Who would turn down the chance to party with Madonna? Not Dakota Johnson. On July 11, the Materialists star jetted from London to New York City for a moment with the legend, seemingly pausing her stylish Euro summer. After the star-studded soirée, however, she wasted no time resuming her travels in Rome. Picking up right where her looks left off, Johnson styled a white skirt—potentially the most versatile must-have in her suitcase.

After a (presumably) delicious lunch at the popular Pierluigi restaurant, Johnson was spotted by the paparazzi in the aforementioned ankle-length maxi skirt. The ivory satin slip appeared to be both lightweight and airy—two non-negotiables for 80° Fahrenheit dressing. Its high-rise waist was fitted, while the hem flared out to reveal her cult-collected $950 mesh ballet flats from Alaïa. The sheer shoes have proven to be quite versatile—they've complemented her chic resortwear from Ibiza to Karlovy and now, Italy.

On July 15, Dakota strolled through Rome in a versatile white slip skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Johnson's closet boasts an overflowing collection of minimalist neutrals. However, last week in Ibiza, the 35-year-old shocked style enthusiasts in more colorful attire, including a mint green, Fall 2025 Gucci bamboo-handle bag.

When in Rome, Johnson returned to her regular color palette with a black tank top: Her take on the white skirt outfit idea everyone has back in New York. The sleeveless style was cohesively ribbed from the high neck to the racerback. A $14,250 bolo-style emerald necklace from Ophelia Eve stood out against the blank canvas. Celine's miniature chainlink clutch—printed with the Triomphe canvas—carried her essentials for the day.

Last summer, Johnson's white skirt would've fit right in with her effortless East Coast aesthetic. While in production for Materialists, she took a break from portraying the poised matchmaker, Lucy, in a similar maxi skirt from Loulou Studio.

The only difference? It featured slits up the front, sides, and back, making it even more lightweight than her latest look. She styled it with a matching button-down over a ribbed tank top, this time in sage green. Rare slingback flats from The Row complemented her $3,900 Loewe Flamenco bag, both in black.

In May 2023, Dakota filmed Materialists in an airy white skirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Take it from Johnson: White skirts can stand the test of time—and travel. The summer staple looked just as chic in Italy as it did in NYC, if not more, because, you know, it's Rome. Being abroad automatically elevates any outfit.

