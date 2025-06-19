Alex Mill’s New Summer Collection Is My Hack for the Perfect Minimalist Wardrobe

I have a select few brands I always turn to when my capsule wardrobe is in need of a new-season refresh, and Alex Mill is one of them. The New York-based retailer takes on summer trends and wardrobe basics in a classic yet elevated way that is right up my alley. So when I perused its just-dropped summer collection, all of the new pieces unsurprisingly shot up to the top of my summer shopping list.

If you're unfamiliar with the brand, which launched in 2012, just know it comes approved by several members of Marie Claire's editorial team. There are the best-ever linen pants, which fashion commerce editor Julia Marzovilla wears on repeat, and several finds that editor-in-chief Nikki Ogunnaike loves so much that she's featured them in her Self-Checkout newsletter. Plus, there's the linen skirt that senior fashion news editor Halie LeSavage turns to when she's in a rush.

In short: if you're looking to give your rotation some new life but don't know where to start, keep scrolling. Whether you're looking for floaty summer dresses for everyday or polished separates for your warm-weather workwear rotation, this edit has something for everyone.

Alex Mill , Riley Pant in Linen

Alex Mill
Riley Pant in Linen

"These won the title of 'best overall linen pants' on my list. I’ve owned them for over a year and washed them dozens of times since then, so I can personally attest to how comfortable they are," says Marzovilla. "I own them in navy blue and they are, hands-down, my most-worn pair of pants between May and October."

Alex Mill , Nico Cardigan in Cotton

Alex Mill
Nico Cardigan in Cotton

This chunky cardigan is a staple of Ogunnaike's spring-to-summer outfits.

Alex Mill, Jo Shirt in Linen

Alex Mill
Jo Shirt in Linen

This mustard-hued shirt is Ogunnaike's go-to piece when she wants to test summer's color trends.

Alex Mill , 365 Ribbed Tank
Alex Mill
365 Ribbed Tank

This is the kind of white tank you'll want to wear on a weekly basis.

Alex Mill , Chloe Dress in Linen

Alex Mill
Chloe Dress in Linen

This easy-going dress is the ideal pick for sweltering days.

Alex Mill , Ruby Cami in Cotton

Alex Mill
Ruby Cami in Cotton

This pretty cami would instantly elevate a pair of denim shorts.

Alex Mill , Riley Pull On Shorts in Linen
Alex Mill
Riley Pull On Shorts in Linen

While I'm obsessed with this trendy cobalt blue shade, these easy-going shorts also come in neutral shades like off-white and black.

Alex Mill , Josie Tank in Linen Cotton
Alex Mill
Josie Tank in Linen Cotton

This knitted tank will quickly become beach outfit staple.

Alex Mill , Josie Tank Dress in Linen Cotton
Alex Mill
Josie Tank Dress in Linen Cotton

Add this breathable dress to your vacation packing list.

Rose Dress in Floral Cotton Silk
Alex Mill
Rose Dress in Floral Cotton Silk

This dress would look simply adorable paired with leather sandals.

Alex Mill , Lilly Cami in Washed Silk
Alex Mill
Lilly Cami in Washed Silk

A silky tank like this will add a dose of romance to your summer outfits.

Alex Mill , Lilly Dress in Washed Silk
Alex Mill
Lilly Dress in Washed Silk

Got a summer wedding on your calendar? This would make for a dreamy special occasion number.

Alex Mill , Lilly Slip Skirt In Washed Silk
Alex Mill
Lilly Slip Skirt In Washed Silk

I have this comfy skirt and I wear it on repeat with cropped tanks and tees.

Alex Mill , Luna Vest In Linen
Alex Mill
Luna Vest In Linen

You can't go wrong with a trendy tailored vest in your summer workwear rotation.

Alex Mill , Luna Pleated Shorts in Linen
Alex Mill
Luna Pleated Shorts in Linen

Bermuda shorts are having a major moment right now.

Alex Mill , Bridget Tipped Vest in Cotton
Alex Mill
Bridget Tipped Vest in Cotton

This knitted vest would look so rich paired with trousers.

Alex Mill , Ina Pleated Pants In Summer Twill
Alex Mill
Ina Pleated Pants In Summer Twill

The brand styled these pants with sandals and a red T-shirt. It's a simple, yet polished look I want to recreate immediately.

Alex Mill , Jo Shirt In Double Gauze
Alex Mill
Jo Shirt In Double Gauze

You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially when they are as light and airy as this one.

Alex Mill , Riley Pant In Stripe
Alex Mill
Riley Pant In Stripe

Striped linen pants are a beach-day staple.

Alex Mill , Kerry Shirtdress in Linen

Alex Mill
Kerry Shirtdress in Linen

This would make for a chic bathing suit cover-up.

Flora Dress in Dot
Alex Mill
Flora Dress in Dot

Every fashion girl I know is obsessed with polka dot dresses right now.

Alex Mill , Cropped Work Jacket In Linen
Alex Mill
Cropped Work Jacket In Linen

Sometimes you need an extra layer—let it be this versatile work jacket.

Alex Mill , Rose Top in Crinkle Cotton

Alex Mill
Rose Top in Crinkle Cotton

Light and airy tops are all I want to wear this summer.

Everyday Rib Tank Dress
Alex Mill
Everyday Rib Tank Dress

Imagine all of the different ways you can style this dress.

Alex Mill , Elle Striped Sweater in Cotton Linen
Alex Mill
Elle Striped Sweater in Cotton Linen

Whether you wear this as a top or a cardigan, you'll turn to this summery sweater again and again.

Alex Mill , Cassi Romper in Linen

Alex Mill
Cassi Romper in Linen

The next time you don't know what to wear, throw on this olive green romper and you'll have a polished look in seconds.

Alex Mill ,

Alex Mill
Maddie Skirt in Linen

This is the linen skirt LeSavage loves—It was the first thing she sent over when I asked for her favorite finds from the label.

Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.