This Mediterranean Island Is Paradise for the Wellness- and Arts-Obsessed

If you’re eager to plan a trip to the Mediterranean , you may be inclined to go island hopping in Greece , explore the cliffside towns on the Amalfi Coast , or soak up the sun along the French Riviera . But if you’re looking to travel to something of a hidden gem, I would suggest you make your way to Menorca.

If you want to stamp your passport somewhere that’s as much of a wellness retreat as an arts haven, Menorca is the ultimate Mediterranean destination. The island has a far more tranquil reputation than its more famous siblings—Ibiza, known as a clubbing capital, and Mallorca , which equally balances city life with the outdoors. While there are nature reserves across the entire archipelago (including the smallest of the four islands, Formentera), Menorca is the only isle that’s entirely considered a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve . That means the 30-mile-long island is home to protected wildlife, and much of it is rural and meant to be left untouched by development—so you're essentially staying in postcard-perfect paradise.

Menorca is known for its beaches, or calas, surrounded by caves and coves. Pictured above: Cala Mitajana. (Image credit: Alamy/Visions from Earth)

With its sprawling hills full of vineyards, farms, and hiking trails, as well as its picturesque beaches, Menorca has built a thriving sustainable tourism industry, ranging from farm-to-table dining experiences to botanical spas to outdoor fitness retreats. Its peaceful atmosphere has also inspired artists over the years to call the island home, with visual artists and writers alike finding support through more residency programs and a rising gallery scene in recent years.

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So, if you’re like me and hope to get a dose of both serenity and culture while on holiday, read on for everything to know about traveling to Menorca.

A premium room at Gran Meliá's Villa La Blanc. (Image credit: Courtesy of Gran Meliá)

Where to Stay in Menorca

For a luxury hotel experience, stay at the Villa Le Blanc . Owned by Gran Meliá—a Spanish hotel group that just celebrated its 70th anniversary and is known for its renowned hospitality in the Mediterranean and worldwide—Villa Le Blanc became the first true luxury property on Menorca when it opened following a 2022 renovation. Located on the southern coast, it faces the Santo Tomás beaches and is the most beautiful hotel I’ve had the pleasure of visiting. It features immaculate white stone architecture and open-air concepts throughout, so Menorcan culture, the sun, and the sea are never out of reach.

(Image credit: Courtesy of Gran Meliá)

Rejuvenating treatments are always available via the property’s Thai Room spa—but this summer, the property boasts an event aligned with the August 12 solar eclipse. It marks the first visible eclipse in Spain since 1905, and as Menorca is the first place in the country to see it, Villa Le Blanc is offering guests the chance to set sail to see it from the sea. Aboard a Menorcan llaüt, or traditional wooden boat, attendees will receive eclipse-viewing glasses and be treated to breakfast to take in the cosmic event. I took a sunset cruise arranged by the hotel during my stay, so I can only imagine what a treat the eclipse event will be.

Cala Macarelleta is among the most scenic and popular beaches on the south coast. (Image credit: Alamy/ALLTRAVEL)

What to do in Menorca

If you’re going to the Balearic Islands, you must spend time at the sea; these are the kind of beaches that'll have you boasting how blue the water was. Many of Menorca’s beaches, or calas, are surrounded by rocky coves and caves—places that feel so magical, you’ll be wondering whether you might just spot a mermaid. Cala Galdana, Macarella or Macarelleta, and Mitjana or Mitjaneta along the southern coast are among the most scenic and popular to visit. For a more active approach, you can hike along Cami de Cavallas, a trail around Menorca’s circumference, or even explore the natural caves, like Son Saura Cova De Coloms.

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When you decide to take a break from the sun and saltwater, you can still get your nature fix by taking part in Menorca’s notable agricultural tourism. You can visit the salt flats at La Concepcion, tour or attend cheese-making workshops at farms like Sa Cooperativa del Camp de Menorca, have a wine tasting at the vineyard Bodegas Binifadet, or even go for a horseback ride among the grapes at Torralbenc. (Torralbenc is also a small luxury hotel in a transformed agricultural estate, so if you’re looking for a more remote, rural stay, a restful visit abounds by checking in there.)

Bodegas Binifadet produces more wine than any other vineyard in Menorca. (Image credit: Ornela Rubioli)

Menorca has also quietly become a buzzy arts haven. This is largely due to Hauser & Wirth (based in Switzerland but with various international outposts) opening a gallery on Illa del Rei in 2021. Accessible by water taxi or shuttle boat, the contemporary and modern arts space is located in an 18th-century naval hospital and always free. This was the highlight of my trip and best described as completely transfixing. Seriously, with its history, lush gardens, and sculpture-decorated walking trail, it feels as if the art is both in communication with and intertwined with nature.

And there’s more art to see on the mainland—from Albarrán Bourdais, located in a renovated mansion, to Galería Cayón, situated in the historic Victoria Cinema. You’ll be stunned by the spaces in the Menorca capital, Mahón, just as much as the contemporary works.

(Image credit: Sadie Bell)

Where to Eat in Menorca

Much of the food and drink served on Menorca is from its own farms and vineyards, so expect to enjoy some of the freshest and most delectable seafood, wine, and cheese. For some of the best, go right to the source at the local markets in the port town and capital Mahón or Citadella, just above Mahón on the hilltop and full of medieval, winding cobblestone streets.

There are, of course, incredible eateries and bars in the cities, as well, so you’re never far from paella, tapas, or shellfish. For a wine bar atmosphere with no shortage of small plates, try Ulisses or Bar San Jorge for an even more local flair; if you’re looking for classic seafood restaurants, S’Amarador and Cafè Balear make great options. The latter has been a fixture of the island since the 1970s, and is famous for catching its menu from its own boat. (If you stay at Villa le Blanc, its main restaurant La Terraza del Balear is in collaboration with Cafè Balear.)

You can also enjoy dinner with the ultimate view at cliffside and beachside establishments like ​​Cap Roig, Cova d'en Xoroi, Restaurante En Caragol, and Mar de Teranga. Alternatively, head inland for a farm-to-table experience that’s unlike any other at Nonna Bazaar, which is located in an old farmhouse and turns meals into parties with lively DJ sets once you wrap up dinner.

TOPICS art