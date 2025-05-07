25 Zara Finds I'm Predicting Everyone Will Be Wearing Next Month

Finds under $100 with the It girl look.

stylized image of zara model wearing Gathered Kimono Shirt
(Image credit: Zara)
Brooke Knappenberger's avatar
By
published
in News

With each new season, I'm tempted to max out my credit card to add the latest trends to my closet. Being the frugal shopper that I am, however, I resist. Instead, I rely on a few tried-and-true retailers for budget-friendly, yet rich-looking pieces. Zara and its ever-growing summer collection are one such retailer I always turn to for fresh capsule wardrobe finds ahead of the warm weather.

As we're gearing up for summer, I took a gander at my favorite affordable retailer, and I was not disappointed. Zara's summer fashion selection is massive, allowing me to find every kind of summery trend on my mental shopping list. Highlights include pieces in every trending color and print, from plaid and gingham to cerulean blue and butter yellow. I also discovered cool, pared-back styles suitable for the office on hot days, like Bermuda shorts and linen shirts. Don't get me started on the trendy summer shoes I found, either, including the retro sneakers I haven't been able to stop thinking about since spotting them.

That barely scratches the surface of my Zara summer haul. For a complete rundown of all the trendy Zara finds I'll be wearing all season long—and I suspect fashion girls everywhere will be too—keep scrolling.

ZARA, Combination Running Sneakers
ZARA
Combination Running Sneakers

Retro-looking sneakers like these are all I'm thinking about these days.

Zara, Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

Zara
Plain Knit Basic Short Sleeve Top

Just wait and see—this bright blue will be the It color of the summer.

ZARA, Gathered Kimono Shirt
ZARA
Gathered Kimono Shirt

This top has the kind of cool, pared-back minimalism the fashion set is obsessed with right now.

ZARA, Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals
ZARA
Asymmetric Leather Flat Sandals

If you're scared to wear flip-flops, these polished sandals are the next best thing.

ZARA, Gauze Midi Dress
ZARA
Gauze Midi Dress

This floaty dress is perfect for long, hot days on vacation.

ZARA, Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans
ZARA
Trf Mid-Rise Baggy Balloon Jeans

I'm still not over barrel jeans—for summer, I'm adding a white pair into my denim rotation.

ZARA, Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers
ZARA
Mesh Mary Jane Sneakers

Jennifer Lawrence made Mary Jane sneakers look cool, so this pair just shot up to the top of my wishlist.

ZARA, Lace Embroidered Mini Dress
ZARA
Lace Embroidered Mini Dress

You can't go wrong with a lacy white sundress for any summer occasion.

ZARA, Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerina Flats
ZARA
Satin Effect Topstitched Ballerina Flats

Dua Lipa recently stepped out in ballet sneakers, so naturally, I'm also on the hunt for a pair now.

ZARA, Linen Top With Lace Details
ZARA
Linen Top With Lace Details

I'm looking to add more lace to my summer wardrobe, and I'm beginning with this easy-to-style blouse.

ZARA, Plaid Tulle Skirt
ZARA
Plaid Tulle Skirt

Whoever said plaid was strictly a fall print clearly has not seen this cute skirt.

ZARA, Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection
ZARA
Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection

I can already envision these polished Bermuda shorts becoming the backbone of my summer work wardrobe.

ZARA, Twisted Strap Top
ZARA
Twisted Strap Top

My going-out outfits could use a refresh, so I'm adding this minimalist chic top into the mix.

ZARA, Combination Polo Top
ZARA
Combination Polo Top

This polo top will instantly add a sporty flair to your look.

ZARA, Washed Midi Dress
ZARA
Washed Midi Dress

Not only is this dress in one of the season's trendiest shades, but imagine all of the different ways you can style it.

ZARA, Square Neck Shirt
ZARA
Square Neck Shirt

This may seem like a basic top, but with its chic square neckline and trendy blush pink shade, it will stand out in your closet.

ZARA, Romantic Lace Insert Top
ZARA
Romantic Lace Insert Top

Feel free to overlook me wearing this embroidered blouse to work, on vacation, to date night, and everything in between.

ZARA, Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt
ZARA
Wrinkled Effect Midi Skirt

This crinkled satin fabric was showcased prominently in the Pre-Fall 2025 collections, so expect to see it everywhere this summer.

ZARA, Combined Gingham Stretch Top
ZARA
Combined Gingham Stretch Top

Gingham is another print I suspect all of the It girls will wear during the warm weather months.

ZARA, Linen Blend Straight Pants
ZARA
Linen Blend Straight Pants

While not exactly new, linen pants return every summer, so I'm adding these to my cart to refresh my stock.

ZARA, Patchwork Print Midi Dress
ZARA
Patchwork Print Midi Dress

Why wear a solid-colored dress when this gorgeous scarf-inspired pick exists?

ZARA, Limited Edition Midi Skirt
ZARA
Limited Edition Midi Skirt

Designers have recently been fascinated with waists, so let this skirt do all the heavy lifting for your look.

ZARA, Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt
ZARA
Wide Sleeve Linen Shirt

A breezy butter yellow shirt is a shirt you can wear all summer long.

ZARA, Pants With Side Stripe
ZARA
Pants With Side Stripe

Replace your leggings with these sporty track pants, and you'll instantly look like a fashion girl.

ZARA, Zw Collection Voluminous Short Dress
ZARA
Zw Collection Voluminous Short Dress

If you want to draw major attention at your next special occasion, this butter yellow number is sure to do the job.

TOPICS
Brooke Knappenberger
Brooke Knappenberger
Associate Commerce Editor

Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.

She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸