Dua Lipa Styles Kendall Jenner's Exact Runway Look With a $2,250 Alaïa Teckel Bag

Seeing double.

Dua Lipa attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

Fashion's archival fascination notwithstanding, there are still a select few designer pieces that have retained their top-tier status, in spite of more recent release dates. Alaïa's signature Le Teckel bag is, perhaps, the finest example of this.

Despite only debuting one short year ago, the streamlined style has already reached icon status. It's been carried by fashion's most elite icons—from Margot Robbie to Rihanna and Dua Lipa (which comes as no surprise, given that the latter two basically share a closet).

Dua may be one of the handbag's most long-standing fans. The pop star first debuted her own cherry red style in September of last year—around the time the Teckel first hit stores. And earlier this week, Lipa continued to show her support while out in New York City, nearly a full 365 days later.

Lipa arrived in NYC for the 2025 Met Gala and, though the event was still several days away, she got right to work serving looks. After churning out an oversize corpcore 'fit, the singer was photographed waring a complete runway look from Calvin Klein Collection—and carrying the fabled Alaïa bag.

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa were seen enjoying a date in New York City on May 3, 2025

Dua Lipa wore a full Calvin Klein Collection look, styled with an Alaïa Teckel Bag.

(Image credit: Splash News)

On this outing, Lipa continued the workwear theme, styling a professional-looking topcoat with an organza pencil skirt. The garment in question was totally see-through, a trait Lipa emphasized by layering a pair of black underpants and a charcoal tank top beneath.

Playing into her outfit's overall vibe, Lipa's accessories were worthy of a high-powered CEO. She styled the look with patent leather pumps from Paris Texas, wire-frame glasses and her favorite east-west bag.

ALAÏALe Teckel small leather shoulder bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Anyone who tuned in for New York Fashion Week's February shows will likely remember this look, as it was pulled directly off the back of one Kendall Jenner. The model wore Lipa's exact same coat and gasses on the runway for the brand's long-awaited fashion week return.

Kendall Jenner Backstage at the Calvin Klein Collection Fall RTW 2025 fashion show

Kendall Jenner debuted the same wool coat and glasses at the brand's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show during New York Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Days after Lipa revived Jenner's look, both women would attend the famed Met Gala—but only Jenner honored its "Tailored for You" dress code. Apparently Lipa got her fill of office attire ahead of the May 5 event and went for an edgy Chanel dress instead.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸