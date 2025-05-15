Dressing for work is already a puzzle most days. Add in the weird transitional season—when it’s 85 degrees outside but the office AC is locked in Arctic temps—and suddenly, nothing in your closet makes sense. And look, I’m a fashion director. I should have this down to a science. But even with years of try-ons, lookbooks, and stylist recs under my belt, I still find myself blankly staring at my closet most mornings.

Would I love a perfectly organized Cher Horowitz-style closet that magically hands me the ideally curated wardrobe every day? Sure. But, alas, that is not my reality.

That’s why I’m always, always on the hunt for brands that make getting dressed a little easier—and lately, I’ve been hearing whispers (okay, more like shouts) about G. Label. Editors, Substack writers, friends who are extremely good at clothes (yes, it is a skillset)—all of them kept saying the same thing: the pieces are really solid, the tailoring is great, they fit, and they feel like the kind of thing you reach for without thinking. Bonus: they do petites (!!). I'm 5’1”, so this matters.

So I did what anyone would do in the name of fashion research: I placed an order for the aforementioned tailored pants, a summer-y (but honestly seasonless) cashmere sweater, a solid button-down, and a black belt, and hoped for the best.

But dear reader, they’re good. The pants actually work on a short girl. And the butter yellow cashmere sweater? I wore it twice in one week and got compliments both times—it's become my go-to when the office AC kicks into overdrive.

Here’s what I’ve been testing and exactly how I’m styling it on my office days—but you can easily wear these pieces on the weekends, too.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

The spring-to-summer transition means fluctuating temps—and the kind of layering puzzles that require a little pre-planning—because leaving the house in the low 60s and commuting home in the high 80s is a daily reality. I’ve learned to keep an easy, lightweight jacket or soft cashmere sweater (bonus points if it’s in a cheerful hue like butter yellow) permanently draped on the back of my office chair. That way, I can throw it over anything—a sleeveless knit, a crisp button-down—and call it a look.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On Mondays, I lean into structure to set the tone: tailored trousers, an all-purpose laptop tote that looks more expensive than it is, and a few intentionally chosen accessories. It’s the kind of formula that makes me feel pulled together without trying too hard—and it holds up in a freezing meeting room just as well as it does on a sweaty subway platform.

Throughout the week, I rotate in simple ribbed tanks, crisp shirting, and softly tailored pieces in breezy fabrics like linen or silks. The key is keeping the palette tonal—creams, olives, warm browns—so that everything plays nicely together. Then I add in just one “fashion” thing to keep it from feeling too safe: a jute tote, a hardware-clad belt, or a tiny pop of color.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

By midweek, I’m reaching for pieces that can do it all—and do it with minimal effort. On Wednesdays, that means a crisp, short-sleeved button-down from G. Label that’s somehow both breezy and polished, layered under a sleek black blazer you can wear on repeat. I’ll pair it with a lightweight printed midi-almost-maxi skirt that gives some movement.

This is one of those outfits that works across time zones and dress codes: daytime meetings, a power lunch with a PR friend, and an evening event with important people.

The styling trick here is texture. I swap traditional jewelry for a soft, unexpected tassel belt and ground everything with a raffia sandal. A statement tote, like the L.L. Bean x Tibi carryall, adds a dose of practicality with just the right amount of fashion insider energy.

It’s comfortable, it’s thoughtful, and it makes me feel like I've been productive—even if I don’t get to check my inbox until 4 p.m.

(Image credit: Courtesy)

By Friday, I’m dressing for the weekend. My go-to is a one-and-done button-down dress—it looks intentional, requires zero mental effort, and gets bonus points for being breathable in the afternoon heat. I’ll toss a lightweight striped sweater around my shoulders in case the office AC is aggressive (which it always is).

My favorite part of this outfit, though, is the footwear: a garden clog that’s a shockingly practical summer work shoe trend. It’s comfortable, playful, and doesn’t take itself too seriously, which is exactly the energy I’m bringing into the weekend. I finish it off with accessories that hint at what’s ahead: a seashell necklace that feels like a vacation souvenir, a netted tote that could just as easily hold a laptop or a farmer’s market haul.

It’s the kind of outfit that says: I showed up, I got it done—and now I’m headed somewhere with rosé.