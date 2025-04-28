29 New Zara Summer Pieces Guaranteed to Sell Out Fast

This summer, I’m shopping on a budget, but I refuse to sacrifice my elegant style sensibilities in the process. I found the best rich-looking warm-weather finds at Zara. The chic, affordable retailer is my hack for nailing the balance between looking expensive and saving my hard-earned money; I’m letting you in on my favorite editor-approved secret.

Zara’s new summer collection is downright massive, so I spent a few hours this morning scrolling through hundreds of pieces to curate a list of 29 must-haves that are bound to sell out quickly. They include the perfect embroidered blouses, a few lightweight summer knits to replace your chunky winter sweaters, and enough wedding guest-friendly dresses to prep you for every event you have coming up. Plus, there are plenty of trendy boho finds, chic sandals, and butter yellow favorites I personally plan to live in.

Keep scrolling to shop the cutest, most affordable Zara summer clothes I can’t stop thinking about. Here’s to upgrading your closet this season.

ZARA, Flowy Skirt With Belt
ZARA
Flowy Skirt With Belt

This crinkled skirt has a built-in boho-inspired belt for easy styling.

ZARA, Balloon Combination Dress
ZARA
Balloon Combination Dress

Drop-waisted dresses are so easy to style.

ZARA, Leather Shoulder Bucket Bag
ZARA
Leather Shoulder Bucket Bag

Choose this bucket bag as your new summer work bag.

ZARA, 100% Linen Fitted Blazer Zw Collection
ZARA
100% Linen Fitted Blazer Zw Collection

Fitted blazers are so chic.

ZARA, Satin Halter Midi Dress
ZARA
Satin Halter Midi Dress

We just found your favorite wedding guest dress in a calming shade of butter yellow.

ZARA, Wide Sleeve Knit Sweater
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Knit Sweater

Light, breezy sweaters are the secret to mastering summer workwear.

ZARA, Gauze Midi Dress
ZARA
Gauze Midi Dress

I love how floaty this pale pink dress is.

ZARA, Poplin Corset Top
ZARA
Poplin Corset Top

Basque-waisted gowns are trending, and this top can give you the same look.

ZARA, Embroidered Open Back Top
ZARA
Embroidered Open Back Top

Open-backed tops are so cute to style with baggy jeans.

ZARA, Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals

If you love a trendy sandal but don't want to wear flip-flops, consider this pair.

ZARA, Zw Collection Flowy Shirt
ZARA
Zw Collection Flowy Shirt

A subtle sheer blouse is the perfect date-night piece.

ZARA, Gathered Leather Mules
ZARA
Gathered Leather Mules

I'm slowly swapping my regular ballet flats for mules, and this pair is proof.

ZARA, Padded Running Shoes
ZARA
Padded Running Shoes

Fire-engine red retro kicks are my weakness.

Silent D Samantha Ballet Sneakers
ZARA
Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers

Ballerina-style sneakers are the controversial sneaker trend I can't stop thinking about.

ZARA, Mesh Derby Shoes
ZARA
Mesh Derby Shoes

If your wardrobe is missing a mesh flat-sneaker hybrid, I found your perfect pair.

ZARA, Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top
ZARA
Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top

This cheery butter-yellow top feels sporty and chic all at once. Style it with track pants to drive the aesthetic home.

ZARA, Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans

Barrel-leg jeans have replaced every other silhouette in my rotation.

ZARA, Linen Palazzo Pants
ZARA
Linen Palazzo Pants

Why rely on neutral-hued linen pants when you can wear this bright pair?

ZARA, Zw Collection Embroidered Openwork Blouse
ZARA
Zw Collection Embroidered Openwork Blouse

Coachella may have just ended, but I have my sights set on wearing this boho-inspired top for the remainder of summer.

ZARA, Fisherman Sandals
ZARA
Fisherman Sandals

Everyone in NYC is wearing these fisherman sandals.

ZARA, Buckle Stud Clogs
ZARA
Buckle Stud Clogs

Clogs are quickly replacing jelly sandals as my favorite summer footwear trend.

ZARA, Metallic Buckle Clogs
ZARA
Metallic Buckle Clogs

These mules are perfect for those who love the appearance of standard clogs like the ones above but prefer to avoid the chunky platform.

ZARA, Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants
ZARA
Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants

Tailored linen pants are the secret to a great summer work outfit.

ZARA, Floral Print Ruffled Top
ZARA
Floral Print Ruffled Top

This top has a matching maxi skirt that is the stuff of wedding guest dreams.

ZARA, Satin Finish Polka Dot Slingback Pumps
ZARA
Satin Finish Polka Dot Slingback Pumps

Polka dots remain trendy, and this pair of mules effortlessly integrates the print into your wardrobe.

ZARA, Fringed Embroidered Skirt
ZARA
Fringed Embroidered Skirt

Fringe is one of my favorite fashion trends right now.

ZARA, Zw Collection Short Ruffled Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Short Ruffled Dress

This top can easily double as a mini dress.

ZARA, Floral Print Long Dress
ZARA
Floral Print Long Dress

This dress is perfect for a summer garden party.

ZARA, Washed Asymmetric T-Shirt
ZARA
Washed Asymmetric T-Shirt

This asymmetrical top would look so effortless paired with jeans.

