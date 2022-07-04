Ashley is an accomplished digital marketing and eCommerce Director with extensive exposure across multiple product categories and a deep passion for home décor and interior design.

Tasked to evolve and reinvigorate heritage brands such as Anne Klein and Joseph Abboud of WHP Global, her love of classics such as monochrome and stripes continue to stand the test of time. She looks forward to the evolution of plant-based dyes like Indigo and textile art forms like block-printing to yield a world of personality in the home and wardrobe.

