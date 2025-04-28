29 New Zara Summer Pieces Guaranteed to Sell Out Fast
It's time to do some shopping.
This summer, I’m shopping on a budget, but I refuse to sacrifice my elegant style sensibilities in the process. I found the best rich-looking warm-weather finds at Zara. The chic, affordable retailer is my hack for nailing the balance between looking expensive and saving my hard-earned money; I’m letting you in on my favorite editor-approved secret.
Zara’s new summer collection is downright massive, so I spent a few hours this morning scrolling through hundreds of pieces to curate a list of 29 must-haves that are bound to sell out quickly. They include the perfect embroidered blouses, a few lightweight summer knits to replace your chunky winter sweaters, and enough wedding guest-friendly dresses to prep you for every event you have coming up. Plus, there are plenty of trendy boho finds, chic sandals, and butter yellow favorites I personally plan to live in.
Keep scrolling to shop the cutest, most affordable Zara summer clothes I can’t stop thinking about. Here’s to upgrading your closet this season.
This crinkled skirt has a built-in boho-inspired belt for easy styling.
Drop-waisted dresses are so easy to style.
Choose this bucket bag as your new summer work bag.
We just found your favorite wedding guest dress in a calming shade of butter yellow.
Light, breezy sweaters are the secret to mastering summer workwear.
Open-backed tops are so cute to style with baggy jeans.
If you love a trendy sandal but don't want to wear flip-flops, consider this pair.
I'm slowly swapping my regular ballet flats for mules, and this pair is proof.
Fire-engine red retro kicks are my weakness.
Ballerina-style sneakers are the controversial sneaker trend I can't stop thinking about.
If your wardrobe is missing a mesh flat-sneaker hybrid, I found your perfect pair.
This cheery butter-yellow top feels sporty and chic all at once. Style it with track pants to drive the aesthetic home.
Barrel-leg jeans have replaced every other silhouette in my rotation.
Why rely on neutral-hued linen pants when you can wear this bright pair?
Coachella may have just ended, but I have my sights set on wearing this boho-inspired top for the remainder of summer.
Everyone in NYC is wearing these fisherman sandals.
Clogs are quickly replacing jelly sandals as my favorite summer footwear trend.
These mules are perfect for those who love the appearance of standard clogs like the ones above but prefer to avoid the chunky platform.
This top has a matching maxi skirt that is the stuff of wedding guest dreams.
Polka dots remain trendy, and this pair of mules effortlessly integrates the print into your wardrobe.
Fringe is one of my favorite fashion trends right now.
This asymmetrical top would look so effortless paired with jeans.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Miley Cyrus Wins an Outfit Marathon in Paris
She was her only fashion competition.
By Kelsey Stiegman
-
The Kardashian Sister Prince Harry Was Almost Set Up With
"I walked in and saw her with Princess Beatrice."
By Amy Mackelden
-
Everyone in NYC Is Wearing These Boho Bags
Shop the styles driving the vintage revival.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs
17 pairs from Nordstrom, Mango, and Zara I'm shopping now.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I’m Calling It—These Zara Picks Are Hours Away From Selling Out
27 finds I'm shopping before they go.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
24 Sandals I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom
It's time to stock up.
By Lauren Tappan
-
Move Over White—This New Butter Yellow Neutral Is Everywhere at H&M and Zara
Here's how to shop for the color trend at Zara and H&M.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
I’m Packing These Beachy Zara Finds for My Next Miami Getaway
Let me inspire your out-of-office wardrobe.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe
22 pieces I'm shopping right now.
By Julia Marzovilla