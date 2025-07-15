Unlike Jennifer Lopez and Nicole Kidman, Sophie Turner is no red carpet regular. In fact, the Game of Thrones alum has skipped every step-and-repeat since Nov. 2024 at the Harper’s Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. All this to say? It takes a special brand to get Turner back in the spotlight. Enter: St-Germain Hugo Spritz.

I must thank the refreshing Italian cocktail for singlehandedly keeping Turner's style on my radar and my mood board. The brand ambassador has attended two St-Germain Hugo Spritz soirées this season, each time wearing summer staples (sourced by her stylist, Emma Morrison). Most recently, on July 15, she raised a glass at Sea Containers London in a white skirt set from Ferragamo, which at first glance, mimicked a shirt dress. The long-sleeve button-down drew inspiration from utilitarian safari style, while the complementary white skirt stopped just above her knees. Similar to the top, it featured various cargo-inspired pockets on the back. The elongated wrap around her waist added some dimension to the seemingly simple set.

Turner's all-white theme continued head-to-toe. For footwear, she chose peep-toe block heels with thick ankle straps. In the accessory department, Turner channeled her duo's no-fuss feel with nothing but diamond stud earrings.

Sophie hosted a Hugo Spritz event in a white skirt set from Ferragamo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Turner is seemingly having a Hugo Spritz summer: The afternoon affair marked the A-lister's second hosting gig of the season. Nearly a month ago in New York City, her butter yellow halter-neck number, courtesy of Khaite, matched the brand's pastel color palette. Then, she elevated the dress's ribbed jersey material with ivory Jimmy Choo mules. Similar to her latest look, Turner opted out of any jewelry—her little yellow dress (LYD) shined all by itself.

In June, Sophie raised her glass in a butter yellow Khaite dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no surprise, shirt dresses are maintaining their celeb-beloved status this summer. Everyone from Scarlett Johansson and Olivia Rodrigo to Sofia Richie Grainge and Elle Fanning have endorsed its surge, with help from labels like Prada, Ralph Lauren, Khaite, and Max Mara, respectively.

At the Cannes Film Festival in May, Fanning went full French Riviera mode in a long-sleeve LWD, which bared a shocking resemblance to Turner's two-piece. The Maleficent actor, on the other hand, accessorized with a striped Prada canvas bag, Balmain sunglasses, and even a marble ponytail cuff from Lelet.

Elle turned heads at Cannes in a Sophie-esque LWD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Max Mara US Stretch Gabardine Shirt Dress $1,372 at MaxMara

The balmiest month of the year is just weeks away, meaning pants simply aren't an option anymore. Ahead, pack your summer survival kit with a skirt set or two à la Turner.

Shop Skirt Sets Inspired by Sophie Turner