Alex Mill’s New Summer Collection Is My Hack for the Perfect Minimalist Wardrobe
Here's everything I'll be wearing for the next three months.
I have a select few brands I always turn to when my capsule wardrobe is in need of a new-season refresh, and Alex Mill is one of them. The New York-based retailer takes on summer trends and wardrobe basics in a classic yet elevated way that is right up my alley. So when I perused its just-dropped summer collection, all of the new pieces unsurprisingly shot up to the top of my summer shopping list.
If you're unfamiliar with the brand, which launched in 2012, just know it comes approved by several members of Marie Claire's editorial team. There are the best-ever linen pants, which fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla wears on repeat, and several finds that editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike loves so much that she's featured them in her Self-Checkout newsletter. Plus, there's the linen skirt that senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage turns to when she's in a rush.
In short: if you're looking to give your rotation some new life but don't know where to start, keep scrolling. Whether you're looking for floaty summer dresses for everyday or polished separates for your warm-weather workwear rotation, this edit has something for everyone.
"These won the title of 'best overall linen pants' on my list. I’ve owned them for over a year and washed them dozens of times since then, so I can personally attest to how comfortable they are," says Marzovilla. "I own them in navy blue and they are, hands-down, my most-worn pair of pants between May and October."
This chunky cardigan is a staple of Ogunnaike's spring-to-summer outfits.
This mustard-hued shirt is Ogunnaike's go-to piece when she wants to test summer's color trends.
While I'm obsessed with this trendy cobalt blue shade, these easy-going shorts also come in neutral shades like off-white and black.
This dress would look simply adorable paired with leather sandals.
Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This would make for a dreamy special occasion number.
You can't go wrong with a trendy tailored vest in your summer workwear rotation.
You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially when they are as light and airy as this one.
Every fashion girl I know is obsessed with polka dot dresses right now.
Whether you wear this as a top or a cardigan, you'll turn to this summery sweater again and again.
The next time you don't know what to wear, throw on this olive green romper and you'll have a polished look in seconds.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.