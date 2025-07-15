One day, 13-year-old Princess Estelle will become the queen of Sweden, but on Monday, July 14, it was time to celebrate the country's next monarch—Estelle's mother, Crown Princess Victoria. The Swedish royal family celebrates Victoria's birthday, known as "Victoriadagen," at Solliden Palace each summer, and King Carl Gustaf and Queen Silvia honored their daughter's 48th birthday during Tuesday's festivities. While the crown princess was the star of the show, royal watchers couldn't help but point out how grown up Princess Estelle looked—especially when it came to her height.

Wearing gold ballet flats and a blue floral mini dress from Swedish brand Indiska, Estelle appeared just a few inches shorter than dad Prince Daniel, who is said to be 5'11. And Crown Princess Victoria—who is around 5'7 and was wearing her go-to 4-inch Valentino espadrille wedges with a green Saloni maxi dress—is just a hair taller than her daughter in a series of family portraits.

Meanwhile, little brother Prince Oscar, 9, wore a crisp white button-up and khaki shorts as he posed with his parents and big sister.

Princess Estelle is quickly catching up to her dad's height. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Estelle and Victoria shared a sweet moment during the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Estelle (far right) became a godmother to her cousin, Princess Ines (far left with Princess Sofia), in June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fans waited outside the palace to greet the royal family, who then took a carriage ride to the ruins of Borgholm's castle for the annual Victoriadagen concert. "During the concert, which is broadcast on Sweden's Television, a fundraiser is carried out for the benefit of Radio Aid's 'Crown Princess Victoria's Fund,'" the Swedish royal family wrote on Instagram. "The foundation provides support to associations for children with disabilities or chronic illness in Sweden."

Crown Princess Victoria's sister, Princess Madeleine, attended the event with husband Chris O'Neill, and Crown Princess Victoria's brother, Prince Carl Philip, attended without wife Princess Sofia, who is on maternity leave after the birth of Princess Ines.

Speaking of Ines, Princess Estelle was made a godmother to her baby cousin this summer, joining her aunt and uncle during the royal baby's christening in June.