H&M's annual designer collaborations bring fashion month standouts—Simone Rocha, Erdem, Mugler, and so on—to shoppers who aren't usually wearing runway drips like the celebrities they follow. Still, something tells me even Selena Gomez and Rihanna will line up for Magda Butrym's affordable H&M collection when it's available in select stores and online on April 24. I'll be right behind them in the shopping queue.

a model stands in front of a white backdrop wearing a Magda Butrym H&M bodysuit and pants

The Magda Butrym x H&M collaboration includes all of the Polish designer's signatures, including bodysuits, dresses, and an emphasis on florals.

(Image credit: H&M)

a model stands in front of a plain wall wearing a rosette Magda Butrym for H&M dress

3-D rosettes are a specialty of Butrym's—so naturally, they'll coat an entire mini dress at H&M.

(Image credit: H&M)

Butrym's rose-adorned dresses have amassed a garden of celebrity fans over her decade in business. Rihanna and Jennifer Lopez gravitate toward the Polish designer's skintight draped dresses and thigh-high boots. In her bride-to-be style era, Selena Gomez has reached for several white floral dresses with Magda Butrym tags. Models Taylor Hill, Elsa Hosk, and Barbara Palvin also can't seem to leave the house without one of Butrym's roses blooming from their shirts or bags. The H&M collaboration promises to bring those fan-favorite motifs—and more—to the masses.

a collage of Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez all wearing designs from Magda Butrym

From left: Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and Jennifer Lopez have all worn Magda Butrym's clingy dresses in the past year.

(Image credit: Getty; Backgrid)

Perusing the first images of Butrym's H&M collaboration, celebrity beloved silhouettes are present and reworked into budget-friendly form. (However, exact pricing and sizing for the collection has not yet been released.) For the shoppers who want an introduction to Butrym's core aesthetic, there are clingy bodysuits and tops in shades of black and blush pink, set with an oversize 3-D rose at the neck.

Designs get more advanced, and A-list-appropriate, from there. A red mini dress resembling a bouquet of roses seems destined for Rihanna's playful wardrobe, while PVC-heels set with a peony flower line up perfectly with J.Lo's naked shoe collection. Bodysuits styled to sheer black tights and coordinating heels are all but begging for placement in Dua Lipa's next music video.

Across the collection, "Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance, while paying homage to the history of our brand," designer Magda Butrym said in a press release.

Adds Ann-Sofie Johansson, H&M Creative Advisor, "The collection is full of vitality and joy and speaks to Magda’s exceptional skill for interpreting contemporary femininity in rich and unique ways."

a model wears a halter rosette bodysuit from the H&M collaboration with Magda Butrym in front of a plain wall

The Magda Butrym x H&M collaboration brings romantic florals everywhere from clingy, ab-baring bodysuits...

(Image credit: H&M)

a pair of pvc heels with floral details in front of a plain backdrop

...to PVC heels Jennifer Lopez will definitely want to order.

(Image credit: H&M)

While the collection has all the makings of a step-and-repeat standout, Magda Butrym's H&M collaboration isn't only for A-listers who've worn her original designs. "I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world," she said. Invitation accepted.

a model wears a madga butrym bodysuit in a fitting with H&M

The entire Magda Butrym x H&M collaboration will be available April 24.

(Image credit: H&M)
