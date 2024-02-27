16 Dreamy Spring Pieces I Can't Stop Thinking About

It's official: Spring trends are in full bloom. Although it's still chilly here in NYC, I've been eyeing some items that are just too pretty not to wear. I'm especially into Oscar de la Renta's spring collection. I mean, look at the lush florals, dainty lace, dazzling sequins, and delicate embroidery—these pieces are beautiful and available at Bloomingdale's. Keep scrolling to shop these can't-miss spring trends.

Lush Florals

Oscar de la Renta Oversized Poppies Crop Top $1890 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Embroidered Skirt $2290 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Floral Print Belted Sleeveless Dress $2190 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Square Neck Pleated Dress $3290 at Bloomingdale's

Delicate Embroidery

Oscar de la Renta Oversized Poppies Embroidered Shift Dress $2990 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Floral Appliqué Dress $4290 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Belted Sleeveless Dress $6490 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Floral Tulle Dress $7990 at Bloomingdale's

Textures + Prints

Oscar de la Renta Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress $2890 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Belted Woven Dress $2590 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Jacquard Dress $2990 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Scoop Neck Paillette Mini Dress $5490 at Bloomingdale's

Dainty Lace

Oscar de la Renta Gardenia Puff Sleeve Blouse $2690 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Botanical Print Lace Belted Dress $3290 at Bloomingdale's

Oscar de la Renta Soutache Lace Sleeveless Dress $4990 at Bloomingdale's