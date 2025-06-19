I have a select few brands I always turn to when my capsule wardrobe is in need of a new-season refresh, and Alex Mill is one of them. The New York-based retailer takes on summer trends and wardrobe basics in a classic yet elevated way that is right up my alley. So when I perused its just-dropped summer collection, all of the new pieces unsurprisingly shot up to the top of my summer shopping list.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, which launched in 2012, just know it comes approved by several members of Marie Claire's editorial team. There are the best-ever linen pants, which fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla wears on repeat, and several finds that editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike loves so much that she's featured them in her Self-Checkout newsletter. Plus, there's the linen skirt that senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage turns to when she's in a rush.

In short: if you're looking to give your rotation some new life but don't know where to start, keep scrolling. Whether you're looking for floaty summer dresses for everyday or polished separates for your warm-weather workwear rotation, this edit has something for everyone.