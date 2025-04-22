I’m Calling It—These Zara Picks Are Hours Away From Selling Out

27 finds I'm shopping now.

Zara
Another season, another new collection from Zara to invest in. The retailer just dropped its massive early summer selection, and it's chock-full of warm-weather must-haves. Having worked as Marie Claire's shopping editor for a few years now, I know that these will sell out first, so you'll need to shop them before they're gone.

The pieces I have my eye on include several pairs of linen pants that come in shades ranging from classic ecru to bolder pink and olive green hues. There are also plenty of pretty tops that you can easily style with jeans to create the perfect casual summer outfit in no time. Plus, there are white heels here that replace your black winter options, plenty of under-$200 sandals, trendy sneakers, and denim skirts that prove that thicker fabric can (and should) work in the summer.

Keep scrolling to shop the best new finds at my favorite affordable retailer. Everything on this list retails for $150 or less, so you can stock up without breaking the bank.

ZARA, Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe
Straight Leg Pants With Frayed Side Stripe

These linen pants are so chic.

ZARA, Linen Safari Shirt
Linen Safari Shirt

Style this with a pair of light-wash jeans and the white mules later on this list.

ZARA, Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants
Elastic Waist Wide Leg Pants

The subtle metallic sheen makes these elastic waist pants feel cool.

ZARA, Embroidered Eyelet Midi Skirt
Embroidered Eyelet Midi Skirt

How sweet is this eyelet midi skirt?

ZARA, Floral Woven Shopper Bag
Floral Woven Shopper Bag

The floral print on this woven bag makes it so versatile.

ZARA, Linen Palazzo Pants
Linen Palazzo Pants

Swap your regular pants for these pink linen pants.

ZARA, Ruffled Halter Top
Ruffled Halter Top

Butter yellow continues to trend, and this pair is proof.

ZARA, Linen Midi Dress
Linen Midi Dress

The belted trend gets a summery twist on this linen dress.

ZARA, Zw Collection Pleated Jacket
Zw Collection Pleated Jacket

Cropped jackets are cool for the summer.

ZARA, Bow Bustier Dress
Bow Bustier Dress

Summer 2025 brides, this is for you.

ZARA, Draped Poplin Top
Draped Poplin Top

Team this top with jeans for an easy jeans-and-a-top look.

ZARA, Printed Short Dress
Printed Short Dress

You've heard of floral dresses, but have you tried a fruit-printed dress?

ZARA, Zw Collection 100% Linen Short Skirt
Zw Collection 100% Linen Short Skirt

Style this linen skirt over an all-white bikini.

ZARA, Z1975 Denim Crossover Midi Skirt
Z1975 Denim Crossover Midi Skirt

Denim skirts are summer's coolest denim trend.

ZARA, Crochet Bow Ballet Flats
Crochet Bow Ballet Flats

These are bound to become your easiest throw-on sandals.

ZARA, Linen Blend Straight Pants
Linen Blend Straight Pants

It doesn't get more classic than these linen pants.

ZARA, Embroidered Lace Top
Embroidered Lace Top

I had a shirt like this in the early aughts, so I'm excited to see the style come back around.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Topstitched Cardigan
Short Sleeve Topstitched Cardigan

The contrasting embroidery on this top will be a conversation starter.

ZARA, Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top
Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

This fine-knit tee is the perfect wear-everywhere style.

ZARA, Soft Athletic Sneakers
Soft Athletic Sneakers

Lean into the slender sneaker trend with this pair of white kicks.

ZARA, Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers
Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers

The Mary Jane sneaker trend will continue through summer.

ZARA, Padded Running Shoes
Padded Running Shoes

Suede sneakers are everywhere, and this pair is proof.

ZARA, Gold AppliquÉ Camisole Top
Gold Appliqué Camisole Top

I love how elegant this white top is.

ZARA, Textured Draped Dress
Textured Draped Dress

Channel Kendall Jenner's sage green dress moment with this $100 option.

ZARA, Leather Mules
Leather Mules

Swap your black heels for white heels this summer.

ZARA, 100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection
100% Linen Palazzo Pants Zw Collection

Olive green is my favorite color for spring.

Zara, Woven Tote Bag
Woven Tote Bag

Jute bags are summer's easy-going accessories trend.

Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

