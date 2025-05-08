Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Style the Same Summer Shoe Trend in Polar-Opposite Outfits
But both pairs were over $1,000, of course.
Ask any style expert to name the most viral summer 2025 shoe trend, and they’re bound to utter the words “ballet flats.” This enduring style has been rotating around fashion’s trend cycle for seasons, even working its way into the coveted closets of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.
On Wednesday, May 9, the stylish duo took a casual stroll through the streets of Manhattan while twinning in dainty ballet flats. However, Hadid and Jenner styled their shoes in two completely different ways, putting their unique twists on the warm-weather footwear trend.
Jenner opted for a polished look that could easily cosplay as a summer work outfit. The 818 Tequila founder slipped into The Row’s sold-out Eva flats alongside a structured knotted-hem top from Mango and a pair of sharp straight-leg jeans. She embellished her look with rectangular sunglasses, subtle gold hoops, and a spacious tote bag.
Hadid, on the other hand, decided to take a laid-back approach, teaming a delectable pair of olive green Miu Miu Mary Janes with camouflage cargo pants and a loose-fitting white top. The model accessorized her look with a pair of sleek black shades, a glossy bubble-gum pink Chanel tote, a pearl necklace, and a floral-adorned anklet to match.
It should be noted that these two are no strangers to taking the latest shoe trends for a spin. Just a few weeks ago, Jenner was spotted in New York City's JFK Airport wearing a pair of white-and-black Adidas Tokyo shoes—a retro sneaker that’s swiftly dominating the footwear world. She anchored her sporty look with a cozy sweatsuit and a baseball cap.
As for Hadid, the star recently co-signed her love for the rich loafer trend
on a night out in Manhattan. She gave her best loafers an edgy treatment with a sweeping wool coat, a pair of baggy bottoms, and a sumptuous leather tote.
Bottom line? You can always count on these two to deliver a master class on styling the most sought-after footwear styles. I’d suggest you start taking notes.
Lauren is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, where she writes trend reports, shopping pieces, and celebrity news stories. Prior to Marie Claire, Lauren worked for Harper’s Bazaar and ELLE as a freelance editor with a specific focus on seasonal styles and coveted products. She also worked for Town & Country, where she developed a robust portfolio of fashion roundups and designer profiles.
Lauren graduated from the University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s degree in communications and a minor in journalism. While attending Penn, Lauren contributed to the university's fashion magazine, The Walk, while also interning for Philadelphia Style Magazine and EveryStylishGirl.
When she’s not exploring the world of fashion, you can find Lauren sharpening her skills as a DJ, discovering new restaurants in New York City (she’s a foodie), and spending quality time with friends and family. Follow her along at @laurenktappan.
