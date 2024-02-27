16 Dreamy Spring Pieces I Can't Stop Thinking About

Bloomingdale's Oscar de la Renta
published

It's official: Spring trends are in full bloom. Although it's still chilly here in NYC, I've been eyeing some items that are just too pretty not to wear. I'm especially into Oscar de la Renta's spring collection. I mean, look at the lush florals, dainty lace, dazzling sequins, and delicate embroidery—these pieces are beautiful and available at Bloomingdale's. Keep scrolling to shop these can't-miss spring trends.

Lush Florals

Oscar de la Renta Oversized Poppies Crop Top

Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Embroidered Skirt

Floral Print Belted Sleeveless Dress
Oscar de la Renta Floral Print Belted Sleeveless Dress

Painted Poppies Square Neck Pleated Dress
Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Square Neck Pleated Dress

Delicate Embroidery

Oscar de la Renta Oversized Poppies Embroidered Shift Dress

Oscar de la Renta Floral Appliqué Dress

Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Belted Sleeveless Dress

Embroidered Floral Tulle Dress
Oscar de la Renta Embroidered Floral Tulle Dress

Textures + Prints

Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress
Oscar de la Renta Sleeveless Pleated Midi Dress

Oscar de la Renta Belted Woven Dress

Oscar de la Renta Painted Poppies Jacquard Dress

Oscar de la Renta Scoop Neck Paillette Mini Dress

Dainty Lace

Oscar de la Renta Gardenia Puff Sleeve Blouse

Oscar de la Renta Botanical Print Lace Belted Dress

Oscar de la Renta Soutache Lace Sleeveless Dress

Oscar de la Renta Belted Strapless Lace Dress

