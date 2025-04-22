Open Edit Is Nordstrom’s Coolest In-House Brand—Here’s Everything I’d Buy Right Now
22 affordable finds that will convert you.
As a fashion editor, I know that I’m privy to the best up-and-coming brands before the rest of the world gets hip to them. However, I didn’t expect one of my all-time favorite under-the-radar brands to be hiding at Nordstrom. Meet Open Edit, the retailer’s affordable in-house label that has quietly become my go-to over the years.
Open Edit's offerings include mostly under-$100 elevated basics that you can wear to the office or on weekends. But the must-buy picks on this list don’t just end at Open Edit's clothing range—the brand also offers plenty of affordable sandals, heels, and more that you can easily incorporate into your rotation. Think of Open Edit as the easiest way to upgrade your summer work outfits for less.
Keep scrolling to shop 22 options that will convert you to an Open Edit devotee. Here’s to creating a better summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.
Your summer work outfits will never be the same after you buy these pants.
Capri pants are back, and this under-$50 pair is proof.
Cropped blazers might be NSFW, but they would work just as well on the weekends.
Linen shorts are the perfect summer pick.
I own (and love) this classic slip skirt.
I'm upping my accessories game with this pair of structural earrings.
Heeled flip-flops are summer's most controversial sandals trend.
Tailored vests are your hack to an elevated work wardrobe.
Linen mini dresses are perfect for the hottest summer days.
Cropped trousers like this are your hack for luxe-looking airport style.
