The Viral Gap x Dôen Collaboration Is Back—Here's Everything You Actually Need From Part Two
I asked Dôen co-founders Katherine and Margaret Kleveland to share their top picks before the Gap collab returns on May 2.
Last spring, when the first Gap x Dôen collaboration launched, I knew under-$150 renditions of Dôen's celebrity-favorite dresses and boho chic tops would sell fast. Between the label's mastery of vintage-inspired prints and fits-like-a-glove silhouettes, they had dedicated following even without a mass collab to their name. (I'd amassed eight Dôen dresses myself over the years, joining the bandwagon on a coworker's recommendation and never looking back.) Still, I underestimated the frenzy that would arise from the labels joining forces—one that sold out online nearly-instantly, went viral on TikTok, inspired a gone-too-soon restock, and, finally, convinced Gap x Dôen to return for a complete second collaboration in 2025.
Co-founders (and sisters) Katherine and Margaret Kleveland simply couldn't ignore the data: One serving of Gap's accessible twist on Dôen wasn't enough. "The success of the first collection immediately informed our decision to do a second round," Katherine Kleveland tells me in an email. "We were excited to learn that there was an appetite for our joint aesthetic at Gap’s scale, and we knew that we had more to share with the customer."
"More to share" looks like another balance of the duo's signature styles. This time, it's slightly more nautical and vibrant. The Gap x Dôen collaboration will return in select stores and online May 2 with '60s gingham shift dresses and puff-sleeve denim tops, plus a striped button-down set and an updated Dôen logo sweatshirt. A tiered eyelet dress that earned glowing reviews last time is back with an adjusted fit and extra colors—alongside a mini version in red and navy.
Just like the first Gap x Dôen drop, the 38-piece collection will range from $34 to $158, including sizes from XXS–XL. It's also a family affair once again. In addition to women's styles, kids' and mens' pieces also get the sun-soaked, SoCal Dôen treatment.
The collection is built for summer, but not necessarily summer 2025 trends. Dôen has always operated on a retro-inspired plane that exists outside the runway cycle—and in the initial Gap collaboration, that eye for a thoughtful throwback resonated.
The first time around, "Some of the best feedback we received was from friends who told us that the collaboration brought together their favorite brand from childhood with their favorite brand from adulthood," Margaret Kleveland says. That spirit lives on in the second chapter's denim barn jackets and preference for all things gingham.
Given the first Gap x Dôen collaboration's lightning-fast sell-through, I had to ask the Dôen founders what they themselves would order first. (If history repeats, shoppers need a game plan before the new collection goes live at noon on May 2.) Katherine recommends beelining for the wide-leg twill pants. "Gap does such incredible bottoms, and I’ll be pairing them back to our menswear button-down shirt, cut in a vintage print from Gap’s archives, or one of our great striped pieces," she says.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Margaret, on the other hand, suggests stacking carts with her two favorite pieces for "more of a look": "Our statement 5-pocket barn jacket in the indigo-and-white gingham paired back to the matching shift dress is a standout for me!"
Speaking for the other Dôen collectors out there, I also recommend the range of dresses: They're expertly cut, lightweight, and pair with every possible summer shoe trend.
Looking back, the potential for a new Gap x Dôen collaboration was imminent from the very first day. "On launch day last year, we were overwhelmed by the response—it felt like such an incredible brand milestone," Margaret says. She and Katherine celebrated by taking their families to shop at The Grove, a famous Los Angeles shopping center. She saw the online frenzy in living color: the Gap store was packed, the pieces flying off hangers.
"We ran into friends from L.A. who were shopping there, too—in an increasingly digital world, bumping into them in-store was such a sweet, nostalgic moment," she adds. "As kids who grew up shopping at The Gap with our mother, this truly felt like a full-circle, pinch-me moment personally and professionally."
There are still a few days until the entire lineup of easy T-shirts, relaxed pants, and printed dresses arrive at Gap. Judging by a first glimpse of the collection in a breezy campaign lensed by Clara Balzary, fans of the first installment will be even more excited for the next chapter. Who knows? They might even convince Gap and Dôen to go back for thirds.
The new Gap x Dôen collaboration will be available in select stores and online on May 2 at noon ET. Check back on release day for Marie Claire editors' wear-tested reviews of the collection.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.