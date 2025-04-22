I’m Calling It—These Zara Picks Are Hours Away From Selling Out
27 finds I'm shopping now.
Another season, another new collection from Zara to invest in. The retailer just dropped its massive early summer selection, and it's chock-full of warm-weather must-haves. Having worked as Marie Claire's shopping editor for a few years now, I know that these will sell out first, so you'll need to shop them before they're gone.
The pieces I have my eye on include several pairs of linen pants that come in shades ranging from classic ecru to bolder pink and olive green hues. There are also plenty of pretty tops that you can easily style with jeans to create the perfect casual summer outfit in no time. Plus, there are white heels here that replace your black winter options, plenty of under-$200 sandals, trendy sneakers, and denim skirts that prove that thicker fabric can (and should) work in the summer.
Keep scrolling to shop the best new finds at my favorite affordable retailer. Everything on this list retails for $150 or less, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.
Style this with a pair of light-wash jeans and the white mules later on this list.
The subtle metallic sheen makes these elastic waist pants feel cool.
The floral print on this woven bag makes it so versatile.
Butter yellow continues to trend, and this pair is proof.
The belted trend gets a summery twist on this linen dress.
Cropped jackets are cool for the summer.
Team this top with jeans for an easy jeans-and-a-top look.
Style this linen skirt over an all-white bikini.
Denim skirts are summer's coolest denim trend.
It doesn't get more classic than these linen pants.
I had a shirt like this in the early aughts, so I'm excited to see the style come back around.
The contrasting embroidery on this top will be a conversation starter.
Lean into the slender sneaker trend with this pair of white kicks.
Channel Kendall Jenner's sage green dress moment with this $100 option.
Swap your black heels for white heels this summer.
Olive green is my favorite color for spring.
Jute bags are summer's easy-going accessories trend.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
