Even billionaires can't resist the appeal of a classic black tote bag. But when the billionaire in question is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, that tote has an impressive designer pedigree.

Rihanna touched down in Los Angeles after a trip to Paris on April 7. She traded her Repossi diamonds and Rick Owens dress for a Fenty Beauty launch party for a cozy leopard print travel set and her favorite trendy sneakers: the Puma Speedcat. But even her wild printed set and color-coordinating shoes couldn't pull focus from the absolutely massive Celine tote bag swinging from her hand.

Rihanna lands in Los Angeles wearing a leopard sweatsuit with sneakers and a black Celine tote bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

From afar, it's obvious the Cabas AnaÏs Cuir Triomphe is a Celine-ified version of an all-time classic work or travel bag. It has laptop-friendly proportions and long straps that won't slip even on the biggest coats. (Like, say, Ri's famous YSL heart-shaped fur.) For anyone who's immune to recession fashion indicators and tariff-induced price hikes, it's the sort of impulse buy that will earn its cost-per-wear in no time.

Rihanna appeared to style hers like a replacement for an Away carry-on or Louis Vuitton duffle. It was the only bag in sight as she landed at the airport.

Rihanna's travel style playbook often involves stacking designer bags instead of carrying a single, standard suitcase. The last time she was caught in transit, she split her personal items between two Louis Vuitton bags and a Dior purse. Perhaps keeping track of all those tiny bags was a tall order even on a private jet—so she picked up her new Celine tote to consolidate.

Regardless of the "why," the "what" of this Celine bag is a swerve in Rihanna's bag collection. The star's stash of four-figure designer bags tends toward rare vintage pieces (like her fresh Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy) and hot-off-the-runway new releases (like her Dior D-Journey bag). Plain black totes, even with an embossed luxury logo on the side, feel downright minimalist in the context of her walk-in closet.

Back in Los Angeles, Rihanna carried a Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy bag with another pair of Puma sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Consider Rihanna's latest travel accessory confirmation: a designer black tote bag is worth the investment. (Especially when it can double as a travel bag.) Shop more options inspired by her Celine tote ahead.

