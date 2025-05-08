Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Style the Same Summer Shoe Trend in Polar-Opposite Outfits

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wearing ballet flats in NYC
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
Ask any style expert to name the most viral summer 2025 shoe trend, and they’re bound to utter the words “ballet flats.” This enduring style has been rotating around fashion’s trend cycle for seasons, even working its way into the coveted closets of celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid.

On Wednesday, May 9, the stylish duo took a casual stroll through the streets of Manhattan while twinning in dainty ballet flats. However, Hadid and Jenner styled their shoes in two completely different ways, putting their unique twists on the warm-weather footwear trend.

Jenner opted for a polished look that could easily cosplay as a summer work outfit. The 818 Tequila founder slipped into The Row’s sold-out Eva flats alongside a structured knotted-hem top from Mango and a pair of sharp straight-leg jeans. She embellished her look with rectangular sunglasses, subtle gold hoops, and a spacious tote bag.

Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner wearing ballet flats in New York City

While roaming around New York, Hadid and Jenner demonstrate how to style summer's hottest shoe trend.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Hadid, on the other hand, decided to take a laid-back approach, teaming a delectable pair of olive green Miu Miu Mary Janes with camouflage cargo pants and a loose-fitting white top. The model accessorized her look with a pair of sleek black shades, a glossy bubble-gum pink Chanel tote, a pearl necklace, and a floral-adorned anklet to match.

It should be noted that these two are no strangers to taking the latest shoe trends for a spin. Just a few weeks ago, Jenner was spotted in New York City's JFK Airport wearing a pair of white-and-black Adidas Tokyo shoes—a retro sneaker that’s swiftly dominating the footwear world. She anchored her sporty look with a cozy sweatsuit and a baseball cap.

As for Hadid, the star recently co-signed her love for the rich loafer trend

on a night out in Manhattan. She gave her best loafers an edgy treatment with a sweeping wool coat, a pair of baggy bottoms, and a sumptuous leather tote.

Bottom line? You can always count on these two to deliver a master class on styling the most sought-after footwear styles. I’d suggest you start taking notes.

