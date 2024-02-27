16 Dreamy Spring Pieces I Can't Stop Thinking About

It's official: Spring trends are in full bloom. Although it's still chilly here in NYC, I've been eyeing some items that are just too pretty not to wear. I'm especially into Oscar de la Renta's spring collection. I mean, look at the lush florals, dainty lace, dazzling sequins, and delicate embroidery—these pieces are beautiful and available at Bloomingdale's. Keep scrolling to shop these can't-miss spring trends.
Lush Florals
When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes recommended by a MC writer or editor, or by an expert we've spoken to. Learn more about how we review products.
Delicate Embroidery
Textures + Prints
Dainty Lace
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Emma is an associate beauty editor of branded content. She’s a passionate writer who loves all things beauty, wellness, and personal growth. Before pursuing writing, she worked in influencer marketing at Gallery Media Group, which owns digital brand PureWow. She lives in New York City, where you can usually find her running to a Pilates class or sipping on a green juice in the park.
-
For Deepica Mutyala, Entrepreneurship Is Worth the Sacrifice
The Live Tinted founder talks having it all—but not all at once.
By Gabrielle Ulubay
-
"It's Been Hell on Earth": Inside Alabama's Fertility Crisis
Last week, the state's Supreme Court ruled that frozen embryos are legally considered children. 'Marie Claire' spoke with affected women who are grappling with an uncertain future.
By Jessica Goodman
-
Sydney Sweeney's Canadian Tuxedo Is Unlike Anyone Else's
She made the double denim look completely her own.
By Aaron Royce