The Coolest Flats to Ever Grace the Red Carpet

Typically, female celebrities wear heels to red-carpet events (in some cases, it's actually mandatory). But in recent years, attendees have sported flats, sandals, or even sneakers, either for comfort reasons or to bring a subversive element to their look. In honor of flat shoes' takeover of the red carpet, we've listed some of the coolest examples, below.

Millie Bobby Brown, 2018 SAG Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Millie Bobby Brown grew up in the spotlight, so this appearance at the SAG Awards (a mere two years after Stranger Things season 1) was a good reminder of that. Her shiny Calvin Klein gown went perfectly with those white Converse All-Stars. Casual for the event, but a nice surprise.

Charlize Theron, Atlantis Hotel Opening, 2008

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlize Theron's white Grecian-style dress was simple and sleek, so the black patent sandals were a nice contrast. This was likely a more casual event, and thus flats wouldn't be out of place. Theron loves a heel, but she's also not too precious about her look.

Karlie Kloss, amfAR Cinema Against AIDS Gala, 2014

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Flats can be a nice way to channel a high-low moment without sacrificing style. This dress is Chanel, and the glittery gold flats tell the same color story but make the outfit feel less formal—even more so because her toes look to be free of nail polish.

Susan Sarandon, Cannes, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Susan Sarandon was one of the first to don flat on the Cannes red carpet. Wearing Saint Laurent, the whole outfit feels like a mix between formal (she's wearing a suit, after all) and casual-comfortable. Perfect for "Les Marches du Palais," those iconic Cannes Festival stairs.

Uma Thurman, Cannes, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Uma Thurman has favored flats on the red carpet for a while now. For reference, she's nearly 6 feet tall; some tall actresses favor flats due to their height. But she was also one of the first to wear flats at Cannes (2011) and has since made sandals an integral part of her look.

Lana Del Rey, 2019 Breakthrough Prize

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As noted elsewhere, a more casual event can be the perfect opportunity to rest those feet and break out a pair of flats. These pretty brown shoes, which go well with the skinny suede pants and plaid bomber, help Lana Del Rey look perfectly "off-duty."

Nicole Kidman, 'Bewitched' Premiere, 2005

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you're familiar, Nicole Kidman joked that she was looking forward to wearing heels after getting divorced from Tom Cruise in 2001. This is a few years later, and she must have enjoyed how comfortable these flat sandals were—they complement her boho chic vibe well.

Frances McDormand, 2019 Rome Film Festival

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Frances McDormand loves flats on the red carpet—which makes sense, since she's notably pro-aging and doesn't participate in some of the more intense Hollywood beauty standards. Frankly, I love this red Valentino x Birkenstock sandal that complements her patterned dress.

Poppy Delevingne, British Fashion Awards, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There's a very practical reason Poppy Delevingne is wearing flats: they go perfectly with her pink striped Emilia Wickstead dress with matching collar. The 5 feet 10 inch model/actress looks perfectly elegant and streamlined without having to add to her height.

Alexandra Daddario, Filming Italy 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pairing a chic dress with sneakers is a notable way to make something more casual (it also applies as a "wrong shoe theory" choice, where a surprising shoe adds panache to an outfit). Alexandra Daddario matches her pretty sundress to simple white sneaks, to great effect.

Angelina Jolie, Torino Film Festival, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Angelina Jolie's aesthetic of the past several years has been quiet luxury, and thus each of her pieces are high-end and extremely stylish. Jolie often favors a heel, which is what made these pretty velvet flats so surprising. Honestly, everyone should own one of these.

Kristen Stewart, Sundance Film Festival, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen Stewart is an impressive iconoclast (she went barefoot at Cannes in 2018 and, the year prior, said, "If you're not asking guys to wear heels and a dress, you cannot ask me either.") These red All Star sneakers are the perfect example of a pop of color elevating a look.

Emma Watson, 2018 Golden Globes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Walking with Imkaan Executive Director Marai Larasi (whose belted loafers are divine, by the way), Emma Watson wears black strappy flats from Creatures of Comfort. Honestly, the name suits the shoe and the aesthetic—they do look comfortable and walkable.

Ella Emhoff, 2021 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Met Gala is one of those events where anything goes—it won't be the last time you'll see an attendee from the event, let's say. These adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers on Ella Emhoff perfectly match her Stella McCartney jumpsuit.

Halle Berry, 'The Soloist' Premiere, 2009

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Honestly, this feels just right for Halle Berry. The weather was hot on this day, and she paired a colorful striped dress with simple, flat flip-flops. Berry often wears couture like the Hollywood icon she is, but she also knows how to add a dose of comfort.

Billie Eilish, 2020 Oscars

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish often rocks a sneaker or flat shoe at even the most formal events. This is the 2020 Oscars, and she's in head-to-toe Chanel—meaning that this tweed suit and matching black and white sneakers are couture, even if the vibe is casual and very Eilish.

Inès de la Fressange, Cannes, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inès de la Fressange was one of the first to wear flats at Cannes, and she's continued to do so. She told Vogue that flats actually elevate red carpet dressing: "It’s a misconception that to look dressy one needs huge heels: were Greek ancient statues wearing heels with their togas? Did Cleopatra wear platforms? Audrey Hepburn in Breakfast at Tiffany’s only had kitten heels, and most of the more glamorous women we have in mind—Marilyn Monroe, Greta Garbo, Ava Gardner, Ingrid Bergman—they hardly wore stilettos."

Laura Dern, 2019 LACMA Art + Film Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This Gucci dress is extraordinarily ornate and attention-grabbing in its own right. So, Laura Dern naturally paired it with a pair of Aldo Danilova black textile ballerinas. The effect is grounding and actually elongating, due to the sleekness of the shoe.

Liya Kebede, Cannes, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This custom plum Gucci dress is simple but exceptionally tailored. Liya Kebede pairs them with gold and black Gucci sandals, which are honestly stunning and perfect for the event. The gold detail makes it feel more formal, even though they don't have a heel.

Gwendoline Christie, HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception, 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwendoline Christie is 6 feet 3 inches tall, but that doesn't stop her from wearing heels on the red carpet (which is, frankly, badass). But when she does opt for sneakers, she wears them well. This is an afterparty, and I'd be wearing sneakers at this point in the evening too.

Katie Holmes, American Ballet Theatre Premiere, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Celebrities have really loved the Miu Miu ballet flats with buckle straps and bow—and that goes for style icon Katie Holmes, too. Here, she pairs them with a Chloé knit dress; both pieces are summer-y, chic, and low-key without being casual. Ten out of 10, no notes.

Rihanna, Fenty x Puma Sneaker Launch Party, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna wears whatever she likes—and, since this is a Fenty x Puma sneaker event, is actually on theme with her purple Fenty x Puma sneakers. The collaboration makes a ton of sense; here, she's channeling her trendy, casual aesthetic more than ever.

Gigi Hadid, 2017 CFDA Fashion Awards

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid has a cool but polished style, and these glittery Stuart Weitzman flats are a terrific example of that. The dress and coat are sleek and minimal, and then the shoes match the choker around her neck. It makes sense that she's wearing these to the CFDA Fashion Awards.

Gal Gadot, 'Wonder Woman' Premiere, 2017

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Actress Gal Gadot turned heads (and got fashion pundits buzzing) when she wore $50 Aldo sandals to the premiere of her Wonder Woman movie. The fact that they went with her red, ornate, floor-length Givenchy made this high-low moment even more iconic.

Anna Wintour, 2019 Australian Open

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I grant you, this isn't technically a red carpet (she was there to deliver a keynote address), but it's so unusual to see Anna Wintour in a flat shoe that it had to go in. These flat espadrilles with daisies are still incredibly chic—and may have been a practical choice to avoid scuffing the court.

Nina Dobrov, Olympic Games Paris 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris 2024, Nina Dobrov and partner Shaun White look color-coordinated and patriotic. Dobrov's Miu Miu loafers are a particularly nice touch—a little more formal than sneakers, but still casual.

Cate Blanchett, 'Queer' Gala Screening, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This isn't the first time Cate Blanchett has worn flats: she's got a chic but unique style that allows for tiny grace notes like this. I love this sequined plaid set, and the sneakers are a perfect touch (even more so since this is probably a pretty low-key premiere).

Naomie Harris, 'Moonlight' Premiere, 2016

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These pretty blue flats are gorgeous on Naomie Harris. Going with two colorful and complementary colors makes sense here—this is the Moonlight premiere, and Harris plays an important role in the movie—because the blue uplifts the orange without upstaging it.

Charlotte Gainsbourg, 'Nous Les Leroys' Premiere, 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte Gainsbourg has timeless style—which includes a dose of casual French chic, even when she's on the red carpet. These long acid-washed black jeans bunch at the bottom, so the simple white sneakers are serving a function (helping the jeans not drag on the floor) in addition to looking stylish.

Emma Thompson, BAFTA Film Awards 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Thompson is very famously not a fan of high, painful heels: she called out Christian Louboutin by name at the 2014 Golden Globes by joking the shoes were dyed with her blood. She has thus embraced a red carpet sneaker, including these very stylish platforms.

Jennifer Lawrence, Cannes, 2023

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I just really appreciate Jennifer Lawrence's smile as she descends the Cannes staircase in comfy flip flops. She later noted she wasn't making any kind of statement but simply wore them to be comfortable—the heels she was wearing were a size too big.

Serena Williams, 2019 Met Gala

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These might be the most famous red carpet sneakers of all time. Serena Williams matched her yellow Atelier Versace gown with Off-White x Nike sneakers in a matching neon color. To me, this is perfect for the theme: "Camp: Notes on Fashion." This feels like playful, irreverent footwear in the very best way.