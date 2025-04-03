Gigi Hadid's $798 Polo Ralph Lauren Tote Is the Preppiest Take on Spring's Oversize Bag Trend

Gigi hadid on a street wearing a preppy rugby shirt with a flipped bob and leather jacket
Gigi Hadid's personal style is best described as teenage boy-meets-supermodel. She loves Gen Z's oversize silhouettes, relaxed denim, and androgynous loungewear, while the "supermodel" part of her identity often rears its head in the form of designer bags and It-shoes.

The last few weeks have been a testament to this, with the star stepping out in casual styles—like bomber jackets and loose-fit jeans—paired with upscale takes on spring's oversize bag trend from Miu Miu and Prada. On April 2, the star committed once again to her signature look in an off-duty outfit that felt authentically Gigi.

Spotted outside of her boyfriend Bradley Cooper's New York City apartment, Hadid reached for several of her favorite styles. She sported black loafers and her beloved charcoal gray wool coat, styled with a chocolate-colored button-down worn around her shoulders like a scarf. The piece hails from the mens department of Hadid's own fashion brand, Guest In Residence. Though casual in nature, this cashmere sweater rings in at $645. Cooper regularly wears his girlfriend's designs, so it's very possible the item was actually borrowed from his closet.

Gigi Hadid was spotted leaving Bradley Cooper’s house in New York City wearing a long gray wool coat over neon yellow pants, paired with black loafers. She styled a brown plaid sweater as a scarf and carried the Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag, completing her look with sleek sunglasses and a low bun.

Gigi Hadid wore Polo Ralph Lauren's new ID bag, while visiting Bradley Cooper in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As is tradition, she elevated the laid-back look with a chic luxury handbag worthy of her status. Though Hadid is partial to the Miu Miu Arcadie bag, this time she went for something with a little more space. She chose the extra-large ID tote from Polo Ralph Lauren, which features a rounded silhouette and plenty of room for "staying over at your BF's place" necessities. The equestrian-inspired tote has also earned approval from Jennifer Lawrence, J.Lo, and Lily Aldridge.

Here, the handbag added a layer of luxuriousness to the model's chill-girl 'fit. (Extra-oversize bags have been a fixture at A-list beloved brands like The Row, Prada, and Tory Burch, after all.) Remember this outfit the next time you raid your partner's closet.

