Gigi Hadid's personal style is best described as teenage boy-meets-supermodel. She loves Gen Z's oversize silhouettes, relaxed denim, and androgynous loungewear, while the "supermodel" part of her identity often rears its head in the form of designer bags and It-shoes.

The last few weeks have been a testament to this, with the star stepping out in casual styles—like bomber jackets and loose-fit jeans—paired with upscale takes on spring's oversize bag trend from Miu Miu and Prada. On April 2, the star committed once again to her signature look in an off-duty outfit that felt authentically Gigi.

Spotted outside of her boyfriend Bradley Cooper's New York City apartment, Hadid reached for several of her favorite styles. She sported black loafers and her beloved charcoal gray wool coat, styled with a chocolate-colored button-down worn around her shoulders like a scarf. The piece hails from the mens department of Hadid's own fashion brand, Guest In Residence. Though casual in nature, this cashmere sweater rings in at $645. Cooper regularly wears his girlfriend's designs, so it's very possible the item was actually borrowed from his closet.

Gigi Hadid wore Polo Ralph Lauren's new ID bag, while visiting Bradley Cooper in New York City. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As is tradition, she elevated the laid-back look with a chic luxury handbag worthy of her status. Though Hadid is partial to the Miu Miu Arcadie bag, this time she went for something with a little more space. She chose the extra-large ID tote from Polo Ralph Lauren, which features a rounded silhouette and plenty of room for "staying over at your BF's place" necessities. The equestrian-inspired tote has also earned approval from Jennifer Lawrence, J.Lo, and Lily Aldridge.

Ralph Lauren Polo ID Calfskin Large Shoulder Bag $798 at Ralph Lauren

Here, the handbag added a layer of luxuriousness to the model's chill-girl 'fit. (Extra-oversize bags have been a fixture at A-list beloved brands like The Row, Prada, and Tory Burch, after all.) Remember this outfit the next time you raid your partner's closet.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors