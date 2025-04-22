Open Edit Is Nordstrom’s Coolest In-House Brand—Here’s Everything I’d Buy Right Now

22 affordable finds that will convert you.

woman wearing blazer and a striped top.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)
Julia Marzovilla's avatar
By
published
in News

As a fashion editor, I know that I’m privy to the best up-and-coming brands before the rest of the world gets hip to them. However, I didn’t expect one of my all-time favorite under-the-radar brands to be hiding at Nordstrom. Meet Open Edit, the retailer’s affordable in-house label that has quietly become my go-to over the years.

Open Edit's offerings include mostly under-$100 elevated basics that you can wear to the office or on weekends. But the must-buy picks on this list don’t just end at Open Edit's clothing range—the brand also offers plenty of affordable sandals, heels, and more that you can easily incorporate into your rotation. Think of Open Edit as the easiest way to upgrade your summer work outfits for less.

Keep scrolling to shop 22 options that will convert you to an Open Edit devotee. Here’s to creating a better summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Open Edit, Boat Neck Sleeveless Top
Open Edit
Boat Neck Sleeveless Top

Swap your usual black top for this one.

Open Edit, Print Mesh Maxi Dress
Open Edit
Print Mesh Maxi Dress

I found your perfect wedding guest dress.

Open Edit, Plaid Wide Leg Pants (Were $80)
Open Edit
Plaid Wide Leg Pants (Were $80)

Your summer work outfits will never be the same after you buy these pants.

Open Edit, Twist One-Shoulder Top
Open Edit
Twist One-Shoulder Top

Off-the-shoulder tops are so chic.

Open Edit, Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

Capri pants are back, and this under-$50 pair is proof.

Open Edit, Structured Crop Blazer (Was $85)
Open Edit
Structured Crop Blazer (Was $85)

Cropped blazers might be NSFW, but they would work just as well on the weekends.

Pendant Slider Necklace
Open Edit
Pendant Slider Necklace

Boho pendant necklaces are so cool.

Open Edit, Linen Blend Skirt
Open Edit
Linen Blend Skirt

Linen skirts belong in your summer rotation.

Open Edit, Faux Leather Midi Skirt (Was $80)
Open Edit
Faux Leather Midi Skirt (Was $80)

This faux-leather skirt is perfect for all-season wear.

Open Edit, Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts
Open Edit
Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts

Linen shorts are the perfect summer pick.

Open Edit, Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)
Open Edit
Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60)

I own (and love) this classic slip skirt.

Open Edit, Everday Pleated Straight Leg Pants
Open Edit
Everday Pleated Straight Leg Pants

You need these pleated pants in your rotation.

Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings

This teardrop earrings give serious "rich mom" energy.

Demetra Pointed Toe Pump
Open Edit
Demetra Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $70)

Pointed-toe heels are a forever staple.

Rounded Triangular Drop Earrings
Open Edit
Rounded Triangular Drop Earrings

I'm upping my accessories game with this pair of structural earrings.

Tori Kitten Heel Sandal
Open Edit
Tori Kitten Heel Sandals

Heeled flip-flops are summer's most controversial sandals trend.

Open Edit, Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt
Open Edit
Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt

Long live the classic poplin midi skirt.

Open Edit, Linen Blend Vest
Open Edit
Linen Blend Vest

Tailored vests are your hack to an elevated work wardrobe.

Open Edit, The Icon Blazer
Open Edit
The Icon Blazer

This best-selling blazer is called an "icon" for a reason.

Open Edit, Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress
Open Edit
Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress

Linen mini dresses are perfect for the hottest summer days.

Open Edit, The Icon Trousers
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers

Team the Icon Blazer with the matching pair of equally-iconic pants.

Open Edit, Ponte Flare Pants
Open Edit
Ponte Flare Pants

Cropped trousers like this are your hack for luxe-looking airport style.

TOPICS
Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸