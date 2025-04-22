Open Edit Is Nordstrom’s Coolest In-House Brand—Here’s Everything I’d Buy Right Now

As a fashion editor, I know that I’m privy to the best up-and-coming brands before the rest of the world gets hip to them. However, I didn’t expect one of my all-time favorite under-the-radar brands to be hiding at Nordstrom. Meet Open Edit, the retailer’s affordable in-house label that has quietly become my go-to over the years.

Open Edit's offerings include mostly under-$100 elevated basics that you can wear to the office or on weekends. But the must-buy picks on this list don’t just end at Open Edit's clothing range—the brand also offers plenty of affordable sandals, heels, and more that you can easily incorporate into your rotation. Think of Open Edit as the easiest way to upgrade your summer work outfits for less.

Keep scrolling to shop 22 options that will convert you to an Open Edit devotee. Here’s to creating a better summer wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Open Edit Boat Neck Sleeveless Top $40 at Nordstrom Swap your usual black top for this one.

Open Edit Print Mesh Maxi Dress $70 at Nordstrom I found your perfect wedding guest dress.

Open Edit Plaid Wide Leg Pants (Were $80) $44 at Nordstrom Your summer work outfits will never be the same after you buy these pants.

Open Edit Twist One-Shoulder Top $40 at Nordstrom Off-the-shoulder tops are so chic.

Open Edit Crepe Capri Leggings $45 at Nordstrom Capri pants are back, and this under-$50 pair is proof.

Open Edit Structured Crop Blazer (Was $85) $47 at Nordstrom Cropped blazers might be NSFW, but they would work just as well on the weekends.

Open Edit Pendant Slider Necklace $30 at Nordstrom Boho pendant necklaces are so cool.

Open Edit Linen Blend Skirt $60 at Nordstrom Linen skirts belong in your summer rotation.

Open Edit Faux Leather Midi Skirt (Was $80) $40 at Nordstrom This faux-leather skirt is perfect for all-season wear.

Open Edit Everyday Pleated Linen Blend Shorts $50 at Nordstrom Linen shorts are the perfect summer pick.

Open Edit Bias Cut Maxi Skirt (Was $60) $25 at Nordstrom I own (and love) this classic slip skirt.

Open Edit Everday Pleated Straight Leg Pants $70 at Nordstrom You need these pleated pants in your rotation.

Open Edit Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings $30 at Nordstrom This teardrop earrings give serious "rich mom" energy.

Open Edit Demetra Pointed Toe Pumps (Were $70) $42 at Nordstrom Pointed-toe heels are a forever staple.

Open Edit Rounded Triangular Drop Earrings $35 at Nordstrom I'm upping my accessories game with this pair of structural earrings.

Open Edit Tori Kitten Heel Sandals $50 at Nordstrom Heeled flip-flops are summer's most controversial sandals trend.

Open Edit Cotton Poplin Maxi Skirt $60 at Nordstrom Long live the classic poplin midi skirt.

Open Edit Linen Blend Vest $70 at Nordstrom Tailored vests are your hack to an elevated work wardrobe.

Open Edit The Icon Blazer $80 at Nordstrom This best-selling blazer is called an "icon" for a reason.

Open Edit Sleeveless Linen Blend Minidress $80 at Nordstrom Linen mini dresses are perfect for the hottest summer days.

Open Edit The Icon Trousers $70 at Nordstrom Team the Icon Blazer with the matching pair of equally-iconic pants.

Open Edit Ponte Flare Pants $69 at Nordstrom Cropped trousers like this are your hack for luxe-looking airport style.

