Fashion has a notoriously short attention span. By 8 A.M. on July 7, Paris Couture Week had delivered several moments competing for mindshare in the length of an Instagram scroll. (Cardi B with a live crow! Bioluminescent dresses at Iris Van Herpen!) Even with all those distractions, I woke up still fixated on the Celine Spring 2026 show that had walked the afternoon before.

Celine premiered its first collection under new creative director Michael Rider on July 6, an acolyte of the famed Phoebe Philo during her time at Celine, who then went on to lead design at Polo Ralph Lauren for the past seven years. His appointment, following the departure of former creative director Hedi Slimane last year, raised eyebrows and expectations: Would Rider's training with fashion greats in New York and Paris lead to something equally singular? Would longtime celebrity fans like Kaia Gerber and Blackpink's Lisa stick around? Most importantly: Would women who live and breathe Celine clothing in real life approve?

Michael Rider's New Celine mixed codes of the past with twists informed by his time at Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Celine)

Rider seemed to have weighed all those factors before his debut runway, which was attended by the likes of Hannah Einbinder and Ramy Youssef on Sunday. "Coming back to Celine and to Paris back to Rue 16 Vivienne in a changed world has been incredibly emotional for me and a complete joy," Rider wrote in show notes. "Celine stands for quality, for timelessness, and for style, ideals that are difficult to catch, and even harder to hold on to, to define, despite more and more talk about them out there."

He adds that he wanted his first collection to reflect who the brand is today and "what we stand for." 72 looks later, those principles seem to include expertly tailored coats, effortless yet imperious layering, and a smattering of archive-inspired accessories destined for It-status once they go on sale. Marie Claire editors admired the vibrant knit sweaters and scarves draped just so. Guests in person applauded the reissued archival prints they could view up close.

Michael Rider's Celine balanced familiar motifs—like the Triomphe print on this bag—with pops of saturated color and fresh layering techniques. (Image credit: Celine)

This is only the first of what will hopefully be several Celine collections from Rider. (Fashion creative director roles are often unpredictable; some designers stay for decades, while others leave after just a few seasons.) While his vision may continue to evolve, he hopes his debut pieces will remain in rotation for years to come. "I've always loved the idea of clothing that lives on, that becomes a part of the wearer's life, that may capture a moment in time but also speaks to years and years of gestures and occasions and change," Rider wrote in the show notes. He intended to bridge "usefulness" and "fantasy" in a collection that spoke to all of the house's eras—while also serving a purpose in women's everyday lives.

That outlook explains why the collection was still stuck in my head the morning after: It felt familiar and nostalgic all at once, reflecting how I really want to dress. So ahead, I've outlined the details, styling tricks, and vintage references taking up all my mental real estate until the collection actually hits stores later this fall.

Fashion experts especially loved the stacks of oversize rings, nodding to Celine ads of the 1990s. Also, all those shirt sandwiches. (Image credit: Celine)

Nods to Phoebe Philo–and Hedi Slimane–era Celine

A look from Michael Rider's Celine. (Image credit: Celine)

New Celine wasn't designed entirely from scratch. Instead, Michael Rider wove in references to his predecessors that might finally unite all the Celine fan factions for good. Phoebe Philo's calling cards—big jackets and pinched waists, prissy scarves tied like bandanas at the neck—appeared in several of the 72 looks. At the same time, Slimane's ultra-slim pant legs and tiny black dresses paired with pointed-toe Triomphe heels also made an appearance.One standout piece was a cap-sleeved LBD made from thousands of satin Celine garment tags. The ghost of a long-lost It-bag also reappeared: Philo's Phantom bag returned on Rider's runway in XL size.These familiar details made Rider's unique twists even more exciting—and reinforced the idea that good clothes, like good ideas, shouldn't be limited to a single season or designer era.

One especially Slimane-inspired dress was made of Celine clothing tags. (Image credit: Celine)

Archival Logos (and Jewelry) Du Jour

Michael Rider appears to be re-issuing a long-lost Celine print alongside the Triomphe interlocking logo so many shoppers know. (Image credit: Celine)

Every runway debut needs its status accessory—the one that's going to become a fixture in fashion week street style and sell out several times over. Michael Rider presented more than one option. First, leather top-handle bags set with a prominent C-stamp print not seen in several decades. (The Slimane years were dedicated to the interlocking Triomphe print; Philo eschewed logo-centric designs for more minimal leather bags.) Between its nod to archival fashion history and its just-right size, it has It-bag written all over it.

Second, several models walked with heaps of gold charms around their necks and wrists. They wink at a 1992 Celine ad campaign where models accented their tweed sets with similarly over-the-top jewelry. New Celine brought the look back just in time for an era when fashion people pile on all the accessories, from animal charms to silk scarves.

Celine house were stacked one on top of the other in several looks. (Image credit: Celine)

Timeless French-Girl Style Staples

Never fear, Celine collectors: the quintessentially Parisian bouclé collarless jacket isn't going anywhere. (Image credit: Celine)

Some pieces are non-negotiables in the Celine universe, and Michael Rider knew diehard fans would look for them. He brought back French girl requirements like the collarless bouclé jacket, the Mary Jane ballet flat, and the Jane Birkin-inspired wicker basket bag—but he did it his way. That jacket? It was cinched with a leather belt that featured several multicolor charms dangling casually off to one side. The basket bag? It was hardly positioned as a Riviera accessory, instead pairing with a bold-shouldered faux fur coat, white single-pleat trousers, and a wrist laden with golden bracelets. These pieces could be separated from their runway styling and placed back into their Parisian context—but where's the fun in that?

Wicker basket bags (shown here) and little black dresses, emblems of French style, were also heavily integrated into the collection. (Image credit: Celine)

A Touch of Americana

Michael Rider's tenure at Ralph Lauren manifested in preppy looks combining oversize rugby polos and leggings. (Image credit: Celine)

If you didn't know Celine's new head of creative came from Ralph Lauren, you'd notice it at first glance when looking at his debut collection. Michael Rider showcased his preppy style in two looks: layering an oversized rugby polo with leggings and a white turtleneck, plus a logo-printed duffle for good measure.

I suspect this outfit will go directly from the runway into the airport wardrobes of Hailey Bieber and Kaia Gerber. Celebrities love a runway update to an everyday basic, like Miu Miu's windbreakers and The Row's $690 rubber flip-flops. Celine's rugby polos also make a recognizable item feel subtly more aspirational—sending it straight to the top of sourcing request lists when it drops next spring.

Trust that this top will make it into celebrity street style in no time. (Image credit: Celine)

Luxe Styling Made Accessible

Several looks were grounded with a white turtleneck. (Image credit: Celine)

Celine C scarves draped over several coats. (Image credit: Celine)

Some collections look great on the runway or copy and pasted into a magazine editorial, but their real-life applications feel far off. No longer, with new Celine. Runway stylist Brian Molloy upped the visual interest with layers and unexpected color combos that I, for one, am ready to test-drive. Shirt sandwiches came stacked with vibrant, primary-colored sweaters, longline coats, and the most versatile transitional weather staple of all: a simple white turtleneck. Vintage silk scarves, once again deploying the archival C print, draped over shoulders and complemented buttoned-up coats. Dresses, too, climbed several levels: one black mini had an entire white shirtdress underneath.

I might not race to the Celine boutique when the collection drops, but it’s already stocked my mental mood board with timeless formulas I can re-create from my own closet—a takeaway Michael Rider all but spells out in the thesis of his debut collection.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct the date Celine's new collection will be released in stores later this fall.