A shirt dress in the summer will never steer you wrong, as evidenced by Scarlett Johansson on July 1. The A-lister started the season's balmiest month in the most lightweight of looks: a polka-dot shirt dress, courtesy of Prada.

Johansson is currently on the last leg of her Jurassic World: Rebirth press tour, before it hits theaters on July 2. Early today, she was greeted by Seoul, Korea's current heatwave (and thousands of fans, of course). At the photo-call, Johansson beat the 90° Fahrenheit swelter in head-to-toe Prada, starting with a silk chiffon shirt dress styled by Kate Young. The $6,000 polka-dot piece appeared partially sheer, which upped the overall airiness. A bowling collar and cascading buttons added a surprising '50s-inspired finish.

On Prada's website, the model wore the button-down with nothing but lingerie, also in black. Johansson's thigh-length slip, however, made it suitable for daytime dress.

Scarlett Johansson promoted Jurassic World: Rebirth in a polka-dot shirt dress from Prada. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To no surprise, the brand ambassador sourced Prada once more, this time for retro footwear. She broke up the grayscale theme with Prada Saffiano Slingback Pumps in runway-approved cherry red, set with a triangle plaque on each toe that's become an unofficial calling card for the atelier. At the 2025 Cannes Film Festival in May, Johansson wore the same shoes in black, which fashion enthusiasts identified immediately.

Polka dots became a summer staple for celebrities almost overnight. So far, Olivia Rodrigo, Kylie Jenner, Sabrina Carpenter, and Gracie Abrams (to name a few) have pulled off the nostalgic print. But Johansson's affinity goes back even further than the spotted renaissance championed by brands from Carolina Herrera to Reformation. It's been her press tour trademark since the early 2010s. While promoting Avengers: Endgame in April 2019, the Black Widow star wore a brown-and-white dotted jumpsuit from Zimmermann, a retro detour from her edgy Avengers attire.

Scarlett's polka-dot Zimmermann moment shined on the Avengers: Endgame tour. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year later, the Lucy actor styled a Balmain Pre-Fall 2020 midi dress at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. The strapless style featured two contrasting polka-dot prints, one in black with large white spots, and vice versa.

A year later, Scarlett's polka-dot Balmain beaut stole the show at the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At this point, polka-dots are a signature style for Johansson. And this summer, they'll become one of mine.

