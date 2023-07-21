Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Knowing that people (myself included) spend an average of two hours a day lounging on the couch, and as someone who needed a new place to kick my feet up, I was on the hunt to find a great new sofa that checks all of the boxes: comfy, stylish, and functional. With so many options on the market, finding the right one can feel overwhelming, so, like most, I took to the internet, where I discovered one of social media's favorite furniture brands—Sixpenny.

The brainchild of Jonathan Allen and Kevin Lehrer, Sixpenny, founded in 2017, started as a direct-to-consumer brand that designs, sources, and manufactures all of their pieces directly, making their stylish and internet-beloved slip-covered couches also pretty affordable compared to traditional high-end furniture brands. Working closely with their supply chain also means added control over the product's quality and a more sustainable ethos. With the success of the company's sofas and sectionals, they've since branched out to other big-ticket furniture pieces like dining tables, consoles, and, most recently, bed frames upholstered in the brand's signature slipcover material. I decided to give the buzzy start-up brand a go, and I'm sure glad I did.

I knew I wanted a sectional style to accommodate myself, my husband, and our two fur babes (a dog and a cat that love to lounge). After scrolling through Six Penny's sectional options, I landed on the Devyn four-piece L-shaped style for its contemporary aesthetic and deep-seated cushions. I selected a feather-down filling to get that cozy sunk-in feeling.

One of the huge draws of Sixpenny and why it's innately customizable are its slipcovers (especially intriguing for people with kiddos and pets). Available in several different materials—cotton canvas, cotton linen, thread-dyed cotton linen, washed cotton linen, washed cotton velvet, lightweight linen, and medium-weight linen—you can swap out slipcovers as you need, and with some mindfulness, you can even machine wash the slipcovers when some unforeseen event (like a very unfortunate red wine spill) makes a mess of them. While the brand says "there's no foolproof, works every time miracle approach to watching a slipcover," having the option to remove and launder it is a whole lot better than the alternative and my previous approach to a big-time spill, which consisted of a lot of panicking, googling, and willful blotting. When it comes to colors, there are 29 hues to choose from that range from quiet oat-colored neutrals to more saturated marigolds and burgundy. Before you order, Sixpenny sends over a swatch kit, making it a lot easier to visualize what each color looks like IRL.

Once I selected my four-piece Devyn L-shaped sectional in the oat flour colorway in a light linen fabric and a luxurious down filling, I received an email detailing what would come next, alongside a note from customer service checking to make sure the boxes, when delivered, would clear our elevator and doorways, knowing we are living in a New York City apartment notorious for narrow hallways and tricky corridors. After measuring and getting the clear that these boxes would, in fact, make it into our apartment (but something to be aware of if you live in a smaller space), the waiting game began, as our couch (all of them made-to-order) would take about four to six weeks to arrive.

The delivery (10/10) was seamless from start to finish, so much so that I went to the office feeling confident that I could pass on the point person torch to my husband to oversee all the day-of logistics. After an initial call stating the delivery window, and with the help of the brand's "white glove service option," several men arrived, unwrapped the pieces, and locked the sectional into place via alligator-style clips. Because the sectionals are modular, you can set them up in different configurations—we choose the traditional L shape.

If you're looking for a couch with the look and feel of a big fluffy cloud, then the Devyn sectional is for you. The comfort level is an A+ partly because of the design's deep seating, oversized cushions, and extra long leg room where the ottoman sits. All that said, you will need ample space for this style as it's Sixpenny's largest couch offering. Something like the Neva sectional— the brand's most popular couch—also looks great and might be a better contender for more compact spaces.

I can see why Six Penny has made quite a name for itself. Ultra comfy, easy to maintain, and very stylish, we love our couch so much that we're giving the two-hour-a-day average a run for its money.

Shop Sixpenny