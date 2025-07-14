Grab Your Passports—These Vacation Essentials Are Majorly Discounted During Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale
You're going places—I've got recommendations.
As someone with several trips planned for the end of summer, I need some new vacation-ready finds. So, I’m turning to Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale to stock up on everything I need, like fashionable basics, must-have beauty essentials, and other travel-friendly picks.
The sale, which started on July 12 and runs through August 3, offers Nordstrom shoppers major discounts on thousands of products, from top-quality LED masks to luxury sneakers (some retailing for less than $50). However, today I'm focusing specifically on the wardrobe basics and essentials you need to keep your travel bag ready for anything that comes up. And as someone who booked a last-minute trip to London a few weeks ago, I know what I'm talking about.
Keep scrolling to shop everything on my must-buy list, like carry-on suitcases by Away, luggage sets perfect for an airport outfit photo opp, chic crossbody bags, and perfume sets from all my favorite luxury fragrance brands that you should keep on hand.
The Best Nordstrom Anniversary Travel Deals (At a Glance)
- Best Fashion Deal: Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt (Was $35), Now $23
- Best Beauty Deal: Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eyeshadow Trio Nordstrom Exclusive (Was $99), Now $66
- Best Travel Accessory Deal: Nordstrom Initial Charm Jewelry Box (Was $25), Now $16
Travel Fashion Deals
Every expert traveler knows that it's important to look good while traveling. I found retro sneakers from Sam Edelman and chunkier options from New Balance, classic black leggings from the cult-favorite brand Zella, and basic tees from Nordstrom's own line that are so good you should probably pick up a few.
I pack these Rothy's shoes for any travel day because they're so comfortable.
These low-profile kitten heels are perfect for throwing in your suitcase if you have a nice dinner planned.
Travel Beauty Deals
I'm the kind of person who always keeps my travel bag packed, even when I'm not on vacation. My essentials include travel-friendly beauty products, multi-use beauty tools, and mini perfumes that I can easily keep on hand (and that help me get through TSA smoothly).
These creamy eyeshadow sticks are my hack for a smokey eye in a swipe.
Tom Ford perfumes for over $100 off? Yes, please!
I personally swear by two of the scents in this trio (Beach Walk and After The Rain Stops), so this travel-sized set is on my must-buy list.
Supergoop's sunscreen lineup is an editor-favorite find for a reason.
I pack this blow dryer brush as an all-in-one styler on my weekends away.
Westman Atelier is one of my favorite brands (I love the cream blush in "Petal"), and this trio includes three of my other top-picked products.
Travel Accessory Deals
When was the last time you bought a new suitcase? If you can't remember, it might be time for an upgrade. I found options from Béis, Away, Samsonite, and more that look stylish and are actually functional. I also discovered other underrated essentials, like a steamer that keeps your clothes looking fresh.
Everyone needs a good travel tote on-deck for airport days.
