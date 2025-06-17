Aside from my marriage to my husband, the longest-lasting relationships in my adult life have been with Taylor Swift's music and Dôen's clothing. Swift is the soundtrack to every milestone I experience and every story I write. (Seven months later, I'm still recovering from the shock of seeing her new Reputation outfit live at the Eras Tour.) Whether I'm at my desk, attending fashion week, or on vacation, Dôen's dresses—in florals and solids, with and without sleeves—are always what I'm wearing. When I'm in an off mood, there are signs. Mainly, that Red isn't blasting from my headphones or a painterly floral print is nowhere in sight.

For a long while, those sides of my life were two distinct entities, less of a Venn Diagram than separate circles a mile apart. (Never mind that hitting play on "All Too Well" felt as "fall" to me as a long-sleeve Dôen Ischia dress and a cider donut.) Then Taylor Swift pulled her debut Dôen dress, the no-longer-sold Mandarin, to promote 2020's folklore. I immediately recognized the ruffled neckline and the blossoms falling all over the fabric. It felt like extremely on-brand worlds colliding. Not only was Swift singing exactly what I felt, she was wearing the same brand I personally associated with her soundscape.

I've been wearing Dôen consistently for years: to the office (in 2022, left), to fashion week (in 2018, center), and around on the weekend (in 2024, right). (Image credit: Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

Since that first Dôen dress, Swift's collection has expanded in tandem with her music catalog. She hit her favored New York City recording studio in a bohemian ruffled Dôen top; she accessorized for a girls' night dinner with a Dôen handbag. When the famed Taylor Swift Fourth of July party returned in 2023, she marked the occasion with another Dôen floral dress—which, like all her other pieces, introduced a wave of new fans to the brand I'd loved for so long. (It's sold out, but Dôen's recent Gap collaboration includes a similar dress. Or, generous Swifties are re-selling their dresses on eBay.)

The team behind each button-up shirt and ruched maxi dress is newly awed every time they earn the "Style" singer's endorsement. "We’re longtime fans, and it’s beyond thrilling every time she wears something from one of our collections," Dôen co-founders Margaret and Katherine Kleveland tell me in an email. "We’ve always said that the most exciting part of starting Dôen has been seeing women in our community out in the world, living their lives in pieces that make them feel beautiful. We feel so lucky that that community includes Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift has worn Dôen eight times publicly, including on the Fourth of July in 2023. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Gap x Dôen Floral Midi Dress $148 at Gap US

As Taylor Swift picks up new Dôen clothing, she brings even more Swifties along on the shopping journey. "I've had my eye on Dôen for quite a while because I love their ethereal, feminine aesthetic. But when [Taylor] recently wore Dôen on back-to-back outings a couple weeks ago, I really took notice," says author Teri Wilson.

There isn't a Dôen store where Wilson lives, but she tracked down a selection of the brand at a nearby boutique. Swift's matching set for a date night with Travis Kelce inspired Wilson's eventual purchase: the Quinley floral midi dress. "It felt so special as soon as I tried it on and had the same delicate, soft aesthetic as her date night two-piece set," she says. "I can't wait to wear it!"

In eight years of reporting on Taylor Swift's style, her Dôen era has resonated with me most. It's one of the few brands she can wear in almost any circumstance—from a dinner at a private club to a Chiefs game—and the pieces don't have to be over-styled to resonate. They're understated and elegantly effective, just like her best songs.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Having noticed Swift's growing Dôen collection this summer, I sourced nearly every piece Swift's worn since her gateway dress in 2020 to test and review. Something tells me her love story with the brand is only getting started—and mine just earned another chapter.

Taylor Swift's Floral Dôen Dress

A Dôen dress was Taylor Swift's first choice for returning to New York City in late May for dinner with Dakota Johnson—and for queuing up the long-awaited news that she'd purchased her master recordings. It didn't take long for the $298 floral LBD to land in Swifties' closets nationwide. “The Benoit dress sold out shortly after she was spotted in it," Dôen's co-founders tell me.

Taylor Swift wore her latest Dôen dress in late May, hours before revealing she'd purchased her master recordings. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

I managed to get my hands on the black floral edition, but I didn't have a reservation at Via Carota lined up for debuting it. Instead, it was my plus-one to a day at Marie Claire HQ, with two office-appropriate editions. I added an Everlane blazer over the top—spaghetti straps still aren't HR-approved—and swapped heels for my favorite Repetto ballet flats. I'm sure by summer's end I'll have a nice dinner reservation to wear the dress again, sans-jacket.

I put a workwear spin on the Benoit dress, styling it for the office with a blazer and ballet flats. (Image credit: Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

Taylor Swift's Dôen Tank Top

Where were you when Taylor Swift's first Chiefs game outfit beamed on to NFL broadcasts around the country? I was frantically searching for her pointelle-knit tank top, eventually revealed to be Dôen's Lois style. For Swift, the ribbed white tank checked several boxes: It coordinated with Chiefs colors, it layered neatly under a vintage windbreaker, and it exuded an easy, girl-next-door energy. Swift wasn't ready to go full WAG in head-to-toe Chanel or a $54,000 Louis Vuitton watch yet; she wanted to be comfortable and game appropriate, and Dôen met the moment perfectly.

I'm not going anywhere near an NFL stadium this summer, but the Lois tank has been my companion when I've wanted casual outfits for lounging at home or running errands. Following Swift's lead, I layered mine under my New York City marathon windbreaker for a sporty touch.

Swift made a low-key debut at Arrowhead Stadium to Support Travis Kelce in a Dôen tank. I tried the same one for a sporty outfit at home. (Image credit: Getty Images; Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

While Taylor Swift's exact top is currently sold out, keep an eye on the brand's website: Sources say a restock is coming soon. In the meantime, Dôen has a few similar pieces to pair with denim shorts and white poplin skirts all summer long.

Taylor Swift's Dôen Shirt

During the summer of 2023, Taylor Swift's walks into Electric Lady Studios gave her fans infinite details to obsess over. Was new music on the way? (Yes, The Tortured Poets Department.) What shade of signature lipstick was she wearing? (NARS, in Morocco.) Why were Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and Florence Welch all intermittently in attendance? (A mix of recordings and song-free hangs, it seems.) For me, the biggest mystery was this: Would wearing Dôen's Henri top make me feel as satisfied as Swift appeared to be when she styled it with a Free People skort and G.H. Bass loafers?

Taylor Swift wore her eyelet Dôen Henri top in 2023; I tried a floaty cotton edition in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images; Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

Short answer: Yes. I tried a blue version of the floaty, boho chic top Swift debuted two years ago, and can see how it earned a time-honored spot in her recording studio wardrobe. It has just enough volume to feel special compared to a standard button-up; it hits at just the right length to layer over high-waist denim. (It's true to size: I wore a large without any gaping buttons or too-cinched sleeves.) Swift may have secretly been writing in Tortured Poet mode when she wore it, but mine makes me feel lighter than air.

Taylor Swift's Dôen Matching Set

Until a fateful Palm Beach dinner in mid-May, the bulk of Taylor Swift's Dôen wardrobe was limited to one-off tops and floral dresses. So was mine! Then came her outing with Travis Kelce for an intimate meal and the debut of her painterly floral Dôen skirt set. Photos were taken inside the restaurant—and out of respect for the Grammy-winner enjoying her meal in peace, I'm not going to share them here.

What I can share is my adoration for her two exact pieces: the Traveler Top and Marcie Skirt. Together, they create a cute, cohesive whole that I paired with ballet flats and a tote bag for an afternoon jaunt to Central Park. I can just as easily imagine myself pairing the skirt to a denim button-up, or layering the top under overalls. The Taylor's Version styling is also on my list to test: she pulled the tank top's straps off her shoulders, and added a white leather belt in the middle to create the effect of a cinched-in dress.

Heading out for errands and a trip to Central Park, Swift's Dôen Traveler Top and Marcie Skirt were a perfect match. (Image credit: Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

Taylor's (Other) Dôen Floral Dress

Taylor Swift's Dôen Sofia dress entered the chat during the summer of 2023. In between stops on the Eras Tour, she was snapped at a members-only club in Manhattan wearing a butter yellow, floral rendition of this cap sleeve midi dress. I'm once again refraining from sharing photos, since it was a private photo taken inside a (supposedly, usually) phone-free setting.

Her dress, paired with a Tod's leather handbag, gold jewelry, and a low bun, is a perfect shade-match for the summer 2025 color trends that just won't quit. However, Swift's is no longer in stock. Instead, I tried a porcelain blue floral that's a close copy of the Mandarin dress she also wore in 2023.

I spent a leisurely day working from home in the Sofia dress, a style Swift first wore in 2023. (Image credit: Courtesy Halie LeSavage)

This is, in short, a textbook perfect day dress. I can see why Swift picked it out for her day off—even though I wore it for an afternoon reading on my couch instead of taking a breather from my $2 billion-plus grossing world tour. It's beautifully cut on the bias and has a nice adjustable tie for customizing the neckline. (It's fairly fitted through the torso, so I'd recommend sizing up if you're between sizes.) There's a non-zero chance Swift would wear hers again or shop it in the summer plaid below: in her world, Dôen dresses never go out of style.