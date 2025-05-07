With each new season, I'm tempted to max out my credit card to add the latest trends to my closet. Being the frugal shopper that I am, however, I resist. Instead, I rely on a few tried-and-true retailers for budget-friendly, yet rich-looking pieces. Zara and its ever-growing summer collection are one such retailer I always turn to for fresh capsule wardrobe finds ahead of the warm weather.

As we're gearing up for summer, I took a gander at my favorite affordable retailer, and I was not disappointed. Zara's summer fashion selection is massive, allowing me to find every kind of summery trend on my mental shopping list. Highlights include pieces in every trending color and print, from plaid and gingham to cerulean blue and butter yellow. I also discovered cool, pared-back styles suitable for the office on hot days, like Bermuda shorts and linen shirts. Don't get me started on the trendy summer shoes I found, either, including the retro sneakers I haven't been able to stop thinking about since spotting them.

That barely scratches the surface of my Zara summer haul. For a complete rundown of all the trendy Zara finds I'll be wearing all season long—and I suspect fashion girls everywhere will be too—keep scrolling.

ZARA Combination Running Sneakers $60 at Zara US Retro-looking sneakers like these are all I'm thinking about these days.

Zara Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top $40 at Zara US Just wait and see—this bright blue will be the It color of the summer.

ZARA Gathered Kimono Shirt $50 at Zara US This top has the kind of cool, pared-back minimalism the fashion set is obsessed with right now.

ZARA Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals $60 at Zara US If you're scared to wear flip-flops, these polished sandals are the next best thing.

ZARA Gauze Midi Dress $70 at Zara US This floaty dress is perfect for long, hot days on vacation.

ZARA Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans $60 at Zara US I'm still not over barrel jeans—for summer, I'm adding a white pair into my denim rotation.

ZARA Lace Embroidered Mini Dress $60 at Zara US You can't go wrong with a lacy white sundress for any summer occasion.

ZARA Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerina Flats $50 at Zara US Dua Lipa recently stepped out in ballet sneakers, so naturally, I'm also on the hunt for a pair now.

ZARA Linen Top With Lace Details $50 at Zara US I'm looking to add more lace to my summer wardrobe, and I'm beginning with this easy-to-style blouse.

ZARA Plaid Tulle Skirt $36 at Zara US Whoever said plaid was strictly a fall print clearly has not seen this cute skirt.

ZARA Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection $60 at Zara US I can already envision these polished Bermuda shorts becoming the backbone of my summer work wardrobe.

ZARA Twisted Strap Top $26 at Zara US My going-out outfits could use a refresh, so I'm adding this minimalist chic top into the mix.

ZARA Combination Polo Top $36 at Zara US This polo top will instantly add a sporty flair to your look.

ZARA Washed Midi Dress $46 at Zara US Not only is this dress in one of the season's trendiest shades, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.

ZARA Square Neck Shirt $26 at Zara US This may seem like a basic top, but with its chic square neckline and trendy blush pink shade, it will stand out in your closet.

ZARA Romantic Lace Insert Top $46 at Zara US Feel free to overlook me wearing this embroidered blouse to work, on vacation, to date night, and everything in between.

ZARA Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt $50 at Zara US This crinkled satin fabric was showcased prominently in the Pre-Fall 2025 collections, so expect to see it everywhere this summer.

ZARA Combined Gingham Stretch Top $46 at Zara US Gingham is another print I suspect all of the It girls will wear during the warm weather months.

ZARA Linen Blend Straight Pants $50 at Zara US While not exactly new, linen pants return every summer, so I'm adding these to my cart to refresh my stock.

ZARA Patchwork Print Midi Dress $60 at Zara US Why wear a solid-colored dress when this gorgeous scarf-inspired pick exists?

ZARA Limited Edition Midi Skirt $90 at Zara US Designers have recently been fascinated with waists, so let this skirt do all the heavy lifting for your look.

ZARA Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt $46 at Zara US A breezy butter yellow shirt is a shirt you can wear all summer long.

ZARA Pants With Side Stripe $46 at Zara US Replace your leggings with these sporty track pants, and you'll instantly look like a fashion girl.

ZARA Zw Collection Voluminous Short Dress $80 at Zara US If you want to draw major attention at your next special occasion, this butter yellow number is sure to do the job.

