

A beautiful charm to add to a necklace or bracelet and wear forever. Engrave the front with the baby's name and add a birthstone. On the back, you can include the date of birth. 

Cerebelly Organic Baby Food Pouch Variety Pack 5-7 Months

On-the-go snacks

Developed by a neurosurgeon for her own children, these purees are non-GMO, 100% plant-derived, dairy-free, gluten-free, and have no added sugars. Vegetables are the primary ingredients resulting in less sugar and more nutrition.

Rothys The Essential Tote

The Diaper Tote

Many moms these days prefer to not have a dedicated diaper bag, too much trouble with all the little pockets! That said, it is essential for any bag used for infants or toddlers to be machine washable. This one can be tossed in the wash and continues to look great. 

Dondolo Baby Chloe Baby Shoes

Sweet Baby Shoes

A charming pair of baby shoes will be a cherished heirloom forever.

Dyper Responsibly Sourced Bamboo Baby Diapers

Planet Friendly Diapers

Made of natural bamboo, chemical-free and compostable, Dyper goes one step further and purchases carbon offsets on behalf of the customer with every order. 

Miniware Healthy Meal Set

Divider Plate

Little hands love to spread food all over. Plates with dividers that also suction onto a high chair make that learning experience more fun and tidy.

Sleep and Glow Omnia Pillow with a pillowcase

An Ergonomic Pillow

Becoming a new mom means every minute of sleep is precious. A memory foam pillow matters now more than ever so that mom gets as much rest as possible. This pillow has a special bolster for the neck and a thicker bolster for the top of head. 

Lalo The Chair

Two-In-One Chair

This high chair is a total shape-shifting game changer. After its years of service as a high chair, you can shorten the legs and remove the tray to make it a toddler sized chair!

Highlights Press The Highlights Book of Things to Do

Never Bored Book 

Screen free activities to keep kids growing and engaged are essential for every new family. This book has it all!

Lovevery The Play Gym

The Pretty Play Gym

New moms will have their home space taken over by toys very quickly. A play gym usually sits in the middle of a living room, so why not get one that's nice to look at? This one can be used from the minute baby comes home and will help the infant learn to focus on high contrast cards, exploring sounds, colors and touch.

Avana Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, 18oz

For Keeping Hydrated

If mom chooses to nurse, it's a rigorous physical activity, and remaining hydrated is the single most important thing. Having an easy access water bottle handy for mom is essential. 

Uniqlo Long Sleeve Bodysuit

The Classic Onesie

There's nothing sweeter than a newborn in a white cotton onesie.  

LEXON MINO X Floating Bluetooth® Speaker

A Bathtime Speaker

A small waterproof speaker makes bath time so much more fun. It's great for mom to use in the shower.

Moon and Back by Hanna Andersson Baby Organic Cotton Wearable Blanket

The Wearable Blanket

No blankets are allowed in the crib for infants. A sleep sac is the way for babies from 6 months| to sleep safely. This one has double zippers from top and bottom so you can do middle-of-night diaper changes if needed. 

Rose & Rex Pom Pom Pint Bins

Toy Bins

The reality of new mom life is that your house will be full of toys for many years to come. Some pretty storage solutions to solve this issue are key.  

Kinedu Learning App

Playtime activity ideas for infant through to four-year-old development.

Welly Assorted Eye Love U Bandages

Printed Bandages

Who knew that bandages would be a reward system? Kids know! These fun, colorful, printed Band-Aids are such a treat that kids ask for them all the time. 

WONDERFOLD Stroller Wagon

A Stroller Wagon

This wagon is great for taking gear to the beach or playground, and when the little one is a bit older they can even ride in it. It seats two! An added bonus, it folds up small for easy storage when not in use.

Bla Bla Mini Honey the Bunny

A Bunny Backup

For any animal that baby loves to sleep with, it's important to have a backup that you keep out of sight in a closet. You never know when one might get lost and you'll need the emergency companion. 

Doona Car Seat & Stroller

A Two-In-One Car Seat and Stroller

If you live in a city, this is a must-have. Car seats are, of course, a necessity for traveling with a baby. This one easily flips in its stroller wheels to transform into a carseat. 

Delta Children Sloane 4-in-1 Acrylic Convertible Crib

 4-in-1 Convertible Crib 

It is essential to get a crib that will grow with your child.  This 4-in-1 convertible crib changes from crib to a toddler bed, sofa and daybed. 

Dëna Large Neon Rainbow

A Silicone Rainbow

This rainbow may seem like just a decor item but it's also a newborn’s teether (it's made from 100 percent food grade silicone). When the baby becomes a toddler, it's useful for learning colors, counting, and even feats of engineering. It's so versatile and pretty to have in a nursery!

Amazing Baby Cotton Muslin SmartNappy

Cotton Reusable Diapers

New moms will be amazed at how much waste is created from diapering. Reusable diapers are not for everyone, but if you're interested, this one is worth a try. It has the option for reusable OR disposable diaper inserts. 

Colugo The Baby Carrier

The Baby Carrier

This baby carrier is not only cool-looking but works for babies from infancy (front-wearing) to 30 lbs (back-wearing). If animal print isn't your style, they also have black, navy and other prints.

Gucci GG Canvas Diaper Bag

It's So Gucci

A diaper bag in GG printed canvas will hold everything a new mom needs and then some! This pattern has been used by Gucci since the '70s, so it's a classic that will never look dated. This bag will certainly be used for years long after the fold-out padded changing mat isn't needed anymore.  

Nununu World Star Playsuit

A Print Playsuit

Babies are cool kids too! We love gender-neutral children's wear brands that make us wish we could wear kid's clothes as well. 

Otherland Daybed

A Scented Candle

New mom life can be stressful! Candles help bring a calming atmosphere and scent to the space. 

ALOHA Collection Aloha Tie-Dye Small Pouch

A Pouch

Having several wet/dry pouches available is always handy when traveling with an infant. 

Artifact Uprising Baby Board Book

A Memory Book

A custom board book is such a thoughtful gift for a new mom. Fill it up with family photos, and the baby will be looking at it for years to come.

BEABA Babycook 4 in 1 Steam Cooker & Blender

For Cooking and Blending

When baby starts eating food, this is the best way to steam, prepare, and blend fruits and vegetables. Even for grown ups, it's useful for making hummus. Just saying!

Dagne Dover Indi Diaper Backpack

A Functional Backpack

This multi-functional bag can be used as a backpack, since it fits a laptop and everything the baby needs. Most importantly, it also has special clips so it can easily be attached onto to a stroller.

BabyBjörn Bouncer Bliss

Baby Bouncer

This bouncer is a safe place for baby to chill where you know they will stay upright. When they outgrow it, you can turn the cloth sleeve around and it acts as a comfortable bouncy toddler chair. 

Bubbsi Skincare

Cute Skincare

Coconut-based skincare in the sweetest silicone packaging...and, big bonus, they're refillable! Body cream, body wash, and oil balm can be used for dry skin, diaper rash, cradle cap, and overall bath time washing. 

Anthropologie Home Monogram Journal & Pen Set

Personalized Journal

A journal with the baby's initial is a great way for mom to record first memories.

TWELVElittle Crossbody

Compact Diaper Bag

For quick trips, this compact diaper bag is totally incognito. It looks like a simple crossbody bag, but under the flap is easy access the wipes pouch. It fits two diapers, snacks, hand sanitizer spray, and various essentials. 

Aya Kanai
Aya Kanai

I’m Aya Kanai, Editor in Chief at Marie Claire. I am a native New Yorker (born and raised!), people think that’s weird but it’s actually NBD. Before I became a fashion editor I was a puppeteer, so yeah, I’m only qualified to work in a very few industries. I work in fashion but I don’t wear heels cause I’m already tall.

