The Royal Family Weighs in on Celebrities' Meghan Markle "Baby Mama" Spoof Video at the Palace
Didn't see that one coming.
Meghan Markle's hospital room twerking video nearly broke the internet earlier this month, and the clip (somewhat) made its return at a Buckingham Palace King's Trust reception on Wednesday, June 25. Podcaster and former Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing and his pregnant wife Sophie Habboo danced on a palace staircase in a cheeky Instagram clip titled "The Royal Baby has arrived," using the same song—The Baby Momma Dance by Starrkeisha—the Duchess of Sussex used in her viral video.
Habboo—who announced her pregnancy in a sweet ultrasound video earlier this month—wore a trendy butter yellow halter gown by Rodarte as she danced on a red-carpeted staircase in front of priceless paintings. Meanwhile, Laing busted moves in a blue suit, captioning the post, "They said we couldn’t film film in Buckingham Palace… @sophiehabboo @kingstrust."
While plenty of fans weighed in on the video, the official Royal Family Instagram account was unexpectedly one of them—and it seems Jamie and Sophie's breach in palace protocol was forgiven. "We see you 👀😉," the Royal Family wrote.
A photo posted by on
Fans couldn't help but jump in on the Royal Family's comment, with one writing, "best response ever! 🤣 this really made me laugh 😂🤣." Another commented, "in a world at times worrying and serious, this comment was so needed 👏," while a third Instagram user wrote, "we are here for this type of replies 👏😍."
The King's Trust also didn't seem to mind they broke palace rules, writing, "All of our attendees are very well behaved 👀😂."
The couple was featured in the Royal Family's Reel from the event, with both Jamie and Sophie sharing a laugh with The King. "The King's Trust does amazing work supporting young entrepreneurs. Seeing firsthand how they're helping the next generation build something meaningful was brilliant," Laing—who founded candy business Candy Kittens—wrote on LinkedIn, adding, "(Also managed to make the King laugh, which I'm definitely putting on my CV. Sophie was mortified but I think he enjoyed it!!)."
Along with the dancing duo, celebrities like George and Amal Clooney and fellow Made in Chelsea alum Sam Thompson attended the palace reception. Laing and Habboo, who host the "Nearly Parents" podcast, also attended the King's Trust Awards on June 26, with the event honoring young people who have had a positive impact on their communities.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.