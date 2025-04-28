This summer, I’m shopping on a budget, but I refuse to sacrifice my elegant style sensibilities in the process. I found the best rich-looking warm-weather finds at Zara. The chic, affordable retailer is my hack for nailing the balance between looking expensive and saving my hard-earned money; I’m letting you in on my favorite editor-approved secret.

Zara’s new summer collection is downright massive, so I spent a few hours this morning scrolling through hundreds of pieces to curate a list of 29 must-haves that are bound to sell out quickly. They include the perfect embroidered blouses, a few lightweight summer knits to replace your chunky winter sweaters, and enough wedding guest-friendly dresses to prep you for every event you have coming up. Plus, there are plenty of trendy boho finds, chic sandals, and butter yellow favorites I personally plan to live in.

Keep scrolling to shop the cutest, most affordable Zara summer clothes I can’t stop thinking about. Here’s to upgrading your closet this season.

ZARA Flowy Skirt With Belt $70 at Zara US This crinkled skirt has a built-in boho-inspired belt for easy styling.

ZARA 100% Linen Fitted Blazer Zw Collection $129 at Zara US Fitted blazers are so chic.

ZARA Satin Halter Midi Dress $70 at Zara US We just found your favorite wedding guest dress in a calming shade of butter yellow.

ZARA Wide Sleeve Knit Sweater $46 at Zara US Light, breezy sweaters are the secret to mastering summer workwear.

ZARA Gauze Midi Dress $70 at Zara US I love how floaty this pale pink dress is.

ZARA Poplin Corset Top $50 at Zara US Basque-waisted gowns are trending, and this top can give you the same look.

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals $60 at Zara US If you love a trendy sandal but don't want to wear flip-flops, consider this pair.

ZARA Zw Collection Flowy Shirt $60 at Zara US A subtle sheer blouse is the perfect date-night piece.

ZARA Gathered Leather Mules $76 at Zara US I'm slowly swapping my regular ballet flats for mules, and this pair is proof.

ZARA Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers $50 at Zara US Ballerina-style sneakers are the controversial sneaker trend I can't stop thinking about.

ZARA Mesh Derby Shoes $56 at Zara US If your wardrobe is missing a mesh flat-sneaker hybrid, I found your perfect pair.

ZARA Short Sleeve Knit Polo Top $40 at Zara US This cheery butter-yellow top feels sporty and chic all at once. Style it with track pants to drive the aesthetic home.

ZARA Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans $50 at Zara US Barrel-leg jeans have replaced every other silhouette in my rotation.

ZARA Linen Palazzo Pants $50 at Zara US Why rely on neutral-hued linen pants when you can wear this bright pair?

ZARA Zw Collection Embroidered Openwork Blouse $80 at Zara US Coachella may have just ended, but I have my sights set on wearing this boho-inspired top for the remainder of summer.

ZARA Metallic Buckle Clogs $50 at Zara US These mules are perfect for those who love the appearance of standard clogs like the ones above but prefer to avoid the chunky platform.

ZARA Linen Blend Wide Leg Pants $60 at Zara US Tailored linen pants are the secret to a great summer work outfit.

ZARA Floral Print Ruffled Top $100 at Zara US This top has a matching maxi skirt that is the stuff of wedding guest dreams.

ZARA Satin Finish Polka Dot Slingback Pumps $60 at Zara US Polka dots remain trendy, and this pair of mules effortlessly integrates the print into your wardrobe.

ZARA Fringed Embroidered Skirt $100 at Zara US Fringe is one of my favorite fashion trends right now.

ZARA Zw Collection Short Ruffled Dress $80 at Zara US This top can easily double as a mini dress.

ZARA Floral Print Long Dress $129 at Zara US This dress is perfect for a summer garden party.