Queen Maxima Goes Viral as She Hilariously Appears to Imitate Donald Trump at NATO Summit
"She did let her intrusive thoughts in, and I can appreciate her for it."
Queen Maxima of the Netherlands might be known for her bold, fashion-forward looks, but this week she's making headlines for quite a different reason. The Netherlands hosted its first NATO summit with all of the expected pomp and protocol, but Queen Maxima quickly went viral thanks to a brief but hilarious moment with President Donald Trump on Wednesday, June 25.
A video captured Trump chatting with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, thanking them for the hospitality at Huis ten Bosch Palace. Just as the president says "thank you," Maxima turns away and does a spot-on impression of Trump speaking.
An Instagram post sharing the clip was titled, "The more I watch Queen Maxima of the Netherlands mock Trump's mouth, the funnier it gets 🤣🤣," and social media users couldn't help but weigh in on the moment. "She did let her intrusive thoughts in, and I can appreciate her for it." one Instagram user wrote, while another added, "Am I watching a scene from the Office? 😂"
"I’m on Season 7 of this video" another Instagram user joked, while one added, "Gotta love a queen with a great sense of humor."
However, not everyone was loving the Dutch queen's playful mimicry. "How mature and royal of her," one commenter wrote, while another added, "The disrespect is disgusting."
Known for her charisma, warmth and sometimes outrageous sense of style, Argentinian-born Maxima has long been beloved for her down-to-earth personality—making her candid moment with Trump not entirely unsurprising.
Viral impersonations aside, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima welcomed leaders from 32 countries to The Hague, including everyone from French president Emmanuel Macron to Britain's prime minister, Keir Starmer.
