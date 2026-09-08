When I was in college, I spent a summer studying abroad in a small beach town in southern Spain called Cádiz. Every day after class, my friends and I would hit the beaches; on weekends, we’d travel inland to visit more well-known cities, like Seville, Córdoba, and Granada.
In terms of beaches, we thought we had it made in Cádiz (and indeed, we were spoiled with three gorgeous beaches on the Atlantic Ocean to choose from). But what we didn’t realize is that just an hour and half east of Cádiz is another coastal region just waiting to be discovered: Costa del Sol.
Located on the Mediterranean Sea, Costa del Sol is part of the Andulsia region. And it might just be Spain’s best-kept vacation secret—for Americans, that is. While Europeans have flocked to the area for decades, Costa del Sol has largely flown under the radar in the U.S.
But with airlines like United now flying direct from New York City to Málaga, it’s easier than ever to get there. Here’s your guide for where to stay and where to visit during a week in Costa del Sol.
How to Get There
Traveling to Costa del Sol used to mean long layovers in European cities like Paris or Madrid. But now you can fly direct to Málaga from Newark airport on United Airlines in about seven hours during the high season (May through September). If you’re going during another time of year, you can fly to Madrid and then take a high-speed train or short domestic flight to Málaga.
For the itinerary below, you’ll definitely want to rent a car at the airport. That way, you’ll have the freedom to explore at your own pace.
Where to Stay
Fairmont La Hacienda Costa del Sol is the perfect home base for exploring Spain’s southern coast. Situated on the sparkling Mediterranean sea, the luxury resort is just a quick drive to towns like Marbella, Estepona, and Ronda.
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The hotel has 311 rooms, suites, and private villas, each with stunning views of the ocean. Villas have their own private swimming pool, perfect for cooling off after a day of exploring. My favorite part of the room was the oversized bathroom, which features Le Labo bath products from its heavenly Rose 31 line.
When it comes to food, you have three restaurants to choose from: El Faro for Italian-inspired cuisine, Dalmar for upscale dinners led by one of Spain’s best chefs, Benito Gómez, and Umbra, a poolside cafe.
You’ll also find a spa featuring a sauna, two hammams, swimming pools, and a hydrotherapy circuit. And if you’re a fan of golf, you won’t want to miss the links located on the coast with views of the Rock of Gibraltar behind you. In other words, if you feel like taking a break from exploring, there’s no shortage of things to do on the property.
Your Costa del Sol Itinerary
A week-long vacation will give you plenty of time to traverse Spain’s southern coast. Here’s exactly where to go, what to see, and what to do.
1. Málaga
The capital of the Costa del Sol region, Málaga is known for its rich culinary scene and ancient Moorish and Roman history. It’s also the birthplace of Picasso (and yes, there’s a can’t-miss museum featuring hundreds of his works). Spend your morning wandering through Alcazaba, an 11th-century Moorish fortress with breathtaking city views. In the afternoon, walk through Old Town, which features La Manquita, the city’s iconic 16th-century cathedral.
2. Marbella
Follow the coastline for about an hour south of Málaga and you’ll land in Marbella, the region’s most glamorous city. Its “Golden Mile” is dotted with luxury hotels, Michelin-starred restaurants, and celebrity-owned clubs. But the town offers more than glitz and glamour—you’ll also find a charming old town featuring cobblestone streets, flower-filled plazas, and local boutiques selling breezy linen and handmade jewelry.
3. Estepona
Known as the “Garden of Costa del Sol,” Estepona is Marbella’s more laid-back, less touristy cousin. After strolling through the Old Town, which is famous for its whitewashed houses, flowerpot-lined streets, and colorful murals, check out the Orchid House, which boasts thousands of blooming orchid species.
4. Ronda
Take a break from the coast and head inland and upward into the mountains to check out this magical town. Ronda sits above a jaw-dropping gorge that splits the town into El Mercadillo ("New Town") and La Ciudad ("Old Town"). Take in the view from Puente Nuevo (the “New Bridge") and then wander the streets that inspired writers like Ernest Hemingway and Orson Welles.
5. Tarifa
End your trip in Tarifa, located at the southernmost tip of Europe, where the Mediterranean meets the Atlantic. Known as a bohemian beach town, Tarifa is beloved by surfers and kiteboarders. But the coolest part is that you can hop on a ferry and be in Morocco in under an hour. Have breakfast in Spain and lunch on a whole other continent.