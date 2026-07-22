This Storybook Swiss City Combines Luxurious Experiences With Extreme Comfort

As the home of an internationally renowned art fair, Basel in Switzerland attracts contemporary art fans every year. Unsurprisingly, the city is visually alluring, not to mention rich in history, particularly as it shares borders with both France and Germany. I only spent three nights in the city and wished I'd stayed for longer. (Learn from my mistake!)

Easily reached by train or plane, Basel is an ideal stop on any European vacation, or for tourists who enjoy a slower pace of travel. From storybook hotels to gluten-free McDonald's and delectable local cuisine, Basel offered everything I needed for my European getaway.

Where to Stay

To say that Grand Hôtel Les Trois Rois—part of The Leading Hotels of the World—collection is a Basel institution is an understatement. Situated on the Rhine, the hotel is rich in history—a history carefully preserved by its owners to elevate the luxe nature of the 5-star property.

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When you ascend the steps of the Les Trois Rois, the hotel's grand lobby sparkles thanks to multiple glittering chandeliers, conjuring a dose of the "storybook magic" mentioned on the venue's website—a claim I can confirm is 100 percent accurate.

Notably, the hotel has its own florist—Fleurs Des Rois—located in the heart of Basel. It supplies the hotel's fresh flower arrangements, which provides the perfect Instagram photo op for even casual visitors to the lobby.

A room inside Les Trois Rois, with a balcony overlooking the Rhine. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

Other features include the architecturally impressive cigar lounge The Council, a library featuring antique stained glass windows, and Bar Les Trois Rois, a space equipped with leather armchairs overlooking the Rhine. Basically, you won't want to leave the building.

The exterior of Les Trois Rois. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

Alternatively, based in Basel's Marktplatz, or market square, Hotel Märthof's romantic exterior echoes the vibes of the city's Altstadt, or Old Town. With suites offering balconies and a rooftop terrace, the 4-star venue puts guests in the center of the action and is well-connected to tram lines.

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The dreamy exterior of Hotel Märthof Basel. (Image credit: Hotel Märthof Basel)

If Hotel Märthof's exterior hints at Basel's rich history, its rooms and suites offer an artistic twist with decor that's both stylishly retro and futuristic. Comfort is key, with many rooms featuring freestanding bathtubs and double vanities, along with balconies or views of the surrounding area.

A luxurious room in Hotel Märthof Basel. (Image credit: Hotel Märthof Basel)

Where to Eat

Les Trois Rois provides guests with several dining options, including the world-renowned Cheval Blanc by Peter Knogl, which combines French haute cuisine with Mediterranean and Asian influences and has been awarded three Michelin stars. Needless to say, booking is advised.

Hotel guests can enjoy breakfast in the Brasserie, which offers cooked options along with an extravagant buffet—and, yes, self-serve caviar is available. We had dinner overlooking the Rhine, with impeccable service and incredibly informed staff members who provide the perfect wine pairings and accommodate allergy needs.

The Brasserie inside Les Trois Rois. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

With its pink velvet seating and purple velvet booths, and offering food and cocktails, Banks is Les Trois Rois's modern conversion of a former financial building.

The interior of Banks. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

The hotel also offers an afternoon tea, with a seasonally changing menu, which can be eaten on a terrace overlooking the Rhine. And, as previously mentioned, McDonald's in Switzerland offers a gluten-free menu—a rarity for the franchise—so if you need a fast food fix that's allergen-free, this is your sign to head to Basel.

Meanwhile, at Hotel Märthof, breakfast is served in Bohemia, where visitors can also enjoy a snack or a meal, along with the restaurant's extensive cocktail menu. Positioned on Basel's Marktplatz, outdoor seating allows guests to enjoy the busy ambience of the outdoor terrace, whether they're sampling an espresso or stopping for lunch.

Plus, the hotel's rooftop terrace has incredible views of Basel and is only accessible to hotel residents.

The view from Hotel Märthof's rooftop terrace. (Image credit: Hotel Märthof Basel)

What to Do

As a disabled person, I struggle to navigate crowded cities and touristy destinations. I was lucky enough to take my Rollz Motion Rollator with me on the trip; the ingenious walker wheelchair combo made it easy to switch between walking and sitting, depending on my energy levels. Notably, Basel never felt overwhelming. I enjoyed walking along the Rhine and exploring the city's Old Town without feeling rushed.

Basel's Rathaus—also known as the Town Hall—is one of the city's centerpieces. Its striking red facade and intricate frescoes are impossible to resist, and visitors can enjoy tours of the impressive building.

Rathaus in Basel. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

Seijaku—also known as the Place of Serenity—is an unexpected retreat in the center of Basel, where visitors can enjoy a range of wellbeing treatments, or simply soak in the atmosphere.

Seijaku, also known as the Place of Serenity. (Image credit: Amy Mackelden/Les Trois Rois)

There's so much to see in the city, which blends its historic Old Town with modern architecture; seasonal events draw big crowds throughout the year. Basler Fasnacht, for example, is Switzerland's biggest festival, taking place in February and March annually and featuring a huge array of performers and participants.

While there are several museums in the city, Kunstmuseum Basel—described as the oldest public art collection in the world—curates a plethora of diverse exhibitions, while collating artistic works from throughout history.