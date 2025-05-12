Ana de Armas Takes Louis Vuitton's $975 Ballet Sneakers for a Spin

Sneaker trends are evolving faster than closets can keep up. What started as nondescript canvas styles from Keds and Vans have evolved to include platform styles and stretchy iterations that look like socks. Then came a flood of designer collabs from Ganni, Wales Bonner, and Sandy Liang, before the latest shoe trend flooded the marketplace.

This most recent shift brought a wave of slim styles fitted with elements pulled from other popular footwear styles: Mary Jane straps, loafer details, and ballerina-inspired silhouettes. They all boast a similar, streamlined appearance, but the ballet sneaker is easily the season's frontrunner.

Though the shoe is fairly new in the grand scheme of fashion trends, it has already amassed fans in its short lifetime, from Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid to Jennifer Lawrence, and, as of yesterday, actor Ana de Armas.

De Armas stepped out on May 11 in New York City wearing a fresh pair of tan ballet sneakers. While the aforementioned stars prefer brands like Puma, Wales Bonner, and Vivaia, de Armas plucked hers off the gilded shelves of Louis Vuitton. She wore the brand's viral $975 Sneakerina shoe—not only that, but she based her entire outfit around them.

Ana de Armas styles Louis Vuitton's Sneakerina with white jeans and a matching T-shirt. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her shoe comes in varying colors, including silver, black, sequin, white, and monogram, but de Armas went for a chic neutral pair. She continued the brown color story throughout the rest of her outfit as well, styling them with a pair of loose-fit white jeans and a sandy-hued T-shirt.

The cherry on top of her all-neutral look wasn't a cherry at all—it was something much better. She finished with an XL crescent-shaped hobo bag from the brand, covered in Louis Vuitton's signature LV logo. With accessories like hers, neutrals are the opposite of understated.

Shop Ballet Sneakers Inspired By Ana de Armas

Find Me Now Classic German Army Ballet Shoes $198 at Find Me Now