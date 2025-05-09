My Mom Is the Reason I Love J.Crew—Here’s Our Classic Summer Shopping List
20 picks I'm buying in her honor.
It’s hard to imagine my mom without picturing her in J.Crew. It was the first name brand I ever recognized as a young, fashion-minded person. The well-loved summer sweater she wore on vacation? J.Crew. The linen dress she wore to my middle school graduation? Also from the label. She quickly became synonymous with the brand’s classic all-American finds in my mind. So, I naturally turn to her every season when shopping for the best J.Crew selections.
Astrid (my mom) lived by the belief that you could patch up almost any hole in your wardrobe with a J.Crew piece, and now that I’m an adult, I recognize the theory holds true. It’s easy to overlook your mom when she advises you to invest in a great knit or a long-lasting pair of linen pants, but take it from me: She’s probably right. It’s like our secret little bond: I wear J.Crew because she wore it, but I also had to create my very own favorite list of must-haves.
Consider this a cheat sheet for shopping the summery J.Crew finds that both my mom and I are obsessed with. From the lightweight layers I know I’ll wear forever to the trendier finds that we love, this includes everything I’m shopping for right now.
Astrid's Picks
My mom's favorites stick to the basics. She relies on her cashmere knits and scarves year-round, has a pair of boyfriend jeans from the brand that she almost never takes off, and gushes endlessly about its button-downs and white tees. But she's also open to new things, such as a pair of black ballet flats and some summery wedge heels.
My mom told me that she owns this sweater "in a million colors," so it's obviously at the top of my list.
I have vivid memories of my mom handing me this orange cardigan during a childhood vacation.
We buy my mom a new version of these pajamas every year. "I don't sleep in anything else," she says.
"Make sure to say that I own this button-down," my mom told me over the phone when I asked about her favorite J.Crew finds.
My mom just packed these jeans for her vacation to London and Paris, and she "hasn't taken them off."
"I'm new to ballet flats, and I was pleasantly surprised with these," she says. The classic silhouette convinced her to try them.
These are another new addition in my mom's wardrobe, but they're a quick favorite. "I'm going to wear these all summer."
"Everyone needs these T-shirts," my mom gushed of J.Crew's classic tee.
Cashmere scarves may not appear to be a summer staple, but they are essential if you get cold easily, like my mom does.
For a T-shirt option that feels elevated, consider this knit version.
My Picks
I'd like to think that my favorite J.Crew finds give my mom's staples a fresh twist. She loves poplin cotton tops, so I swapped them for linen ones. I prefer a cropped V-neck sweater to her classic crewnecks and cardigans. These are the next-level wardrobe essentials that work overtime in my summer outfits.
This laptop bag is perfect for my summer office outfits.
I am a J.Crew barn jacket superfan, and this cobalt blue version feels refreshing for the new season.
I gifted my bridesmaids a set of J.Crew pajamas to get ready in on my wedding day, but I saved this white pair for myself. It's the first piece in my wardrobe that has been embroidered with my new initials, so this set holds a special place in my heart.
I can't wait to wear this sheer top with my jeans to make the cutest summer looks.
I realized a few months ago that I didn't have a slip skirt, so this one was the clear choice.
I own this lightweight knit in gray, but this blue version caught my eye.
