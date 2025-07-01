No hate, but I've never felt the need to purchase an adult backpack. I love awakening my inner child as much as the next empath, but I believe some styles belong in my summer camp days. The one way I'd re-board the backpack bandwagon? If I was carrying a rare Fendi find, like Jennifer Lawrence's zebra-print piece.

On July 1 (day one of the season's balmiest month), Lawrence delivered the antithesis of my summer uniform in head-to-toe black. While silently questioning her comfort in the sweltering heat, I noticed the only summer-proof style on her shoulder: the aforementioned vintage Fendi backpack. Lawrence's zebra-print tote was made of calf hair, instead of the usual nylon that can withstand any weather (or a child's mysterious spill). The 1997 bag featured a smaller front pocket, secured with a red interlocking F-monogram buckle—the Italian label's emblematic motif.

Jennifer Lawrence made backpacks chic with a vintage Fendi find. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Fendi Vintage Fendi Animal Print Backpack $1,199 at poshmark.com

Apparently, It-girls are immune to New York City's heat wave, because the Hunger Games alum slung her backpack over one shoulder of a semi-sheer little black dress. Sure, the bodice was sleeveless, but the calf-length skirt included multiple layers (an anti-airy selection for summer). Lawrence's only ventilation was the mesh cutout around her waist.

I would've left any and all outerwear at home, but then again, I'm not Lawrence. J.Law layered a navy blue cardigan atop her shoulders during her mid-day stroll. The knitted sweater was quite thick, so it's likely from her winter wardrobe. Gigi Hadid, another New Yorker, frequently wears her sweaters this way.

J.Law wore the zebra-print backpack with a semi-sheer LBD. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

It's prime flip-flops weather, but Lawrence went with suede ballet flats, also in black. The suede shoes are the most unseasonal of choices—I reserve the soft leather finish for fall and winter styling. But today, Lawrence clearly felt rebellious.

Manolo Blahnik Veralli Suede Bow Ballerina Flats $795 at Neiman Marcus

When she's not shopping The Row, Lawrence is quite an active thrifter. It's unclear where she found her Fendi backpack, but the Oscar winner publicly debuted it in March, alongside her signature Adidas Tokyo sneakers.

Since then, the A-lister's bag has encouraged other stars to give animal-print a go, including Hailey Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, and Kim Kardashian. However, the same cannot be said about backpacks. Only Addison Rae and Lily Collins have publicly endorsed their revival (so far, that is).

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Jennifer waves to the paparazzi with the Fendi bag in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

And just like that, Lawrence proved me wrong: Backpacks can look chic. Ahead, awaken your inner child with the edit below.

Shop Backpacks Inspired by Jennifer Lawrence