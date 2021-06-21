Our 10 Favorite Pointed-Toe Ballet Flats
Not just for Aubrey Hepburn.
By Katie Attardo published
Welcome to The Essentials, our weekly series highlighting a must-have classic, key to building a timeless, pulled-together closet.
Popularized by icons like Audrey Hepburn in Funny Face and Bridget Bardot in And God Created Woman, ballet flats have rightfully earned their seat at the table. Gaining popularity in the '40s and '50s, and then again in the '80s—thanks to no other than Princess Diana—ballet flats have become the city girl's go-to shoe. The most buzz-worthy pair at the moment? Those featured on the Celine Spring 2021 runway. But if you're looking for a different iteration of this trend, opt for a straightforward pointed-toe style for a more polished look. The options are endless!
Margaux Schumacher x Margaux The Point
Margaux's The Pointe style gets upholstered, literally, in their new collaboration with famed textile and wallpaper institution Schumacher. This shoe features Schumacher's pink Cassis print.
Schutz Arissa Flat
A leopard flat is almost as necessary as one in black—it will go with everything!
Nisolo Ava Ballerina Flat
These are feel-good flats. We're not talking just comfort: Nisolo makes sure their employees all receive a living wage, and they offset 100 percent of their carbon emissions.
Rothy's The Mary Jane
The touch of gingham on these machine-washable (in a microplastic-trapping wash bag) flats make them the ideal summer-long shoe.
AERA Audrey Metallic Lurex
These vegan pointy flats with the teeniest heel and slingback detail are your answer to a chic and hassle-free evening shoe.
Eleanor Anukam Amara
Alexa, play Lady In Red. This suede pair from Eleanor Anukam goes up to a size 13.
Mansur Gavriel Dream Ballerina
These punchy green ballet flats are super flattering on the foot and will be a go-to shoe for any season.
Katie Attardo is the Accessories Editor at Marie Claire, covering all things fashion and jewelry-related.
