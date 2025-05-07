Fashion's archival fascination notwithstanding, there are still a select few designer pieces that have retained their top-tier status, in spite of more recent release dates. Alaïa's signature Le Teckel bag is, perhaps, the finest example of this.

Despite only debuting one short year ago, the streamlined style has already reached icon status. It's been carried by fashion's most elite icons—from Margot Robbie to Rihanna and Dua Lipa (which comes as no surprise, given that the latter two basically share a closet).

Dua may be one of the handbag's most long-standing fans. The pop star first debuted her own cherry red style in September of last year—around the time the Teckel first hit stores. And earlier this week, Lipa continued to show her support while out in New York City, nearly a full 365 days later.

Lipa arrived in NYC for the 2025 Met Gala and, though the event was still several days away, she got right to work serving looks. After churning out an oversize corpcore 'fit, the singer was photographed waring a complete runway look from Calvin Klein Collection—and carrying the fabled Alaïa bag.

Dua Lipa wore a full Calvin Klein Collection look, styled with an Alaïa Teckel Bag. (Image credit: Splash News)

On this outing, Lipa continued the workwear theme, styling a professional-looking topcoat with an organza pencil skirt. The garment in question was totally see-through, a trait Lipa emphasized by layering a pair of black underpants and a charcoal tank top beneath.

Playing into her outfit's overall vibe, Lipa's accessories were worthy of a high-powered CEO. She styled the look with patent leather pumps from Paris Texas, wire-frame glasses and her favorite east-west bag.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag $2,250 at NET-A-PORTER

Anyone who tuned in for New York Fashion Week's February shows will likely remember this look, as it was pulled directly off the back of one Kendall Jenner. The model wore Lipa's exact same coat and gasses on the runway for the brand's long-awaited fashion week return.

Kendall Jenner debuted the same wool coat and glasses at the brand's Fall RTW 2025 fashion show during New York Fashion Week. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Days after Lipa revived Jenner's look, both women would attend the famed Met Gala—but only Jenner honored its "Tailored for You" dress code. Apparently Lipa got her fill of office attire ahead of the May 5 event and went for an edgy Chanel dress instead.