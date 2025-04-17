Everywhere she turns, Sarah Catherine Hook is in good company. First, in The White Lotus season 3's standout ensemble cast. Then, in Ralph Lauren's Fall 2025 front row, where she was surrounded by other stars of the moment (Anne Hathaway to her right, Kacey Musgraves to her left)—while trying out her cohort's favorite dress styling trend of the moment.

Hook contrasted the morning's "Modern Romantics" collection theme in a look that meant business. She pulled a double-breasted, strong-shouldered khaki blazer for the April 17 runway show in New York City and styled it as knee-skimming dress. Underneath, the actress kept the 9 to 5 references going with a white button-up shirt and camel tie. Pointed-toe pumps, a coordinating clutch, and bouncy ringlet curls completed her hardworking outfit.

Sarah Catherine Hook attended the Fall 2025 Ralph Lauren show in a double-breasted blazer dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

She paired the oversize Ralph Lauren piece with a white button-up shirt and khaki tie. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blazers that are best accessorized with a fresh coffee and a Filofax have been a recent runway fascination. Just look at Veronica Leoni's Calvin Klein debut last fall, Bella Hadid's walk at Saint Laurent shortly after, and dozens of collections in between. The preppy jacket has been in Ralph Lauren's ranch stable even longer than the corporate (style) takeover of fashion's biggest stages.

Sarah Catherine Hook's Ralph Lauren blazer dress also piggybacks off another business-inspired trend. Several celebrities look at the jacket and see a mini dress—one that can subvert corner-office expectations when paired to nothing but a tie and a high heel. Zendaya pulled a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer to wear as a mini while promoting Challengers last spring; Taylor Swift, Priyanka Chopra, and Blake Lively have also swapped in double-breasted blazers for a standard mini dress.

The look isn't limited to structured blazers, either. While Sarah Catherine Hook was preparing for the Ralph show in New York, Hailey Bieber was styling a cropped, bubble-hem trench as a dress in Los Angeles. This look transcends aesthetics—and state lines.

Zendaya wore a vintage double-breasted Ralph Lauren blazer as a mini dress on the Challengers press circuit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Taylor Swift also let her black blazer function as her entire outfit for a girls' night out in 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Guests joining Hook in Ralph Lauren's front row took a similarly polished approach, from Sadie Sink and Ariana DeBose to Naomi Watts and Nara Smith. Full-length trench coats and cashmere wraps abounded; so were sensible, office-appropriate pointed-toe heels. Sarah Catherine Hook's dress made the most convincing styling sales pitch—one anyone can try with the oversize blazers, below.

