Ana de Armas Takes Louis Vuitton's $975 Ballet Sneakers for a Spin
The ballerina sneaker trend is back for an encore.
Sneaker trends are evolving faster than closets can keep up. What started as nondescript canvas styles from Keds and Vans have evolved to include platform styles and stretchy iterations that look like socks. Then came a flood of designer collabs from Ganni, Wales Bonner, and Sandy Liang, before the latest shoe trend flooded the marketplace.
This most recent shift brought a wave of slim styles fitted with elements pulled from other popular footwear styles: Mary Jane straps, loafer details, and ballerina-inspired silhouettes. They all boast a similar, streamlined appearance, but the ballet sneaker is easily the season's frontrunner.
Though the shoe is fairly new in the grand scheme of fashion trends, it has already amassed fans in its short lifetime, from Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid to Jennifer Lawrence, and, as of yesterday, actor Ana de Armas.
De Armas stepped out on May 11 in New York City wearing a fresh pair of tan ballet sneakers. While the aforementioned stars prefer brands like Puma, Wales Bonner, and Vivaia, de Armas plucked hers off the gilded shelves of Louis Vuitton. She wore the brand's viral $975 Sneakerina shoe—not only that, but she based her entire outfit around them.
Her shoe comes in varying colors, including silver, black, sequin, white, and monogram, but de Armas went for a chic neutral pair. She continued the brown color story throughout the rest of her outfit as well, styling them with a pair of loose-fit white jeans and a sandy-hued T-shirt.
The cherry on top of her all-neutral look wasn't a cherry at all—it was something much better. She finished with an XL crescent-shaped hobo bag from the brand, covered in Louis Vuitton's signature LV logo. With accessories like hers, neutrals are the opposite of understated.
Shop Ballet Sneakers Inspired By Ana de Armas
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
