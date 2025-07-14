Dua Lipa's Chanel 25 Bag is making the rounds this summer. The quilted cargo-esque hobo has accompanied the Chanel girl from Paris Couture Week to her Radical Optimism Tour and every A-list affair in between.

The $6,000 tote has also become Lipa's signature off-duty accessory. On the street style scene, it fulfills the "high" portion of her high-low looks every time. At a Hyde Park concert on July 11, for example, it instantly elevated her distressed jorts, courtesy of Re/Done. The denim wash was a bright indigo, the hems frayed, and the silhouette '90s-inspired. Her itty-bitty jorts barely peeked out from underneath an oversize Martine Rose graphic tee.

Lipa's T-shirt juxtaposed the Chanel 25 model's luxe take on the cargo bag trend, complete with a trapezoidal silhouette, duo side pockets, and a gold chainlink strap. The singer owns it in pink, metallic gold, silver, and butter yellow, but this time, she chose her tried-and-true black version. Since she debuted it at the Chanel Haute Couture show in January, the "Houdini" singer has carried the neutral Chanel 25 more than 15 times.

Dua Lipa visited Hyde Park in jean shorts, chunky ankle boots, and the Chanel 25 bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Similar to Coachella or Glastonbury, Hyde Park is no place for open-toed shoes. Instead, Lipa tackled the festival dust in black ankle boots from Courrèges. The chunky Americana Boots stand out with silver buckles on each shaft and heel, contrary to her Chanel 25 Bag's gold hardware.

Believe it or not, the Chanel 25 wasn't the most expensive piece in Lipa's festival 'fit. If you look closely enough, you'll see her engagement ring, which is rumored to be 3- to 4-carats and $47,000. Bulgari's Serpenti Viper Ring sparkled on her other hand in all its $11,300 glory. Finally, she finished accessorizing with a diamond-encrusted cross necklace from Tiffany & Co.

While Olivia Rodrigo headlined the two-weekend event last weekend, Lipa was there to watch Neil Young perform his greatest rock-folk hits. The frequent festival-goer's T-shirt and jorts channeled his folksy aesthetic, but her Chanel 25 Bag felt more Rodrigo-ready.

