Lila Moss Trades Wimbledon Whites for a Navy Blue Satin Slip Dress
She closed out the tournament in anti-tenniscore.
At Wimbledon 2025, tennis talents were required to wear white, but for spectators, the shade was merely a suggestion. During the three-week tournament, A-list attendees like Princess Kate, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Monica Barbaro, and more gave Wimbledon whites a go. Every once in a while, however, a celebrity would swap neutrals for bolder counterparts.
On July 13, the Ralph Lauren suite was noticeably lacking Wimbledon white. Debatably the most famous booth at Centre Court (apart from the Royal Box, of course), visitors styled polished, yet vibrant pieces from the American label. Lila Moss, specifically, posed for photographers in a navy blue slip dress, presumably a Ralph Lauren pick.
Sure, the satin slip dress wasn't white, but it still had all the makings of Wimbledon-worthy wardrobe, including a conservative ankle-length skirt and subtle cap-sleeves. The plunging lace-up neckline offered some dimension, without leaning too flirty.
In the accessory department, Moss fulfilled the white requirements with a monochrome color story. First, she slipped on the sold-out Krystina Spazzolato Sandal from Ralph Lauren—white ankle-strap shoes, which usually retail for upwards of $800.
Instead of the popular top-handle purse seen on Middleton and Daisy Edgar-Jones's arms, Moss carried an oversize clutch, also in white. The textured bag boasted a shoulder strap, but the model used the handle-bar atop the top flap. The clutch's gold hardware matched Moss's minimalist hoop earrings.
In 2023, Moss made her Wimbledon debut in a similar satin piece. Her Polo Ralph Lauren slip dress was a lighter periwinkle shade, which matched her cable-knit sweater to a T. The bias-cut gown was sleeveless, apart from ultra-slim spaghetti straps. She carried her courtside essentials in the Polo ID Shoulder Bag. Suede sandals, also from Polo Ralph Lauren, finished her summery set.
Wimbledon 2025 may be over, but this year's spectator style will live on in my wardrobe.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.