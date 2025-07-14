Grab Your Passports—These Vacation Essentials Are Majorly Discounted During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale

You're going places—I've got recommendations.

As someone with several trips planned for the end of summer, I need some new vacation-ready finds. So, I’m turning to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale to stock up on everything I need, like fashionable basics, must-have beauty essentials, and other travel-friendly picks.

The sale, which started on July 12 and runs through August 3, offers Nordstrom shoppers major discounts on thousands of products, from top-quality LED masks to luxury sneakers (some retailing for less than $50). However, today I'm focusing specifically on the wardrobe basics and essentials you need to keep your travel bag ready for anything that comes up. And as someone who booked a last-minute trip to London a few weeks ago, I know what I'm talking about.

Keep scrolling to shop everything on my must-buy list, like carry-on suitcases by Away, luggage sets perfect for an airport outfit photo opp, chic crossbody bags, and perfume sets from all my favorite luxury fragrance brands that you should keep on hand.

The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Travel Deals (At a Glance)

Travel Fashion Deals

Every expert traveler knows that it's important to look good while traveling. I found retro sneakers from Sam Edelman and chunkier options from New Balance, classic black leggings from the cult-favorite brand Zella, and basic tees from Nordstrom's own line that are so good you should probably pick up a few.

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35)

You can never have too many T-shirts on-hand.

Kensington Cardigan
Madewell
Kensington Cardigan (Was $118)

I rely on shades of navy and white when I travel.

Sam Edelman, Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

Sam Edelman
Zaria Low Top Sneakers (Were $100)

If the rest of your travel wardrobe is neutral-toned, consider this pair of red-hot sneakers.

Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings
Zella
Studio Luxe High Waist Pocket 7/8 Leggings (Were $79)

It-girls I know pick these leggings to travel in.

The Square Mary Jane
Rothy's
The Square Mary Jane Flats (Were $159)

I pack these Rothy's shoes for any travel day because they're so comfortable.

Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas
Nordstrom
Moonlight Eco Short Pajamas (Were $65)

Go ahead—buy the cute matching pajamas for your trip.

Low Rise Thong
Hanky Panky
Low Rise Thong (Was $24)

These thongs are not only supremely comfortable, but they disappear under your clothing.

Natori, Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Basics Bra (Was $68)
Natori
Feathers Plunge T-Shirt Basics Bra (Was $68)

The same goes for this nude bra.

Ultracozy Fleece Full Zip Hoodie
Zella
Ultracozy Fleece Full Zip Hoodie (Was $69)

Zella's hoodies are next-level comfortable.

Seamless Layering Camisole
Nordstrom
Seamless Layering Camisole (Was $29)

I've been wearing thin camisoles like this one under my hoodies and knits for an extra layer on travel days.

Cozy Chic® Shawl Collar Rib Cardigan
Barefoot Dreams
Cozy Chic® Shawl Collar Rib Cardigan (Was $178)

I would love to cuddle up in this shawl on a chilly plane.

Soft Form V-Neck Bralette
True & Co
Soft Form V-Neck Bralette (Was $49)

I own several of these seamless bras from True & Co., and they're the most comfortable ones I own. I've even fallen asleep in them from time to time.

Textured Half Zip Pullover
Zella
Textured Half Zip Pullover (Was $89)

I love mock-neck sweatshirts because they add some polish.

Gender Inclusive 475 Sneaker
New Balance
Gender Inclusive 475 Sneakers (Were $110)

These shoes are surprisingly easy to style beyond your busy travel days.

Nicola Square Toe Mule
Franco Sarto
Nicola Square Toe Mules (Were $120)

These low-profile kitten heels are perfect for throwing in your suitcase if you have a nice dinner planned.

Travel Beauty Deals

I'm the kind of person who always keeps my travel bag packed, even when I'm not on vacation. My essentials include travel-friendly beauty products, multi-use beauty tools, and mini perfumes that I can easily keep on hand (and that help me get through TSA smoothly).

Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio (nordstrom Exclusive) (limited Edition) $99 Value
Laura Mercier
Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio (Nordstrom Exclusive) ($99 Value)

These creamy eyeshadow sticks are my hack for a smokey eye in a swipe.

Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum & Travel Spray Gift Set $495 Value
Tom Ford
Lost Cherry Eau De Parfum & Travel Spray Gift Set ($495 Value)

Tom Ford perfumes for over $100 off? Yes, please!

Replica Fresh & Floral Travel Spray Set (limited Edition) Usd $105 Value
Maison Margiela
Replica Fresh & Floral Travel Spray Set ($105 Value)

I personally swear by two of the scents in this trio (Beach Walk and After The Rain Stops), so this travel-sized set is on my must-buy list.

Invisible Icons Spf Set $80 Value
Supergoop
Invisible Icons SPF Set ($80 Value)

Supergoop's sunscreen lineup is an editor-favorite find for a reason.

Oud Wood & Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum Discovery Set (nordstrom Exclusive) $65 Value
Tom Ford
Oud Wood & Neroli Portofino Eau De Parfum Discovery Set ($65 Value)

This Tom Ford duo is like spending a weekend in Italy (without having to book a trip).

Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush
Drybar
Double Shot Blow-Dryer Brush (Was $155)

I pack this blow dryer brush as an all-in-one styler on my weekends away.

Santal 33 Eau De Parfum $214 Value
Le Labo
Santal 33 Eau De Parfum ($214 Value)

If you ever wanted to pick up a mini version of Santal 33, this Nordstrom sale exclusive is the way to go.

The Lip Edition Set $122 Value
Westman Atelier
The Lip Edition Set ($122 Value)

Westman Atelier is one of my favorite brands (I love the cream blush in "Petal"), and this trio includes three of my other top-picked products.

Travel Accessory Deals

When was the last time you bought a new suitcase? If you can't remember, it might be time for an upgrade. I found options from Béis, Away, Samsonite, and more that look stylish and are actually functional. I also discovered other underrated essentials, like a steamer that keeps your clothes looking fresh.

Initial Charm Jewelry Box
Nordstrom
Initial Charm Jewelry Box (Was $25)

This jewelry organizer will make quick work of your accessories.

Lucille Crossbody Bag
AllSaints
Lucille Crossbody Bag (Was $249)

Found: the chicest crossbody bag ever.

Flex 22-Inch Bigger Spinner Carry-On
Away
Flex 22-Inch Bigger Spinner Carry-On (Was $345)

Don't miss out on your chance to snag a trendy Away suitcase on rare sale.

Freeform 2-Piece Set (21/28) Hardside Expandable With Double Spinner Wheels
Samsonite
Freeform 2-Piece Set Hardside Expandable With Double Spinner Wheels (Was $480)

Travel in Instagram-friendly style with this matching duo of Samsonite suitcases.

The Large 29-Inch Expandable Check-In Roller
Béis
The Large 29-Inch Expandable Check-In Roller (Was $369)

Béis is one of my favorite suitcase brands because it marries form and function.

Handheld Travel Clothes Garment Steamer
Pursonic
Handheld Travel Clothes Garment Steamer (Was $56)

This steamer guarantees your clothes will never look wrinkled ever again.

Tumi, Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote (Was

Tumi
Voyageur Just in Case Packable Nylon Tote (Was $150)

Everyone needs a good travel tote on-deck for airport days.

The Commuter Backpack
Béis
The Commuter Backpack (Was $128)

Match your tote to this cute lavender backpack.

