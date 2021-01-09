Well, folks, it finally happened: Twitter banned President Donald Trump from its platform, citing "the risk of further incitement of violence." The ban came after four years of dangerous rhetoric two tweets that Trump sent in the aftermath of the Capitol riots on Wednesday. "Our determination is that the two Tweets above are likely to inspire others to replicate the violent acts that took place on January 6, 2021," Twitter said in a statement. Earlier this week, social platforms from Facebook to Twitch banned the president in the aftermath of the Capitol riots and his childish response.

The first tweet: “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!” The second: “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.” As Twitter pointed out, these statements imply that "the Inauguration would be a “safe” target, as he will not be attending," and "exhibit support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol." Twitter also noted: "Plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter."

That a sitting President would be banned from social media is nothing short of extraordinary—if not entirely surprising, given the painfully inept response by Trump to his supporters storming the Capitol. Here's how the world responded to the news.

People Are Furious It Took This Long

Twitter did not ban Trump after the "looting/shooting" tweet, or many others. 12 days left of the presidency. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 8, 2021

okay i know we're joking about this because dark humor is one of the few coping mechanisms left, but it's honestly so depressing that all of this could've been done 5.5 years ago and just wasn't — Lily Herman (@lkherman) January 9, 2021

...But It Made For Some Good Jokes

Hello I am brand new to Twitter, what are you guys up to — John Barron (@barronjohn1946) January 9, 2021

they banned me. nobody’s ever banned me before but you know what. you know what they said. it was amazing they said, “mr trump, we’re sorry we’re banning you! but you’re the biggest ban we’ve ever banned in the history of banning.” isn’t that somethin — Laurazepam (@andlikelaura) January 8, 2021

We should all congratulate Melania Trump for her successful campaign against cyberbullying. pic.twitter.com/aZ2REHifQ8 — Liz Zhang (@mslizzhang) January 9, 2021

I can't believe Twitter just destroyed Donald Trump's entire Presidential Library. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 8, 2021

The final Horcrux has been destroyed. #TrumpBanned — Professor Snape (@_Snape_) January 8, 2021

if 70% of the social platforms ban Trump we reach herd immunity — 👨🏻‍💻☕️ (@hunterwalk) January 9, 2021

i will always remember where i was when donald trump was suspended from twitter. i was on twitter — jonny sun has a new book coming out in april! (@jonnysun) January 8, 2021

...And Memes!

Trump getting on twitter using Melania's account pic.twitter.com/GpCd41sG39 — Melissa (@mamamamonsta) January 9, 2021

Donald Trump on twitter now pic.twitter.com/Vc1HmMvxYg — Jo Frost’s Naughty Step (@supernannyreact) January 9, 2021

Twitter after banning Trump 1,449 days into his presidency pic.twitter.com/W5bRvkskcs — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 8, 2021

...And Dark (But Accurate) Observations

48 hours post-insurrection, an app created so you can post about what you’re eating for lunch has taken more tangible steps to hold President Trump accountable for his incitement than law enforcement, the cabinet, Congress and the Republican Party combined — Wesley (@WesleyLowery) January 8, 2021

Trump trying to tweet is the hardest he's worked in four years — Jessica Valenti (@JessicaValenti) January 9, 2021

Congrats to Trump on his first ever consequence — Jess Dweck (@TheDweck) January 8, 2021

Celebrities Weighed In, Too

PersonWomanManCameraTvBigly — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP) January 9, 2021

Can I have your twitter login? pic.twitter.com/GfKP0mWC78 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) January 9, 2021

I can't believe Twitter invoked the 25th Tweetmendment. — Cristela Alonzo (@cristela9) January 9, 2021

Olivia, they’re on a nice farm where they get to run and play and stoke racial hatred. https://t.co/cdNFR3ptqs — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 9, 2021

Getting kicked off Twitter is about as hard to do as getting booted from the housewives...it’s literally designed for provocative social interaction... — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) January 9, 2021

You know... Now I kind of miss him on here. I also miss having red ants on my testicles. — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2021

Goodnight!

Donald Trump began the day with a Twitter account.😑

Donald Trump ended the day without a Twitter account.🥳

Joe Biden takes office in 12 days.🥳

Goodnight.😴 — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 9, 2021

