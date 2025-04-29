Last spring, when the first Gap x Dôen collaboration launched, I knew under-$150 renditions of Dôen's celebrity-favorite dresses and boho chic tops would sell fast. Between the label's mastery of vintage-inspired prints and fits-like-a-glove silhouettes, they had dedicated following even without a mass collab to their name. (I'd amassed eight Dôen dresses myself over the years, joining the bandwagon on a coworker's recommendation and never looking back.) Still, I underestimated the frenzy that would arise from the labels joining forces—one that sold out online nearly-instantly, went viral on TikTok, inspired a gone-too-soon restock, and, finally, convinced Gap x Dôen to return for a complete second collaboration in 2025.

Co-founders (and sisters) Katherine and Margaret Kleveland simply couldn't ignore the data: One serving of Gap's accessible twist on Dôen wasn't enough. "The success of the first collection immediately informed our decision to do a second round," Katherine Kleveland tells me in an email. "We were excited to learn that there was an appetite for our joint aesthetic at Gap’s scale, and we knew that we had more to share with the customer."

The Gap x Dôen collaboration returns in a second chapter on May 2. (Image credit: Gap)

"More to share" looks like another balance of the duo's signature styles. This time, it's slightly more nautical and vibrant. The Gap x Dôen collaboration will return in select stores and online May 2 with '60s gingham shift dresses and puff-sleeve denim tops, plus a striped button-down set and an updated Dôen logo sweatshirt. A tiered eyelet dress that earned glowing reviews last time is back with an adjusted fit and extra colors—alongside a mini version in red and navy.

Just like the first Gap x Dôen drop, the 38-piece collection will range from $34 to $158, including sizes from XXS–XL. It's also a family affair once again. In addition to women's styles, kids' and mens' pieces also get the sun-soaked, SoCal Dôen treatment.

Like the first collection, the second Gap x Dôen lineup includes tiered skirts and denim tops. (Image credit: Gap)

The collection is built for summer, but not necessarily summer 2025 trends. Dôen has always operated on a retro-inspired plane that exists outside the runway cycle—and in the initial Gap collaboration, that eye for a thoughtful throwback resonated.

The first time around, "Some of the best feedback we received was from friends who told us that the collaboration brought together their favorite brand from childhood with their favorite brand from adulthood," Margaret Kleveland says. That spirit lives on in the second chapter's denim barn jackets and preference for all things gingham.

Twill pants, pictured here, are a standout for Dôen co-founder Katherine. (Image credit: Gap)

There are two jackets in the second collaboration, in denim and gingham. (Image credit: Gap)

Given the first Gap x Dôen collaboration's lightning-fast sell-through, I had to ask the Dôen founders what they themselves would order first. (If history repeats, shoppers need a game plan before the new collection goes live at noon on May 2.) Katherine recommends beelining for the wide-leg twill pants. "Gap does such incredible bottoms, and I’ll be pairing them back to our menswear button-down shirt, cut in a vintage print from Gap’s archives, or one of our great striped pieces," she says.

Margaret, on the other hand, suggests stacking carts with her two favorite pieces for "more of a look": "Our statement 5-pocket barn jacket in the indigo-and-white gingham paired back to the matching shift dress is a standout for me!"

Speaking for the other Dôen collectors out there, I also recommend the range of dresses: They're expertly cut, lightweight, and pair with every possible summer shoe trend.

One eyelet dress from the first Gap x Dôen collaboration is back with an adjusted fit, plus more colors to choose between. (Image credit: Gap)

Looking back, the potential for a new Gap x Dôen collaboration was imminent from the very first day. "On launch day last year, we were overwhelmed by the response—it felt like such an incredible brand milestone," Margaret says. She and Katherine celebrated by taking their families to shop at The Grove, a famous Los Angeles shopping center. She saw the online frenzy in living color: the Gap store was packed, the pieces flying off hangers.

"We ran into friends from L.A. who were shopping there, too—in an increasingly digital world, bumping into them in-store was such a sweet, nostalgic moment," she adds. "As kids who grew up shopping at The Gap with our mother, this truly felt like a full-circle, pinch-me moment personally and professionally."

There are still a few days until the entire lineup of easy T-shirts, relaxed pants, and printed dresses arrive at Gap. Judging by a first glimpse of the collection in a breezy campaign lensed by Clara Balzary, fans of the first installment will be even more excited for the next chapter. Who knows? They might even convince Gap and Dôen to go back for thirds.

The new Gap x Dôen collaboration's range includes new floral prints—plus several gingham dresses and a striped button-up set. (Image credit: Gap)

The new Gap x Dôen collaboration will be available in select stores and online on May 2 at noon ET. Check back on release day for Marie Claire editors' wear-tested reviews of the collection.