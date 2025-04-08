A Massive Celine Tote Bag Is Rihanna's Latest Luxury Replacement for a Carry-On Suitcase
Her designer bag collection keeps on growing.
Even billionaires can't resist the appeal of a classic black tote bag. But when the billionaire in question is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, that tote has an impressive designer pedigree.
Rihanna touched down in Los Angeles after a trip to Paris on April 7. She traded her Repossi diamonds and Rick Owens dress for a Fenty Beauty launch party for a cozy leopard print travel set and her favorite trendy sneakers: the Puma Speedcat. But even her wild printed set and color-coordinating shoes couldn't pull focus from the absolutely massive Celine tote bag swinging from her hand.
From afar, it's obvious the Cabas AnaÏs Cuir Triomphe is a Celine-ified version of an all-time classic work or travel bag. It has laptop-friendly proportions and long straps that won't slip even on the biggest coats. (Like, say, Ri's famous YSL heart-shaped fur.) For anyone who's immune to recession fashion indicators and tariff-induced price hikes, it's the sort of impulse buy that will earn its cost-per-wear in no time.
Rihanna appeared to style hers like a replacement for an Away carry-on or Louis Vuitton duffle. It was the only bag in sight as she landed at the airport.
Rihanna's travel style playbook often involves stacking designer bags instead of carrying a single, standard suitcase. The last time she was caught in transit, she split her personal items between two Louis Vuitton bags and a Dior purse. Perhaps keeping track of all those tiny bags was a tall order even on a private jet—so she picked up her new Celine tote to consolidate.
Regardless of the "why," the "what" of this Celine bag is a swerve in Rihanna's bag collection. The star's stash of four-figure designer bags tends toward rare vintage pieces (like her fresh Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy) and hot-off-the-runway new releases (like her Dior D-Journey bag). Plain black totes, even with an embossed luxury logo on the side, feel downright minimalist in the context of her walk-in closet.
Consider Rihanna's latest travel accessory confirmation: a designer black tote bag is worth the investment. (Especially when it can double as a travel bag.) Shop more options inspired by her Celine tote ahead.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Designer Tote Bags Inspired by Rihanna
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Meghan Markle Reveals "Scary" Post-Birth Health Battle in First Episode of New Podcast
"I mean life or death, truly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Selena Gomez Gives a Candid Look at Her and Benny Blanco's Life in New Instagram Pics
Their lives are totally normal! Sort of...
By Lia Beck Published
-
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Set to Make a Historic May Appearance
It's going to be a royal first.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Trump's Tariff Chaos Forces Women-Led Brands to Strategize and Adapt—Fast
Independent designers have the most to lose, and shoppers will feel the impact.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Dresses Down Her Rare Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy Bag With Lavender Puma Speedcat Sneakers
Plus a pair of spring-coded sneakers.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Adrienne Warren's "Real Voice" Comes Alive in 'The Last Five Years' and Her Loewe Premiere Dress
The Tony winner marked the show's long-awaited Broadway debut by "celebrating months of hard work" in a plunging, draped gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna's Rick Owens Runway Gown Is Upstaged By Thousands of Dollars of Repossi Jewelry
Literally shining bright like a diamond.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
The Baggy Jeans Trend Looks Chicer Than Ever With Hailey Bieber's Sleek Accessories
If there's one thing Bieber can do, it's make a trend all hers.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Lindsay Lohan Blings Out Her Boho-Chic Saint Laurent Mini Dress With a Gold Chain Belt
The 'Freakier Friday' star has officially signed off on the 2025 revival.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Unveils a New Minimalist Date Night Outfit With Two Clever Layers and The Row's $30,000 Bag
She paired an inventive spring styling hack with a $30,000 doctor bag.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
The Adidas Tokyo Sneaker Just Shot to the Top of My It-Shoe Wish List, Thanks to Jennifer Lawrence
She said the Taekwondo's days are numbered.
By Halie LeSavage Published