At Wimbledon 2025, tennis talents were required to wear white, but for spectators, the shade was merely a suggestion. During the three-week tournament, A-list attendees like Princess Kate, Nicole Kidman, Sienna Miller, Monica Barbaro, and more gave Wimbledon whites a go. Every once in a while, however, a celebrity would swap neutrals for bolder counterparts.

On July 13, the Ralph Lauren suite was noticeably lacking Wimbledon white. Debatably the most famous booth at Centre Court (apart from the Royal Box, of course), visitors styled polished, yet vibrant pieces from the American label. Lila Moss, specifically, posed for photographers in a navy blue slip dress, presumably a Ralph Lauren pick.

Sure, the satin slip dress wasn't white, but it still had all the makings of Wimbledon-worthy wardrobe, including a conservative ankle-length skirt and subtle cap-sleeves. The plunging lace-up neckline offered some dimension, without leaning too flirty.

Lila Moss arrived at the Ralph Lauren suite in a navy blue slip dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the accessory department, Moss fulfilled the white requirements with a monochrome color story. First, she slipped on the sold-out Krystina Spazzolato Sandal from Ralph Lauren—white ankle-strap shoes, which usually retail for upwards of $800.

Instead of the popular top-handle purse seen on Middleton and Daisy Edgar-Jones's arms, Moss carried an oversize clutch, also in white. The textured bag boasted a shoulder strap, but the model used the handle-bar atop the top flap. The clutch's gold hardware matched Moss's minimalist hoop earrings.

Outside Centre Court, Moss was all smiles in the aforementioned navy dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In 2023, Moss made her Wimbledon debut in a similar satin piece. Her Polo Ralph Lauren slip dress was a lighter periwinkle shade, which matched her cable-knit sweater to a T. The bias-cut gown was sleeveless, apart from ultra-slim spaghetti straps. She carried her courtside essentials in the Polo ID Shoulder Bag. Suede sandals, also from Polo Ralph Lauren, finished her summery set.

In 2023, Moss made her Wimbledon debut in a periwinkle dress, courtesy of Polo Ralph Lauren. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wimbledon 2025 may be over, but this year's spectator style will live on in my wardrobe.

