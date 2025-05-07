25 Zara Finds I'm Predicting Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month
Finds under $100 with the It girl look.
With each new season, I'm tempted to max out my credit card to add the latest trends to my closet. Being the frugal shopper that I am, however, I resist. Instead, I rely on a few tried-and-true retailers for budget-friendly, yet rich-looking pieces. Zara and its ever-growing summer collection are one such retailer I always turn to for fresh capsule wardrobe finds ahead of the warm weather.
As we're gearing up for summer, I took a gander at my favorite affordable retailer, and I was not disappointed. Zara's summer fashion selection is massive, allowing me to find every kind of summery trend on my mental shopping list. Highlights include pieces in every trending color and print, from plaid and gingham to cerulean blue and butter yellow. I also discovered cool, pared-back styles suitable for the office on hot days, like Bermuda shorts and linen shirts. Don't get me started on the trendy summer shoes I found, either, including the retro sneakers I haven't been able to stop thinking about since spotting them.
That barely scratches the surface of my Zara summer haul. For a complete rundown of all the trendy Zara finds I'll be wearing all season long—and I suspect fashion girls everywhere will be too—keep scrolling.
Retro-looking sneakers like these are all I'm thinking about these days.
Just wait and see—this bright blue will be the It color of the summer.
This top has the kind of cool, pared-back minimalism the fashion set is obsessed with right now.
If you're scared to wear flip-flops, these polished sandals are the next best thing.
I'm still not over barrel jeans—for summer, I'm adding a white pair into my denim rotation.
Jennifer Lawrence made Mary Jane sneakers look cool, so this pair just shot up to the top of my wishlist.
You can't go wrong with a lacy white sundress for any summer occasion.
Dua Lipa recently stepped out in ballet sneakers, so naturally, I'm also on the hunt for a pair now.
I'm looking to add more lace to my summer wardrobe, and I'm beginning with this easy-to-style blouse.
Whoever said plaid was strictly a fall print clearly has not seen this cute skirt.
I can already envision these polished Bermuda shorts becoming the backbone of my summer work wardrobe.
My going-out outfits could use a refresh, so I'm adding this minimalist chic top into the mix.
Not only is this dress in one of the season's trendiest shades, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.
This may seem like a basic top, but with its chic square neckline and trendy blush pink shade, it will stand out in your closet.
Feel free to overlook me wearing this embroidered blouse to work, on vacation, to date night, and everything in between.
This crinkled satin fabric was showcased prominently in the Pre-Fall 2025 collections, so expect to see it everywhere this summer.
Gingham is another print I suspect all of the It girls will wear during the warm weather months.
While not exactly new, linen pants return every summer, so I'm adding these to my cart to refresh my stock.
Why wear a solid-colored dress when this gorgeous scarf-inspired pick exists?
Designers have recently been fascinated with waists, so let this skirt do all the heavy lifting for your look.
A breezy butter yellow shirt is a shirt you can wear all summer long.
Replace your leggings with these sporty track pants, and you'll instantly look like a fashion girl.
If you want to draw major attention at your next special occasion, this butter yellow number is sure to do the job.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.
-
The Savviest Shoppers I Know Buy Their Rich-Looking Basics at H&M and Zara
These under-the-radar finds look triple the price.
-
29 New Zara Summer Pieces Guaranteed to Sell Out Fast
It's time to do some shopping.
-
Slender Sneakers Are Everywhere—I Can't Get Enough of These 17 Nordstrom, Zara, and Mango Pairs
17 pairs from Nordstrom, Mango, and Zara I'm shopping now.
-
I’m Calling It—These Zara Picks Are Hours Away From Selling Out
27 finds I'm shopping before they go.
-
24 Sandals I Can’t Stop Thinking About From Zara, Mango, and Nordstrom
It's time to stock up.
-
Move Over White—This New Butter Yellow Neutral Is Everywhere at H&M and Zara
Here's how to shop for the color trend at Zara and H&M.
-
I’m Packing These Beachy Zara Finds for My Next Miami Getaway
Let me inspire your out-of-office wardrobe.
-
Zara’s New Collection Is Going to Level Up My Workwear Wardrobe
22 pieces I'm shopping right now.