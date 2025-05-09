My Mom Is the Reason I Love J.Crew—Here’s Our Classic Summer Shopping List

20 picks I'm buying in her honor.

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla and her mom, Astrid, pick the best J.Crew finds
(Image credit: Future)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

It’s hard to imagine my mom without picturing her in J.Crew. It was the first name brand I ever recognized as a young, fashion-minded person. The well-loved summer sweater she wore on vacation? J.Crew. The linen dress she wore to my middle school graduation? Also from the label. She quickly became synonymous with the brand’s classic all-American finds in my mind. So, I naturally turn to her every season when shopping for the best J.Crew selections.

Astrid (my mom) lived by the belief that you could patch up almost any hole in your wardrobe with a J.Crew piece, and now that I’m an adult, I recognize the theory holds true. It’s easy to overlook your mom when she advises you to invest in a great knit or a long-lasting pair of linen pants, but take it from me: She’s probably right. It’s like our secret little bond: I wear J.Crew because she wore it, but I also had to create my very own favorite list of must-haves.

Consider this a cheat sheet for shopping the summery J.Crew finds that both my mom and I are obsessed with. From the lightweight layers I know I’ll wear forever to the trendier finds that we love, this includes everything I’m shopping for right now.

Astrid's Picks

Astrid Marzovilla

My mom packed her favorite J.Crew jeans and her go-to cashmere scarf on a recent trip to London.

(Image credit: Future)

My mom's favorites stick to the basics. She relies on her cashmere knits and scarves year-round, has a pair of boyfriend jeans from the brand that she almost never takes off, and gushes endlessly about its button-downs and white tees. But she's also open to new things, such as a pair of black ballet flats and some summery wedge heels.

J.Crew, Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Classic-Fit Crewneck Sweater

My mom told me that she owns this sweater "in a million colors," so it's obviously at the top of my list.

J.Crew, Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan in Leopard Print
J.Crew
Featherweight Cashmere Cardigan

I have vivid memories of my mom handing me this orange cardigan during a childhood vacation.

J.Crew, End-On-End Cotton Pajama Pant Set
J.Crew
End-On-End Cotton Pajama Pant Set (Was $90)

We buy my mom a new version of these pajamas every year. "I don't sleep in anything else," she says.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Striped Cotton Poplin

"Make sure to say that I own this button-down," my mom told me over the phone when I asked about her favorite J.Crew finds.

J.Crew, Slouchy Distressed Jeans (Were $150)
J.Crew
Slouchy Distressed Jeans (Were $150)

My mom just packed these jeans for her vacation to London and Paris, and she "hasn't taken them off."

jcrew,

J.Crew
Andi Ballet Flats in Leather (Were $128)

"I'm new to ballet flats, and I was pleasantly surprised with these," she says. The classic silhouette convinced her to try them.

J.Crew, Made-In-Spain Lace-Up High-Heel Espadrilles
J.Crew
Made-In-Spain Lace-Up High-Heel Espadrilles (Were $158)

These are another new addition in my mom's wardrobe, but they're a quick favorite. "I'm going to wear these all summer."

J.Crew, Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Vintage Jersey Classic-Fit Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $30)

"Everyone needs these T-shirts," my mom gushed of J.Crew's classic tee.

J.Crew, Oversized Featherweight Cashmere Wrap
J.Crew
Oversized Featherweight Cashmere Wrap (Was $228)

Cashmere scarves may not appear to be a summer staple, but they are essential if you get cold easily, like my mom does.

J.Crew, Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt
J.Crew
Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt

For a T-shirt option that feels elevated, consider this knit version.

J.Crew, Shirred-Waist Shirtdress in Striped Poplin
J.Crew
Shirred-Waist Shirtdress in Striped Poplin

This is my mom's favorite silhouette.

My Picks

Fashion E-Commerce Editor Julia Marzovilla styling linen pants and a striped sweater from J.Crew

I rely on my favorite J.Crew linen pants in the summer.

(Image credit: Future)

I'd like to think that my favorite J.Crew finds give my mom's staples a fresh twist. She loves poplin cotton tops, so I swapped them for linen ones. I prefer a cropped V-neck sweater to her classic crewnecks and cardigans. These are the next-level wardrobe essentials that work overtime in my summer outfits.

J.Crew, Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Eyelet Linen

This eyelet shirt gives me a French girl vibe.

J.Crew, Harbor Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pant in Linen

I wear these pants weekly.

J.Crew, Tunic Shirtdress in Linen
J.Crew
Tunic Shirtdress in Linen

You can easily style this linen dress as a beachy coverup.

J.Crew, Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather
J.Crew
Edie Bucket Bag in Italian Leather (Was $268)

This laptop bag is perfect for my summer office outfits.

J.Crew, Pintuck Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Pintuck Mixy Dress

I have a few weddings coming up, and this dress is on my to-buy list.

J.Crew, Barn Jacket™ in Canvas
J.Crew
Barn Jacket™ in Canvas

I am a J.Crew barn jacket superfan, and this cobalt blue version feels refreshing for the new season.

J.Crew, End-On-End Cotton Pajama Short Set
J.Crew
End-On-End Cotton Pajama Short Set (Was $80)

I gifted my bridesmaids a set of J.Crew pajamas to get ready in on my wedding day, but I saved this white pair for myself. It's the first piece in my wardrobe that has been embroidered with my new initials, so this set holds a special place in my heart.

J.Crew, Lace-Trim Pintuck Top in Cotton Voile
J.Crew
Lace-Trim Pintuck Top in Cotton Voile

I can't wait to wear this sheer top with my jeans to make the cutest summer looks.

jcrew,

j.crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt (Was $90)

I realized a few months ago that I didn't have a slip skirt, so this one was the clear choice.

J.Crew, Brushed Cashmere Cropped V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere Cropped V-Neck Sweater

I own this lightweight knit in gray, but this blue version caught my eye.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸