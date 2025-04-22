Another season, another new collection from Zara to invest in. The retailer just dropped its massive early summer selection, and it's chock-full of warm-weather must-haves. Having worked as Marie Claire's shopping editor for a few years now, I know that these will sell out first, so you'll need to shop them before they're gone.

The pieces I have my eye on include several pairs of linen pants that come in shades ranging from classic ecru to bolder pink and olive green hues. There are also plenty of pretty tops that you can easily style with jeans to create the perfect casual summer outfit in no time. Plus, there are white heels here that replace your black winter options, plenty of under-$200 sandals, trendy sneakers, and denim skirts that prove that thicker fabric can (and should) work in the summer.

Keep scrolling to shop the best new finds at my favorite affordable retailer. Everything on this list retails for $150 or less, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.

ZARA Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe $80 at Zara US These linen pants are so chic.

ZARA Linen Safari Shirt $60 at Zara US Style this with a pair of light-wash jeans and the white mules later on this list.

ZARA Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants $50 at Zara US The subtle metallic sheen makes these elastic waist pants feel cool.

ZARA Embroidered Eyelet Midi Skirt $60 at Zara US How sweet is this eyelet midi skirt?

ZARA Floral Woven Shopper Bag $130 at Zara US The floral print on this woven bag makes it so versatile.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Pants $50 at Zara US Swap your regular pants for these pink linen pants.

ZARA Bow Bustier Dress $70 at Zara US Summer 2025 brides, this is for you.

ZARA Draped Poplin Top $40 at Zara US Team this top with jeans for an easy jeans-and-a-top look.

ZARA Printed Short Dress $50 at Zara US You've heard of floral dresses, but have you tried a fruit-printed dress?

ZARA Crochet Bow Ballet Flats $60 at Zara US These are bound to become your easiest throw-on sandals.

ZARA Linen Blend Straight Pants $50 at Zara US It doesn't get more classic than these linen pants.

ZARA Embroidered Lace Top $36 at Zara US I had a shirt like this in the early aughts, so I'm excited to see the style come back around.

ZARA Short Sleeve Topstitched Cardigan $50 at Zara US The contrasting embroidery on this top will be a conversation starter.

ZARA Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top $39.90 at Zara US This fine-knit tee is the perfect wear-everywhere style.

ZARA Soft Athletic Sneakers $49.90 at Zara US Lean into the slender sneaker trend with this pair of white kicks.

ZARA Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers $50.40 at Zara US The Mary Jane sneaker trend will continue through summer.

ZARA Padded Running Shoes $50.40 at Zara US Suede sneakers are everywhere, and this pair is proof.

ZARA Gold Appliqué Camisole Top $50.40 at Zara US I love how elegant this white top is.