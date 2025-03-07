I'm Lining Up With Celebrities for the Magda Butrym x H&M Collaboration
The Polish designer's rosette-adorned tops and draped dresses are A-list favorites.
H&M's annual designer collaborations bring fashion month standouts—Simone Rocha, Erdem, Mugler, and so on—to shoppers who aren't usually wearing runway drips like the celebrities they follow. Still, something tells me even Selena Gomez and Rihanna will line up for Magda Butrym's affordable H&M collection when it's available in select stores and online on April 24. I'll be right behind them in the shopping queue.
Butrym's rose-adorned dresses have amassed a garden of celebrity fans over her decade in business. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez gravitate toward the Polish designer's skintight draped dresses and thigh-high boots. In her bride-to-be style era, Selena Gomez has reached for several white floral dresses with Magda Butrym tags. Models Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, and Barbara Palvin also can't seem to leave the house without one of Butrym's roses blooming from their shirts or bags. The H&M collaboration promises to bring those fan-favorite motifs—and more—to the masses.
Perusing the first images of Butrym's H&M collaboration, celebrity beloved silhouettes are present and reworked into budget-friendly form. (However, exact pricing and sizing for the collection has not yet been released.) For the shoppers who want an introduction to Butrym's core aesthetic, there are clingy bodysuits and tops in shades of black and blush pink, set with an oversize 3-D rose at the neck.
Designs get more advanced, and A-list-appropriate, from there. A red mini dress resembling a bouquet of roses seems destined for Rihanna's playful wardrobe, while PVC-heels set with a peony flower line up perfectly with J.Lo's naked shoe collection. Bodysuits styled to sheer black tights and coordinating heels are all but begging for placement in Dua Lipa's next music video.
Across the collection, "Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand," designer Magda Butrym said in a press release.
Adds Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M Creative Advisor, "The collection is full of vitality and joy and speaks to Magda’s exceptional skill for interpreting contemporary femininity in rich and unique ways."
While the collection has all the makings of a step-and-repeat standout, Magda Butrym's H&M collaboration isn't only for A-listers who've worn her original designs. "I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world," she said. Invitation accepted.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
How a Shared Fertility Struggle Empowered Two Ex-Nike Employees to Launch Their Own Prenatal Company
After nearly two decades, Vida and Ronit parted ways with Nike and channeled their personal hardships into a new mission-driven venture.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
I'll Never Go Back to Fine Fragrance Again After Trying This $38 Body Mist
Rich girl aesthetic on a budget, coming through.
By Emma Aerin Becker Published
-
Spring's Hottest Makeup Trends Are Finally Pumping the Breaks on Nostalgia
It's dew or die time.
By Jamie Wilson Published
-
Dua Lipa Styles Her Statement Sweater Dress With a Chanel Cargo Bag and Furry Trouser Boots
The British pop star pulled a dramatic runway look for her father's birthday party.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Gigi Hadid's Schiaparelli Power Suit Pairs the Belt Buckle Trend With a Jogger Pant Revival
The supermodel opened the Paris Fashion Week runway in an unexpected look.
By Hanna Lustig Last updated
-
This Dior Bag Is Fashion Week Street Style's Most Well-Traveled Accessory
It's gone from the Super Bowl to Rihanna's birthday party and Paris Fashion Week.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Katie Holmes Cinches the Belt Buckle Trend With a Chocolate Brown Bucket Bag
The actor seems to be test-driving a trendy new handbag in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Anthropologie and Universal Standard Collaborate on Spring's Most Size-Inclusive Collection
Anthropologie and Universal Standard collaborated on a size-inclusive drop.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Chappell Roan Goes Gladiator Mode in a Backless Matching Set at Her First-Ever Fashion Show
The pop star donned a metallic two-piece look to sit front row.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Row's It-Shoes Go Missing From Its Paris Fashion Week Fall 2025 Runway
Guests at the Fall 2025 show say shoes weren't on the runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Styles The Row's Staple Pieces Head-to-Toe for a Sushi Girl Dinner
The actor put her own spin on the shacket trend for a sushi friend date in Los Angeles.
By Hanna Lustig Published