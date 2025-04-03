Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend
The bigger, the better.
Gigi Hadid's personal style is best described as teenage boy-meets-supermodel. She loves Gen Z's oversize silhouettes, relaxed denim, and androgynous loungewear, while the "supermodel" part of her identity often rears its head in the form of designer bags and It-shoes.
The last few weeks have been a testament to this, with the star stepping out in casual styles—like bomber jackets and loose-fit jeans—paired with upscale takes on spring's oversize bag trend from Miu Miu and Prada. On April 2, the star committed once again to her signature look in an off-duty outfit that felt authentically Gigi.
Spotted outside of her boyfriend Bradley Cooper's New York City apartment, Hadid reached for several of her favorite styles. She sported black loafers and her beloved charcoal gray wool coat, styled with a chocolate-colored button-down worn around her shoulders like a scarf. The piece hails from the mens department of Hadid's own fashion brand, Guest In Residence. Though casual in nature, this cashmere sweater rings in at $645. Cooper regularly wears his girlfriend's designs, so it's very possible the item was actually borrowed from his closet.
As is tradition, she elevated the laid-back look with a chic luxury handbag worthy of her status. Though Hadid is partial to the Miu Miu Arcadie bag, this time she went for something with a little more space. She chose the extra-large ID tote from Polo Ralph Lauren, which features a rounded silhouette and plenty of room for "staying over at your BF's place" necessities. The equestrian-inspired tote has also earned approval from Jennifer Lawrence, J.Lo, and Lily Aldridge.
Here, the handbag added a layer of luxuriousness to the model's chill-girl 'fit. (Extra-oversize bags have been a fixture at A-list beloved brands like The Row, Prada, and Tory Burch, after all.) Remember this outfit the next time you raid your partner's closet.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
I Lost Track of Time Shopping J.Crew's Spring Sale
The retailer is offering a slew of breezy styles from button-downs to bubble dresses.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Why Taylor Swift Wrote Ellen Pompeo the "Biggest Check" When They First Met
It wasn't her payment for the "Bad Blood" video.
By Lia Beck Published
-
Inside the Multi-Billion Dollar Bespoke Fragrance Industry
Where scent is the ultimate status symbol.
By Sable Young Published
-
Michelle Williams Goes All-In on the Chloé Boho Aesthetic With a Ruffled Dress and $2,090 Boots
Another Chloé girl is born.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Dua Lipa's Beloved $6,900 Chanel Bag Puts an Old Money Spin on Fashion's Cargo Pocket Trend
She truly can't stop carrying it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Katie Holmes Elevates Her Little Black Dress With a $2,450 Lipstick Red Clutch
The future of themed dressing is here.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
She hit a vintage market looking the part.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Adds The Row's $2,000 To-Go Tote to Her Extensive Bag Collection
She carries it everywhere.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Doechii Takes Tabi Shoes, Fashion's Most Divisive Style, to the 2025 GLAAD Awards
She's a Tabi girl.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Selena Gomez Breaks Her All-Black Billionaire Dress Code for Two Inescapable Spring 2025 Color Trends
Color felt so nice, she tried it twice.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Hailey Bieber Dresses for Her Tax Bracket at Church, in a $4,450 Trench Coat
It's the ultimate rich-girl staple.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published